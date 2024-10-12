Technology News
Tecno Camon 30S With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 6.78-Inch Curved AMOLED Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Tecno Camon 30S has been launched with a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen and a MediaTek Helio G100 chipset. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The Tecno Camon 30S packs a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 33W.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 12 October 2024 13:31 IST
Tecno Camon 30S is equipped with a 13-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • Tecno Camon 30S runs on Android 14-based HiOS14
  • The handset is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery
  • The Tecno Camon 30S features a 13-megapixel selfie camera
Tecno Camon 30S has been launched as the newest midrange smartphone from the Transsion-owned brand. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen that refreshes at 120Hz and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G100 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The handset is equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The Tecno Camon 30S runs on Android 14, packs a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 33W and offers support for Wi-Fi, NFC, and 4G connectivity.

Tecno Camon 30S Price, Availability

Tecno Camon 30S price is set at PKR 59,999 (roughly Rs. 18,200) for the top-of-the-line model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The company is yet to reveal the pricing for the 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB RAM and storage configurations.

The handset is available for purchase in Pakistan via the company's website, in Celestial Black, Dawn Gold, and Nebula Violet colourways. There's no word from the firm on whether the Tecno Camon 30S will be launched in India.

Tecno Camon 30S Specifications, Features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Camon 30S runs on Android 14, with the company's HiOS 14 skin on top. It sports a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,436 pixels) curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,300nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G100 chipset, along with up to 8GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Tecno Camon 30S has a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX896 sensor and optical image stabilisation (OIS), along with a 2-megapixel camera depth sensor. The handset is equipped with a 13-megapixel selfie camera located in the hole punch camera cutout, along with a dual LED flash.

You get up to 256GB of inbuilt storage on the Tecno Camon 30S and connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It is also equipped with an accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor.

The Tecno Camon 30S packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It has a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The handset has an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance. Besides, it measures 164.49x74.55x7.62mm, according to the company.

Tecno Camon 30S

Tecno Camon 30S

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G100
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2436 pixels
Further reading: Tecno Camon 30S, Tecno Camon 30S Price, Tecno Camon 30S Specifications, Tecno
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
