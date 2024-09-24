Tecno Pop 9 5G was launched in India on Tuesday. The new budget smartphone from the Transsion-owned firm is equipped with a 48-megapixel rear camera and it is also equipped with NFC support. The handset is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It is currently available for pre-booking and will be available for purchase in early October, according to the company. The handset is the successor to the Tecno Pop 8, which was unveiled in the country earlier this year.

Tecno Pop 9 5G Price in India, Availability

Tecno Pop 9 5G price in India starts at Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB + 64GB option, while a 128GB storage variant is listed at Rs. 9,999. The phone is currently available for pre-booking via Amazon and will go on sale for the first time on October 7.

Customers can pre-book the handset with a token amount of Rs. 499, which will be credited back as Amazon Pay Balance at the time of purchase, according to the e-commerce platform.

The Tecno Pop 9 5G is offered in three colour options — Aurora Cloud, Azure Sky and Midnight Shadow, while two complimentary phone skins are shipped with the handset.

Tecno Pop 9 5G Specifications, Features

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) Tecno Pop 9 5G sports an unspecified LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC along with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Tecno Pop 9 5G carries a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 rear camera sensor alongside an LED flash. It is equipped with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The handset features dual speakers with Dolby Atmos.

The Tecno Pop 9 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging. The phone carries has an infrared (IR) transmitter and an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. It is claimed to be the first 5G phone in the segment with NFC support. The handset measures 165 x 77 x 8mm in size and weighs 189g.

