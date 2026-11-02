Sony has launched its FX5 Cinema Line camera in India, featuring a full-frame Exmor RS CMOS sensor and a BIONZ XR2 image processing engine. The camera supports internal 16-bit RAW recording in Sony's X-OCN format and introduces Open Gate shooting to the company's FX series. It can record 5K videos at up to 60fps and offers 15+ stops of dynamic range, AI-powered autofocus and five-axis image stabilisation. Sony has also introduced an optional OLED viewfinder and XLR handle unit.

Sony FX5 Price in India

The Sony FX5 is priced at Rs. 5,61,990 with the XLR handle unit, while the body-only version costs Rs. 5,09,990. The optional DVF-EL1 OLED detachable viewfinder is available for Rs. 1,05,990, and the XLR-H2 handle unit costs Rs. 1,33,990. The VMC-BNCU1 timecode adapter cable is priced at Rs. 13,990.

The camera and accessories are available through Sony Authorised Retail Outlets, Sony Camera Lounge, Alpha Flagship stores, Sony Center, ShopatSC and major electronics retailers across India.

Sony FX5 Specifications, Features

The Sony FX5 features a 35mm full-frame Exmor RS CMOS sensor and a BIONZ XR2 image processing engine with a dedicated AI processing unit. It offers more than 15 stops of dynamic range when shooting in S-Log3, along with three base ISO settings of 800, 4,000 and 12,800. The camera also supports Dual Gain Shooting to reduce image noise while retaining shadow details.

Sony FX5 Cinema Line camera features a full-frame Exmor RS CMOS sensor

Photo Credit: Sony

For video recording, the Sony FX5 camera supports Open Gate shooting with a 3:2 full-pixel readout across the sensor. It can record 5K videos at up to 60fps, 4K footage at up to 120fps and Full-HD videos at up to 240fps. It also supports internal recording in Sony's 16-bit X-OCN RAW format, alongside XAVC HS and XAVC S formats.

The Sony FX5 features a Fast Hybrid autofocus system with up to 759 phase-detection AF points. Its AI-powered subject recognition can detect humans, animals and birds, while Real-time Tracking helps maintain focus on moving subjects. The camera also offers five-axis in-body image stabilisation with Dynamic Active, Active and Standard modes.

For monitoring, the Sony FX5 sports a 3.5-inch multi-angle touchscreen with approximately 2.76 million dots. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI, two USB Type-C ports, a microphone input and a headphone jack. It also features a wired LAN port for remote camera operation and network streaming.

The Sony FX5 camera supports four-channel audio recording and can record 32-bit float audio at up to 96kHz when paired with the optional XLR-H2 handle unit. It also supports USB Power Delivery and uses a rechargeable NP-SA100 battery. Sony claims up to 105 minutes of actual movie recording time and up to 170 minutes of continuous recording.