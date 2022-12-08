Nokia X10 and Nokia X20 are reportedly receiving an update to Android 13. HMD Global has announced its plans to roll out the update to the latest version of Google's Android operating system to five phones — the Nokia XR20 5G, Nokia G50 5G, Nokia G11 Plus, Nokia X20 5G, and Nokia X10 5G, as part of the first phase of updates. The first phones in the company's lineup to receive the Android 13 update are the two low end handsets, the Nokia X10 and Nokia X20, along with the latest firmware version, security patches and a handful of new features.

According to a report by Gizmochina, the Nokia X10 Android 13 update has arrived bearing firmware version V3.270, while the Nokia X20 has received firmware version V3.270. Both smartphones have also received Google's November security patches, as per the report.

The new Android 13 update for Nokia X10 and Nokia X20 will bring new themed app icons to match the colour and the tone of the wallpaper set by the user. As with other phones that have been updated to Android 13, users will also gain access to features such as a new photo picker, a new notification permission for apps, and new multimedia controls.

The new Android 13 update for the Nokia X10 and Nokia X20 is a 2.34GB download and Nokia says users should download the update over Wi-Fi, by going to ​the Settings​ app on their phone and clicking on ​Software update​ > ​Download and install​.

Meanwhile, Nokia is also planning to roll out the Android 13 update to the Nokia X30 5G, Nokia C31, and Nokia G60 5G that were launched earlier this year in September at IFA 2022. The phones, which were previously updated to Android 12, were spotted on the Android Enterprise Recommended (AER) list, but will reportedly receive the update later.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.