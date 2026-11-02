Pebble Qore Vox was launched in India on Monday as the latest addition to the tech firm's screenless fitness tracker lineup. It joins the Pebble Qore and Pebble Qore 2. The fitness band is now on sale in the country via multiple e-commerce platforms and the company website in three colour options. The Pebble Qore Vox offers multiple health and fitness tracking features. However, the highlight is its AI voice recording functionality. With a press of a button, users can start recording, which can later be transcribed. It supports seven Indian vernacular languages, along with English. It can also summarise the recording for users.

Pebble Qore Vox Price in India, Availability

The price of the Pebble Qore Vox is set at Rs. 9,999. However, the tech firm is currently offering its latest screenless fitness tracker at an introductory price of Rs. 5,799. It is currently on sale in the country via the Pebble online store, Amazon, and Flipkart. The Pebble Qore Vox is offered in three colour options, namely Stealth Black, Storm Blue, and Summit Brown.

Pebble Qore Vox Specifications, Features

The Pebble Qore Vox is a screenless fitness tracker that also ships with multiple AI-powered features. The wearable allows users to double-tap the physical button on the side to start recording conversations, meetings, lectures, or personal reminders. The fitness tracker can provide summaries and transcriptions of these recordings, which can be accessed via the Pebble Vox app.

Users can choose to share these AI-generated summaries and transcripts with others via WhatsApp or email. The app supports seven Indian languages, including Hindi,​​ Marathi, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Bengali, and Punjabi, along with English and 24 foreign languages.

It stores up to 100 minutes of voice recording directly on the Pebble Qore Vox. Hence, it can record conversations even when the paired is not connected or nearby. These recordings can later be synced with the Pebble Vox app once the connectivity is restored. The company says that the transcriptions and AI summaries are offered free of charge and do not require any additional subscriptions. There is also a blue light indicator to alert users that they are currently being recorded.

Moving on, the Pebble Qore Vox features more than 100 sports modes, with activity detection and GPS trajectory tracking when it is paired with a smartphone. It also has 4PD sensors for heart rate monitoring, Heart Rate Variability (HRV), sleep, blood oxygen levels, stress, daily activity, steps, and calories burned tracking. The fitness tracker also presents a Recovery Score and Daily AI Health Report. It weighs about 53g and is claimed to provide up to 10 days of battery life.