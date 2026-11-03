Asus Jelly75 KD201 Review: A Stylish Mechanical Keyboard That Gets the Basics Right

Asus is one of the few brands that not only makes laptops and PCs, but also puts special focus on its keyboard and mouse range. We have seen several mechanical keyboards from the brand, with the Jelly 75 KD201 being one of its top offerings.

The latest mechanical keyboard brings an attractive design language, a gasket-mounted structure, three connection methods, and support for up to five devices. The compact keyboard comes with a price tag of Rs. 8,999 and a design that makes it perfect for home and office use. That said, does it make sense to spend this much on a mechanical keyboard from Asus? I got the chance to use the device for some time, and here's what you need to know.

Asus Jelly75 KD201 Price in India and Box Contents

The Asus Jelly75 KD201 is available in two colour options.

Asus Jelly75 KD201 price in India is Rs. 8,999. However, at the time of writing, you can actually buy it for Rs. 7,999. The box includes the keyboard, a USB-A-to-USB-C cable, a 2.4GHz wireless receiver, a quick-start guide and warranty documentation. It does not include a switch puller, keycap puller, or set of spare switches.

Asus Jelly75 KD201 Design

Asus is known for design innovation, and the same applies to this keyboard. The first thing you notice when you take it out of the box is the translucent plastic enclosure that exposes parts of the internal construction. The keyboard is available in two colour options: Orange Meadow and Volt Green. I got the former for review, and it looks refreshing and more premium than the Volt Green.

The keyboard features a translucent design, which surely looks different and premium.

That said, the construction is mostly plastic, which some might find disappointing. But it is meant to be this way to give the translucent effect. Moreover, the plastic form factor doesn't mean it is built to sub-par standards; the keyboard has a substantial build and weighs approximately 1.19kg. The weight adds stability on your desk, but it also makes it less convenient to carry regularly.

The keyboard measures 326.2 x 142.1 x 39.5mm and uses a 75 percent layout that keeps the function row and dedicated arrow keys while removing the numeric keypad. It is a sensible arrangement for writers and office users, but the tighter layout can feel a bit cramped.

The device comes with rounded keycaps and liner switches.

There were instances when you mistyped words during long typing sessions. That said, the keyboard has rounded keys and linear switches, which is a good thing. Moreover, it has an adjustable kickstand to change the typing angle, while the rubber feet keep the keyboard in place.

Asus Jelly75 KD201 Performance and Battery Life

Coming to the performance, the keyboard brings its fair share of pros and cons. To start, the company uses linear mechanical switches with 4mm key travel and a rated lifespan of 50 million keystrokes. Unlike tactile or clicky switches, the linear ones move without a pronounced bump or loud click. Instead, you get a soft, soothing sound, which makes it enjoyable during extended typing sessions.

The gasket-mounted structure is designed to absorb some of the impact and vibration generated by key presses. The rounded keycaps make it comfortable for long typing sessions, while the hot-swappable switches add some flexibility for those who want to experiment with different types of MX switches. That said, the one thing missing is the puller, which comes in handy when you want to swap a couple of keys, making the process less convenient than it should be.

For connectivity, the Jelly75 KD201 supports wired USB-C, 2.4GHz wireless, and Bluetooth. It can connect to up to five devices: one wired connection, one 2.4GHz connection and three Bluetooth devices. It also supports Windows and macOS, so you can easily switch between your desktop, laptop, or tablet.

The top includes a charging port and the option to switch between Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless. You can also press Fn+1, 2, or 3 to switch between devices. One small but irritating omission is the lack of a dedicated compartment for the receiver. This also increases the chance of misplacing the receiver.

For the backlight, the company chose white backlighting instead of RGB illumination, which is common in many mechanical keyboards in this price segment. You can customise the brightness across four different levels. The backlight provides decent illumination, which suits the keyboard's translucent design and makes it look more attractive in dim lighting. That said, the light illuminates only the area around the keys, not through the legends on the keycaps.

Moving on, the Asus Jelly75 KD201 mechanical keyboard comes loaded with a 4,000mAh battery, which the company claims can deliver up to 8,500 hours of battery life with backlight turned off. That said, I didn't feel the need to charge the keyboard during the review period, which is a good thing. However, I would have loved some kind of notification or light to show the battery percentage.

Asus Jelly75 KD201 Verdict

The Asus Jelly75 KD201 gets the basics right. The translucent design makes it stand out from the crowd, while the linear switches, gasket-mounted structure, and compact layout suit everyday typing. Multiple connectivity options make it easier to work across multiple systems, while the hot-swappable design leaves room for customisation.

That said, the keyboard has some drawbacks. The backlight is decent in dim lighting, but it doesn't illuminate the key legends. Moreover, the arrow-key area feels a bit more cramped compared to the rest of the keyboard. The lack of a switch puller and dedicated receiver storage is a downside. These are not deal-breakers individually, but together they weaken the keyboard's value proposition. To conclude, the Jelly75 KD201 makes sense for buyers who prioritise appearance, a comfortable typing-focused design and multi-device connectivity.

Ratings (Out of 10)

Design: 8/10

Performance: 8/10

Value for Money: 7/10

Overall: 8/10



Pros

Distinctive translucent design

Comfortable linear typing

Five-device connectivity

Hot-swappable switches

Large 4,000mAh battery

Cons