Tecno Spark 30C 5G is all set to launch in India next week. The Transsion holding subsidiary, via a press release, confirmed the arrival of the new Spark series smartphone in the country on Tuesday (October 1). The Tecno Spark 30C 5G is confirmed to come with a 48-megapixel Sony camera and a 120Hz refresh rate display. The handset is already available in select global markets. The international variant of the Tecno Spark 30C boasts a 6.67-inch LCD screen and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging.

India launch of the Tecno Spark 30C 5G is set for October 8. The 5G handset is teased to come in two colour options with an AI-backed camera unit comprising a 48-megapixel Sony sensor. The phone will feature a 120Hz refresh rate display with a centred hole punch design.

Tecno Spark 30C Specifications

The Tecno Spark 30C was unveiled in select global markets last week alongside the Tecno Spark 30 and Tecno Spark 30 Pro. The global variant is available in Magic Skin 3.0, Orbit Black, and Orbit White colourways. It features a 6.67-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on MediaTek's Helio G81 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It is offered in 4+128GB, 6+128GB, 4+256GB, and 8+256GB RAM and storage options.

The international variant of the Tecno Spark 30C has a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with dual flash. For authentication, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset also has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Tecno Spark 30C is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging support.