Google Pay Introduces Discover Shop With AI Virtual Try-On, Visual Search in India

Google Pay is testing a new fashion and lifestyle shopping feature in India, bringing personalised recommendations, virtual try-on and visual search to its payments app. The pilot lets users browse clothing and fashion trends, see how select items look on them and find similar products using images. Google is currently testing the experience with a limited number of users and has not announced when it will reach a wider audience.

Google Pay Fashion and Lifestyle Shopping Experience Features

Google announced the pilot for Discover Shop, a new section in the app powered by its Shopping Graph of more than 60 billion products, in a blog post on Monday. The Mountain View-based tech giant is also bringing its visual search and virtual try-on tools, along with YouTube videos, into the shopping feed.

The feed will show fashion products and trends based on users' preferences and activity across Google services. Recommendations will also use consented Web and App Activity and Search Personalisation data.

Shoppers can try on select clothing items virtually from their individual product pages to see how they look and drape before buying. Google says it plans to add pre-generated daily outfit suggestions in a future update.

Users can also take a picture of an item or upload an existing photo to find similar products across the web. Selecting a product brings up details such as its colour, size and format. Those interested in buying it can then head to the merchant's website to place an order.

Google Pay Fashion and Lifestyle Feature Availability

The Discover Shop experience is currently rolling out to a select group of users in India. Those who want to check whether they have access can update Google Pay and look for the Discover icon at the bottom of the screen. They will need a personal Google Account, with Web and App Activity and Search Personalisation switched on. Google has not said when it will expand access to all users.