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Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro, Galaxy S27 Ultra Tipped to Feature Upgraded Privacy Display Technology

Samsung launched the Privacy Display feature with the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 2 November 2026 17:39 IST
Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro, Galaxy S27 Ultra Tipped to Feature Upgraded Privacy Display Technology

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ are unlikely to receive the Privacy Display feature

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S27 series could launch early next year
  • Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra could feature a 200-megapixel camera
  • They are tipped to feature brighter displays
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Samsung launched the Galaxy S27 Ultra earlier this year with a Privacy Display feature that is designed to limit side viewing. This hardware-integrated technology, which ensures that the user's sensitive content remains visible only to them, could be upgraded on the Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra. Now, Samsung is reportedly preparing an improved version of its Privacy Display technology for its upcoming Galaxy S27 series.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro, Galaxy S27 Ultra Tipped to Get Upgraded Privacy Display

As per a report by SamMobile, Samsung will introduce an enhanced version of its Privacy Display technology on the Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra. The feature, first introduced with the Galaxy S26 Ultra, restricts screen visibility from viewing angles, helping users protect sensitive information from people nearby. Users can toggle the feature on or off and customise it for specific apps.

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This would also mark the first time Samsung brings its Privacy Display technology to non-Ultra Galaxy S series models. The standard Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ are reportedly not expected to include the display feature.

Further, the report claims that the Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra will feature brighter displays, which could make content easier to view under direct sunlight

Past leaks claimed that the Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra will have a 200-megapixel primary rear camera, accompanied by a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor. They could feature a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The Galaxy S27 Pro could get a 10-megapixel or 12-megapixel telephoto sensor, while the Galaxy S27 Ultra could get a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with support for 5x optical zoom.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra is tipped to feature a 5,700mAh cell. The Galaxy S27 Pro is tipped to feature a 5,200mAh battery. Both models are expected to support 60W wired charging. The Ultra version could get a larger 6.89-inch display, while the Pro model could get a 6.47-inch display. The Ultra model is likely to ship with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Extreme chipset.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lighter IP68 rated design
  • Privacy Display is handy and practical
  • One UI gets smarter with better AI integrations
  • Fast-charging finally
  • Impressive video recording capability
  • Bad
  • 3x telephoto camera needs work
  • Low-light performance could have been better
  • Selfies don?t show accurate edge-detection
  • S Pen cannot be used as camera remote
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,120 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S27 Series, Samsung Galaxy S27, Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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