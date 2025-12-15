Technology News
Samsung Could Reportedly Strike a Deal With AMD to Build Future 2nm Process Chipsets

Samsung and AMD can reportedly enter a partnership for chip fabrication in January 2026.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 15 December 2025 15:33 IST
Samsung Could Reportedly Strike a Deal With AMD to Build Future 2nm Process Chipsets

Photo Credit: Samsung

Companies are reportedly opting for Samsung due to TSMC’s production cost hike

Highlights
  • Samsung is said to fabricate a prototype for AMD chips soon
  • The company is said to use multi-project wafer (MPW) for the chips
  • Samsung has also forged similar deals with Apple and Tesla
Samsung could reportedly strike a partnership with AMD to manufacture its future chipsets. As per the report, the two companies have been in discussions to use the South Korean tech giant's foundry division to manufacture its next generation of 2nm process chipsets. These chipsets are said to power AMD's future CPUs. The deal has not yet been forged, but it is said that finalisation could occur in January 2026. Interestingly, the report claims that AMD is considering Samsung due to the recent production cost hike by the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

Samsung to Reportedly Manufacture AMD Chipsets

According to a Seoul Economic Daily report, Samsung Electronics' Device Solutions (DS) Division's Foundry Division is planning to manufacture AMD-designed chipsets using its second-generation 2nm (SF2P) process. Citing unnamed industry sources, the South Korean publication claimed that the two companies could enter a partnership by January 2026.

It is said that Samsung is planning to manufacture a prototype chip for AMD using a multi-project wafer (MPW), a technology that allows multiple collaborators to jointly design processors on a single wafer. The sticking point in the partnership is whether Samsung's foundry can fabricate chips that reach the performance levels AMD wants, as per the report. AMD is said to be planning to use these chipsets for its next generation of CPUs.

If this deal goes through, AMD will become the third company to partner with Samsung for semiconductor fabrication. In July, Tesla signed a deal worth $16.5 billion (roughly Rs. 1.4 lakh crore) with Samsung to manufacture the AI6 chips for Tesla electric vehicles (EVs). The chipset, which is being manufactured at the South Korean tech giant's new Texas plant, will power these vehicles' full self-driving (FSD) and other autonomous systems.

Separately, in August, Apple also entered a partnership with Samsung to have the latter manufacture its next-gen camera image sensors (CMOS) for future iPhone devices. This, too, is being manufactured at the sam Texas plant. The report claims that companies have now started diversifying their supply chain since TSMC has increased its production cost, which adds more price burden on the consumer tech companies.

Comments

Further reading: Samsung, AMD, Chipset, 2nm, CPU
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
Pixel 10 Series, Pixel Accessories Get Price Cuts in India During Google's End of Year Sale

