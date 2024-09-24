Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Tecno Pop 9 5G With 48 Megapixel Rear Camera, IP54 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Pop 9 5G With 48-Megapixel Rear Camera, IP54 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Pop 9 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 18W.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 September 2024 14:21 IST
Tecno Pop 9 5G With 48-Megapixel Rear Camera, IP54 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Pop 9 5G comes in Aurora Cloud, Azure Sky and Midnight Shadow shades

Highlights
  • Tecno Pop 9 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset
  • The handset is equipped with Dolby Atmos-backed dual speakers
  • The Tecno Pop 9 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging
Advertisement

Tecno Pop 9 5G was launched in India on Tuesday. The new budget smartphone from the Transsion-owned firm is equipped with a 48-megapixel rear camera and it is also equipped with NFC support. The handset is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It is currently available for pre-booking and will be available for purchase in early October, according to the company. The handset is the successor to the Tecno Pop 8, which was unveiled in the country earlier this year. 

Tecno Pop 9 5G Price in India, Availability

Tecno Pop 9 5G price in India starts at Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB + 64GB option, while a 128GB storage variant is listed at Rs. 9,999. The phone is currently available for pre-booking via Amazon and will go on sale for the first time on October 7.

Customers can pre-book the handset with a token amount of Rs. 499, which will be credited back as Amazon Pay Balance at the time of purchase, according to the e-commerce platform.

The Tecno Pop 9 5G is offered in three colour options — Aurora Cloud, Azure Sky and Midnight Shadow, while two complimentary phone skins are shipped with the handset.

Tecno Pop 9 5G Specifications, Features

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) Tecno Pop 9 5G sports an unspecified LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC along with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Tecno Pop 9 5G carries a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 rear camera sensor alongside an LED flash. It is equipped with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The handset features dual speakers with Dolby Atmos. 

The Tecno Pop 9 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging. The phone carries has an infrared (IR) transmitter and an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. It is claimed to be the first 5G phone in the segment with NFC support. The handset measures 165 x 77 x 8mm in size and weighs 189g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Tecno Pop 9 5G , Tecno Pop 9 5G India launch, Tecno Pop 9 5G price in India, Tecno Pop 9 5G specifications, Tecno
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Coinbase Locks Horns with US SEC in Court Over Crypto Rulemaking
Vu GLOLED TV 2025 Is Here to Woo You - The Upgraded Version of the 2022 Hit TV
Tecno Pop 9 5G With 48-Megapixel Rear Camera, IP54 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Key Specifications Spotted on Geekbench
  2. Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Chipset, Battery Confirmed; Note 14 Pro Features Leaked
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Unboxing Video Reveals Full Design, Specifications
  4. Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Said to Go Global Soon
  5. Here's How Much Storage You Need to Run Apple Intelligence on Your iPhone
  6. iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 5 Brings Apple Intelligence to the Messages App
  7. Vivo X200 Ultra Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC
  8. Nothing Ear Open Design, Key Specifications Leak Online Ahead of Launch
  9. iQOO Neo 9 Pro, iQOO 12 5G, More Discounted at Amazon Great Indian Festival
  10. OnePlus Ace 5, OnePlus Ace 5 Pro Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Google’s Circle to Search Feature Will Reportedly Work With Message Bubbles With Android 15
  2. Cloudflare Introduces AI Audit Tool to Block Data Scraping AI Bots from Accessing Websites
  3. Elon Musk’s X Will Soon Let Users View Posts From People Even if They Have Been Blocked
  4. iQOO Z9s Pro 5G, iQOO Neo 9 Pro, iQOO 12 5G, More Discounted During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024
  5. Dreame X40 Ultra Robot Vacuum-Mop With 12,000Pa Suction Power Launched in India
  6. Sweden Classifies Some Crypto Exchanges as ‘Professional Money Launderers’
  7. Meta AI Voice Chat Said to Feature Voices of Celebrities Including John Cena, Judi Dench
  8. PM Modi, US President Biden Announce Plans for New Chip Plant in India
  9. Xiaomi Reportedly Working on Two Tri-Fold Devices That Could Debut by 2026
  10. MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Chipset With Dedicated AI NPU to Launch in China on October 9
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »