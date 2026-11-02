Technology News
English Edition

Vivo Y32 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 8,000mAh Battery, IP69 Rating Reportedly Listed

The Vivo Y32 5G uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset instead of the Unisoc T7300 SoC found in the 4G version.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 2 November 2026 16:14 IST
Vivo Y32 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 8,000mAh Battery, IP69 Rating Reportedly Listed

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y32 5G shares several key specifications with the 4G variant

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The Vivo Y32 5G is said to use a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset
  • The handset reportedly features a 6.87-inch 120Hz LCD screen
  • - Vivo has yet to announce its price or sale date
Advertisement

Vivo could soon expand its Y32 lineup with a 5G variant in select global markets. The purported Vivo Y32 5G is expected to retain several features of the Y32 4G, which launched in Bangladesh last month, including an 8,000mAh battery, a 120Hz display and a 50-megapixel rear camera. The key difference could be its processor, with the newer model reportedly using Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset instead of the Unisoc T7300 SoC found in the 4G version.

Vivo Y32 5G Features (Expected)

According to a report by Vietnamese publication Báo Đà Nẵng, the Vivo Y32 5G sports a 6.87-inch HD+ (1,592 x 720 pixels) LCD screen, a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness. The display is also said to carry TÜV Rheinland certification for low blue light emission.

Voltvivo Discussion
Explore More...

The Vivo Y32 5G is reportedly powered by Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Users can expand the storage by up to 2TB using a microSD card. The handset is also said to support up to 6GB of virtual RAM and run Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

The camera setup on the Vivo Y32 5G is said to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel auxiliary camera on the rear. An 8-megapixel front camera is also mentioned for selfies and video calls.

The report says the Vivo Y32 5G packs an 8,000mAh battery with support for 44W wired charging and 7.5W reverse charging. The battery is claimed to retain more than 80 percent of its original capacity after 1,500 charging cycles.

The Vivo Y32 5G is also said to come with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It reportedly meets the MIL-STD-810H durability standard and has an SGS five-star drop-resistance certification. Other reported features include stereo speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, NFC, Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.

As per the report, the Vivo Y32 5G comes in a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, with Dawn Gold and Midnight Black colour options. Vivo has not announced its price or sale date, and there is no confirmation yet on whether the handset will launch in India or other markets.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo Y32 5G, Vivo Y32
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Vivo X500 Ultra Camera Specifications Leaked; 68-Megapixel Selfie Camera Tipped for Vivo X500s

Related Stories

Vivo Y32 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 8,000mAh Battery, IP69 Rating Reportedly Listed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y32 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 8,000mAh Battery, IP69 Rating Reportedly Listed
  2. WhatsApp Introduces Smart Text Actions on Android and iOS: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+ Review
  4. You Can Now Access PF Balance, Passbook Details Through WhatsApp
  5. Redmi M100 Pro Debuts With MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra SoC
  6. OnePlus Buds Pro 4 Features Officially Revealed Ahead of Launch
  7. OnePlus Turbo 6Vs With a 9,000mAh Battery Debuts at This Price
  8. Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Global Launch Timeline Announced
  9. Motorola Signature 27 Hands-On Video Reveals New Hardware Details
  10. Oppo Pad Air 6 Appears on 3C Database Ahead of November Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Nvidia GeForce Now Introduces 4-Month Plans in India at Lower Prices
  2. Pebble Qore Vox Launched in India as Firm’s Latest Screenless Fitness Tracker With AI Voice Recording Capabilities: Price, Features
  3. WhatsApp Introduces Smart Text Actions on Android and iOS: Report
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition Sale: Best Deals on Samsung Smartphones, iPhones
  5. HomeView to Double as Apple’s HomeKit Security Camera, Receive Dedicated Claude and ChatGPT Apps Soon, Tipster Claims
  6. Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro, Galaxy S27 Ultra Tipped to Feature Upgraded Privacy Display Technology
  7. ChatGPT Health Could Soon Get Google Health Integration on Android: Report
  8. Redmi Pad 3 Receives SIRIM Certification in Malaysia Ahead of Expected Launch
  9. Vivo Y32 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 8,000mAh Battery, IP69 Rating Reportedly Listed
  10. Vivo X500 Ultra Camera Specifications Leaked; 68-Megapixel Selfie Camera Tipped for Vivo X500s
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »