Vivo Y32 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 8,000mAh Battery, IP69 Rating Reportedly Listed

Vivo could soon expand its Y32 lineup with a 5G variant in select global markets. The purported Vivo Y32 5G is expected to retain several features of the Y32 4G, which launched in Bangladesh last month, including an 8,000mAh battery, a 120Hz display and a 50-megapixel rear camera. The key difference could be its processor, with the newer model reportedly using Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset instead of the Unisoc T7300 SoC found in the 4G version.

Vivo Y32 5G Features (Expected)

According to a report by Vietnamese publication Báo Đà Nẵng, the Vivo Y32 5G sports a 6.87-inch HD+ (1,592 x 720 pixels) LCD screen, a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness. The display is also said to carry TÜV Rheinland certification for low blue light emission.

The Vivo Y32 5G is reportedly powered by Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Users can expand the storage by up to 2TB using a microSD card. The handset is also said to support up to 6GB of virtual RAM and run Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

The camera setup on the Vivo Y32 5G is said to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel auxiliary camera on the rear. An 8-megapixel front camera is also mentioned for selfies and video calls.

The report says the Vivo Y32 5G packs an 8,000mAh battery with support for 44W wired charging and 7.5W reverse charging. The battery is claimed to retain more than 80 percent of its original capacity after 1,500 charging cycles.

The Vivo Y32 5G is also said to come with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It reportedly meets the MIL-STD-810H durability standard and has an SGS five-star drop-resistance certification. Other reported features include stereo speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, NFC, Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.

As per the report, the Vivo Y32 5G comes in a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, with Dawn Gold and Midnight Black colour options. Vivo has not announced its price or sale date, and there is no confirmation yet on whether the handset will launch in India or other markets.