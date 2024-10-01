Technology News
Tecno Spark 30C 5G Launch Set for October 8, Teased to Feature 48-Megapixel Camera

Tecno confirmed a 120Hz refresh rate display for the Spark 30C 5G.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 October 2024 15:07 IST
Tecno Spark 30C 5G Launch Set for October 8, Teased to Feature 48-Megapixel Camera

Photo Credit: Tecno

The international variant of Tecno Spark 30C 5G boasts a 6.67-inch LCD screen

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark 30C was unveiled in select global markets last week
  • International variant has dual rear cameras
  • Tecno Spark 30C is backed by a 5,000mAh battery
Tecno Spark 30C 5G is all set to launch in India next week. The Transsion holding subsidiary, via a press release, confirmed the arrival of the new Spark series smartphone in the country on Tuesday (October 1). The Tecno Spark 30C 5G is confirmed to come with a 48-megapixel Sony camera and a 120Hz refresh rate display. The handset is already available in select global markets. The international variant of the Tecno Spark 30C boasts a 6.67-inch LCD screen and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging.

India launch of the Tecno Spark 30C 5G is set for October 8. The 5G handset is teased to come in two colour options with an AI-backed camera unit comprising a 48-megapixel Sony sensor. The phone will feature a 120Hz refresh rate display with a centred hole punch design.

Tecno Spark 30C Specifications

The Tecno Spark 30C was unveiled in select global markets last week alongside the Tecno Spark 30 and Tecno Spark 30 Pro. The global variant is available in Magic Skin 3.0, Orbit Black, and Orbit White colourways. It features a 6.67-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on MediaTek's Helio G81 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It is offered in 4+128GB, 6+128GB, 4+256GB, and 8+256GB RAM and storage options.

The international variant of the Tecno Spark 30C has a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with dual flash. For authentication, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset also has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Tecno Spark 30C is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging support.

Tecno Spark 30C

Tecno Spark 30C

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Tecno Spark 30C 5G, Tecno Spark 30C 5G Specifications, Tecno
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Tecno Spark 30C 5G Launch Set for October 8, Teased to Feature 48-Megapixel Camera
