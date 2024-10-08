Tecno Spark 30C 5G was launched in India on Tuesday. The smartphone carries a 48-megapixel main rear camera and has an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM. The company claims that the handset will offer over four years of lag-free experience. The phone features Dolby Atmos-backed dual stereo speakers and supports NFC connectivity. The dual SIM-supported smartphone gets a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging.

Tecno Spark 30C 5G Price in India, Availability

Tecno Spark 30C 5G price in India starts from Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB option, while the 4GB + 128GB variant is listed at Rs. 10,499. It is available for purchase in the country via Flipkart and select retail stores. The phone is offered in three colourways — Aurora Cloud, Azure Sky, and Midnight Shadow. It comes with a free Transformers skin in-the-box.

Tecno Spark 30C 5G Features, Specifications

Tecno Spark 30C 5G sports a 6.67-inch HD (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The RAM can be expanded virtually by an additional 4GB, while the storage can be extended virtually to up to 1TB via a microSD card. The phone ships with Android 14-based HiOS 14.

In the camera department, the Tecno Spark 30C 5G has a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 rear camera sensor alongside an LED flash unit, while the front camera carries an 8-megapixel sensor. The smartphone is equipped with Dolby Atmos-backed dual stereo speakers as well as an infrared sensor.

The Tecno Spark 30C 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W wired charging. Connectivity options include dual 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The handset comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance and weighs 189.2g.

