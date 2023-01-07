Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Defy Rugged Smartphone to Get Bullitt's Two Way Satellite Messaging Service: Report

Motorola Defy Rugged Smartphone to Get Bullitt's Two-Way Satellite Messaging Service: Report

Motorola is planning to bring the satellite messaging service to the Android smartphone ecosystem within the next three months.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 7 January 2023 23:54 IST
Motorola Defy Rugged Smartphone to Get Bullitt's Two-Way Satellite Messaging Service: Report

Motorola or Bullitt are yet to announce the official details of the Defy rugged smartphone

Highlights
  • Motorola has partnered with Bullitt to bring Satellite connectivity
  • Bullitt Satellite Connect will launch in Q1 2023
  • Bullitt has created a custom app, Bullitt Satellite Messenger

Motorola will bring satellite messaging service on its upcoming Defy rugged smartphone in Q1 2023. The company has partnered with Bullitt to bring satellite connectivity to its Android devices. Satellite connectivity was introduced by Apple with iPhone 14 series. The feature on iPhone 14 as well as iPhone 14Pro model allows users to make an emergency call and send SOS messages even when there is no cellular or Wi-Fi connection. Now, Motorola is also planning to bring this feature to the Android eco-system, as announced at CES 2023.

According to a report by Android Authority, Bullitt Satellite Connect's satellite messaging service in Motorola phones will enable users to send and receive text messages, send SOS requests, and share their location without using cellular or Wi-Fi connection. The company has confirmed to launch this feature with upcoming Motorola Defy rugged 5G smartphone. However, there have been no other official details about the said smartphone.

As per the report, to use this service on Motorola Defy rugged 5G smartphone, users will need to install free Bullitt Satellite Messenger app. Initially, the service will only support text and emoji, which will later extend to images, audio, and video support. Bullitt added that those who will have the free Android or iOS application installed on their handset will be able to receive and react to messages sent from Bullitt Satellite Messenger over IP or satellite service. On the other hand, the users without the app will get the messages as an SMS, however, they won't be able to respond to it.

Additionally, those who won't have a phone with satellite connectivity support will be able to use the app via Wi-Fi or a cellular connection.

A Bullitt representative has been quoted as saying that SOS on Android will be launched in phased manner. Initially, it will be made available in Europe and North America in Q1 2023, and then it will reach in Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America, in the first half of 2023. Other countries will get this feature in the second half of the year.

 

Where did Realme go wrong with the 10 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Motorola, satellite messaging service, Android phones, Motorola Defy
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Sony Inzone M3 Gaming Monitor With 27-Inch Display Launched: Details
Featured video of the day
Redmi Note 12 5G Unboxing and First Impressions: Upgrades Attract a Higher Price

Related Stories

Motorola Defy Rugged Smartphone to Get Bullitt's Two-Way Satellite Messaging Service: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Launches Moto Buds 600 ANC With Multipoint Support, More
  2. Jio True 5G Services Launched in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ludhiana, Siliguri
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Ultra Design Renders Surface Again
  4. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched, Redmi Band 2 Follows
  5. Google Pixel 7a Leak Hints at RAM Upgrade: All Details
  6. Android Auto App With Material You Design Is Here: All Details
  7. Xbox Series X Selling at 10 Percent Discount on Flipkart
  8. Lenovo Unveils Laptop-Like ThinkPhone With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC: Details
  9. OnePlus 11 Pro Won't Be Launched by the Company, Senior Executive Says
  10. Oppo A78 5G Price in India, Launch Date, Specifications Tipped: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Defy Rugged Smartphone to Get Bullitt's Two-Way Satellite Messaging Service: Report
  2. Sony Inzone M3 Gaming Monitor With 27-Inch Display Launched: Details
  3. Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro Teardown Video Shows Similar Internals
  4. [Exclusive] Xiaomi 13 Pro India Launch Timeline, Expected Product Roadmap for Q1 2023 Revealed
  5. Honor 80 Pro Straight Screen Edition Debuts With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 160-Megapixel Cameras: Price, Specifications
  6. New iQoo Phone Spotted on TENAA, 3C Certification Websites; Shows Dual Rear Cameras, 18W Fast Charging
  7. Jack Ma to Handover Ant Group’s Control as Part of Company’s Restructure
  8. Samsung Website Allegedly Confirms Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Event Date, Galaxy S23 Lineup Expected
  9. Jio True 5G Services Launched in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ludhiana, Siliguri
  10. Elon Musk Calls Hiring Law Firm Perkins Coie an Error by Twitter’s Team
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.