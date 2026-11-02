Samsung launched the Galaxy S27 Ultra earlier this year with a Privacy Display feature that is designed to limit side viewing. This hardware-integrated technology, which ensures that the user's sensitive content remains visible only to them, could be upgraded on the Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra. Now, Samsung is reportedly preparing an improved version of its Privacy Display technology for its upcoming Galaxy S27 series.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro, Galaxy S27 Ultra Tipped to Get Upgraded Privacy Display

As per a report by SamMobile, Samsung will introduce an enhanced version of its Privacy Display technology on the Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra. The feature, first introduced with the Galaxy S26 Ultra, restricts screen visibility from viewing angles, helping users protect sensitive information from people nearby. Users can toggle the feature on or off and customise it for specific apps.

This would also mark the first time Samsung brings its Privacy Display technology to non-Ultra Galaxy S series models. The standard Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ are reportedly not expected to include the display feature.

Further, the report claims that the Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra will feature brighter displays, which could make content easier to view under direct sunlight

Past leaks claimed that the Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra will have a 200-megapixel primary rear camera, accompanied by a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor. They could feature a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The Galaxy S27 Pro could get a 10-megapixel or 12-megapixel telephoto sensor, while the Galaxy S27 Ultra could get a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with support for 5x optical zoom.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra is tipped to feature a 5,700mAh cell. The Galaxy S27 Pro is tipped to feature a 5,200mAh battery. Both models are expected to support 60W wired charging. The Ultra version could get a larger 6.89-inch display, while the Pro model could get a 6.47-inch display. The Ultra model is likely to ship with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Extreme chipset.