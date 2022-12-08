Technology News
Tecno Phantom X2, Phantom X2 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

The Tecno Phantom X2 series was unveiled in Saudi Arabia.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 8 December 2022 15:42 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Phantom X2 is priced at SAR 2699 (approx Rs 59,200) in Saudi Arabia.

Highlights
  • Tecno Phantom X2 series offers a 5,160mAh battery
  • The handsets run on Android 12-based HiOS 12.0 skin
  • Tecno Phantom X2 series features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display

Tecno has expanded its Phantom X lineup with the launch of the Phantom X2 and Phantom X2 Pro. The smartphones were launched at Tecno's ‘Beyond the Extraordinary' event in Saudi Arabia and are speculated to come to India soon. Both the handsets come with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, a 6.8-inch full-HD+ curved flexible AMOLED display and a 5,160mAh battery. The Pro variant also features the world's first retractable rear portrait camera lens. The Phantom X2 series will cost higher than its predecessor Phantom X.

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro, Phantom X2 price, availability

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro is priced at SAR 3,499 (around Rs. 76,700) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant in Saudi Arabia. The handsets will be available in Mars Orange and Stardust Grey colour options.

Meanwhile, the Phantom X2 is priced at SAR 2699 (approx Rs. 59,200) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The smartphone will be available in Moonlight Silver and Stardust Grey colour variants. Both the phones run on Android 12-based HiOS 12.0 skin out of the box and support dual-SIM 5G.

Both of these smartphones will be available for sale in Saudi Arabia first. The pricing and availability of the newly launched Tecno Phantom X2 series in other regions, including India, is yet to be revealed.

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro specifications, features

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ curved flexible AMOLED display with a 120HZ refresh rate, 1080 x 2400 pixels screen resolution and 360HZ touch sampling rate. The display also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and offers P3 Wide colour gamut with TUV SUD certification.

In terms of hardware, the Pro variant is equipped with the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G SoC with ARM Mali-G710 MC10 GPU. It also comes with HyperEngine 5.0 that is claimed to offer a smooth gaming experience. It offers up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM paired with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It also has a vapour chamber cooling system and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

On the optics front, the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G ships with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, another 50-megapixel sensor with a retractable portrait lens, and a third 13-megapixel sensor. On the front, it features a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with an adjustable flashlight.

The storage option includes 12GB installed RAM + 5GB virtual RAM paired with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. For connectivity, it supports dual-band Wi-Fi with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The smartphone is backed by a 5,160mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Tecno Phantom X2 specifications, features

The Tecno Phantom X2 shares several features with the Pro variant. It gets the same display, chipset, and battery. The connectivity options are also the same. However, the handset packs a different rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with OIS and f/1.6 aperture, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor, and a third 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video calls there is a 32-megapixel shooter, similar to the Pro variant.

Another difference between the two is the RAM + storage variants. The Tecno Phantom X2 is available with up to 13GB LPDDR5 RAM, which includes 8GB installed RAM + 5GB virtual RAM, which is paired with 256GB UFS3.1 storage. 

 

Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Comment
 
 

