Technology News
loading

Nokia X10, Nokia X20 Reportedly Receiving Android 13 Stable Update: All Details

Nokia X10 and Nokia X20 will receive the November security patches along with new Android 13 features.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 8 December 2022 15:45 IST
Nokia X10, Nokia X20 Reportedly Receiving Android 13 Stable Update: All Details

Photo Credit: HMD Global

Nokia XR20 5G, Nokia G50 5G, Nokia X20 5G, others to be updated to Android 13

Highlights
  • Nokia says it is rolling out Android 13 to five smartphones
  • Nokia X10 Android 13 update comes with the firmware version V3.270
  • Nokia X20 was launched by the company in April 2021

Nokia X10 and Nokia X20 are reportedly receiving an update to Android 13. HMD Global has announced its plans to roll out the update to the latest version of Google's Android operating system to five phones — the Nokia XR20 5G, Nokia G50 5G, Nokia G11 Plus, Nokia X20 5G, and Nokia X10 5G, as part of the first phase of updates. The first phones in the company's lineup to receive the Android 13 update are the two low end handsets, the Nokia X10 and Nokia X20, along with the latest firmware version, security patches and a handful of new features.

According to a report by Gizmochina, the Nokia X10 Android 13 update has arrived bearing firmware version V3.270, while the Nokia X20 has received firmware version V3.270. Both smartphones have also received Google's November security patches, as per the report.

The new Android 13 update for Nokia X10 and Nokia X20 will bring new themed app icons to match the colour and the tone of the wallpaper set by the user. As with other phones that have been updated to Android 13, users will also gain access to features such as a new photo picker, a new notification permission for apps, and new multimedia controls.

The new Android 13 update for the Nokia X10 and Nokia X20 is a 2.34GB download and Nokia says users should download the update over Wi-Fi, by going to ​the Settings​ app on their phone and clicking on ​Software update​ > ​Download and install​.

Meanwhile, Nokia is also planning to roll out the Android 13 update to the Nokia X30 5G, Nokia C31, and Nokia G60 5G that were launched earlier this year in September at IFA 2022. The phones, which were previously updated to Android 12, were spotted on the Android Enterprise Recommended (AER) list, but will reportedly receive the update later.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? These are the phones we think stood out the most this year Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia X10, Nokia X20, Nokia, Android 13
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Xiaomi 13 Series Launch Date Confirmed for December 11, Design Revealed in Official Renders
Tecno Megabook S1 Laptop With 15.6-Inch Display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU Launched: All Details
Featured video of the day
New to Twitter? Here Are Some Interesting Features You Should Know About

Related Stories

Nokia X10, Nokia X20 Reportedly Receiving Android 13 Stable Update: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pebble Frost Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
  2. Realme 10 Pro+ 5G, Realme 10 Pro 5G Smartphones Launched in India: Details
  3. Realme 10 Pro 5G and 10 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: New 5G Champs?
  4. Infinix Zero Series Launch Event Set for December 20: Details
  5. Amazon Launches Its 11th Generation Kindle Reader in India
  6. Amazfit Falcon With 150 Sports Modes Launched in India
  7. Wonder Woman 3 No Longer Moving Forward at DC Studios: Report
  8. Interview: Raja Koduri on Intel's Arc GPUs and Where AI Is Leading Us
  9. iQoo 11 Pro, iQoo 11 Debut With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: Know More
  10. iQoo Neo 7 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC Launched in China
#Latest Stories
  1. China-Based APT41 Hacker Group Stole $20 Million Worth of US COVID-19 Relief Funds: Report
  2. Foxconn Reports Fall in Sales After Disruption Over Protests at China iPhone Plant
  3. FBI Nabs Blockparty CTO Rikesh Thapa for Stealing BTC Worth $1 Million, Defrauding Employer
  4. iQoo Neo 7 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched in China: Price, Specifications
  5. Global Smartphone Production Declined by 11 Percent in Q3 2022: Trendforce
  6. iQoo 11 Pro, iQoo 11 With E6 2K LTPO 4.0 Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Google Must Take Down 'Manifestly Inaccurate' Search Results if Proven by Users, EU Top Court Says
  8. Biden Administration Tells US Supreme Court Section 230 of Communications Decency Act Has Limits
  9. Spain Joins List of Nations Experimenting with CBDCs, Plans ‘Wholesale’ Twist
  10. Nokia X10, Nokia X20 Reportedly Receiving Android 13 Stable Update: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.