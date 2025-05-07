Technology News
English Edition

Moto G86 5G Key Features Leaked; Could Launch With Up to a 6,720mAh Battery

Moto G86 5G could come in a 5,200mAh battery variant as well.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 May 2025 14:00 IST
Moto G86 5G Key Features Leaked; Could Launch With Up to a 6,720mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G85 5G (pictured) carries a 5,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Moto G86 5G may carry stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support
  • The handset may come with an IP68 dust and water resistant rating
  • The Moto G86 5G is expected to support 33W wired TurboCharging
Advertisement

Moto G86 5G may launch in select global markets soon. The company has yet to officially confirm any details about the handset, but leaks and reports have hinted at its expected price and colour options. Recently, a new leak has suggested the key specifications of the purported smartphone. It is tipped to be offered in two battery size options — 5,200mAh and 6,720mAh. The availability of either variant will likely vary by region. The phone is expected to succeed the Moto G85 5G, which was launched in India in July 2024 with a 5,000mAh cell.

Moto G86 5G Key Features (Expected)

The Moto G86 5G is tipped to come with a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixels) 10-bit curved pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate according to an X post by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks). The phone's display is also said to offer up to 4,500 nits peak brightness level and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection,

An alleged promotional image for the phone shared by the tipster suggests that the Moto G86 5G will be powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC paired with a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. It could offer up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It will likely run on Android 15 with Hello UI on top. According to the tipster, the handset may get two years of major OS upgrades. However, users in the EMEA region are said to get four years of bi-monthly security updates.

In the camera department, the Moto G86 5G may get a 50-megapixel 1/1.95-inch Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS support, an 8-megapixel 118-degree ultra-wide shooter with macro and an f/2.2 aperture alongside an LED flash unit. At the front, it could get a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture.

The Moto G86 5G is tipped to carry stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support as well as dual microphones. The handset may come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and a military grade MIL-STD 810H drop-resistance certification. 

The tipster suggests that the Moto G86 5G could come with either a 5,200mAh cell or a 6,720mAh battery. The availability of the battery variants will likely vary by region. Both options will likely support 33W wired TurboCharging. The handset with the smaller battery is said to measure 161.21 x 74.74 x 7.87mm in size and weigh 185g. The larger 6,720mAh version could have an 8.65mm profile and weigh 198g.

Connectivity options for all variants of the handset will likely include 5G, 4G VoLTE, dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. For security, it is expected to get an in-display fingerprint sensor.

An older leak had claimed that the Moto G86 5G could be priced at EUR 330 (roughly Rs. 31,200) for the 8GB + 256GB option. It is said be offered in Golden, Cosmic (Light Purple), Red, and Spellbound (Blue) colour options. 

Moto G85 5G

Moto G85 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, curved display
  • Reliable day-to-day, gaming performance
  • Good primary, macro cameras
  • Long battery life, quick charging
  • Bad
  • Automatic bloatware downloads (can be uninstalled)
  • Notification spam
  • Subpar ultra-wide angle camera
  • Lower performance in benchmark tests
Read detailed Moto G85 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Moto G86 5G, Moto G86 5G Features, Moto G86 5G Specifications, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Anthropic Announces AI for Science Programme to Assist Researchers Accelerate Projects
GTA 6 Finally Gets Second Trailer as Rockstar Details Second Protagonist Jason, Story and More
Moto G86 5G Key Features Leaked; Could Launch With Up to a 6,720mAh Battery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT Concept Phone With 10,000mAh Battery Unveiled in India
  2. Oppo Reno 14 Series Launch Date Surfaces Online
  3. Vivo X200 FE May Launch in India Soon With Zeiss Cameras, More Features
  4. Bitcoin Hits $96,400 Ahead of FOMC Meeting, Altcoins See Mixed Movement
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE's Price and Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  6. Squid Game Season 3 OTT Release Date Revealed, New Teaser Out Now
  7. Microsoft Surface Laptop 13-Inch, Surface Pro 12-Inch Copilot+ PCs Launched
  8. Motorola Edge 60 Pro Now Up for Sale in India: See Launch Offers
  9. Honor 400 Pro Price, Key Features Leaked Before Anticipated Global Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Pro Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  2. Bitcoin Surges Past $96,400 Ahead of FOMC Meeting, Altcoins Show Mixed Movement
  3. Google App for iOS Gets AI-Powered ‘Simplify’ Feature to Break Down Complex Text
  4. Google Pixel Phones Receiving May 2025 Update With Bug Fixes and Latest Security Patch
  5. OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra With MediaTek Dimensity 9400+  Runs Geekbench; New OnePlus Earbuds Spotted on FCC
  6. Moto G86 5G Key Features Leaked; Could Launch With Up to a 6,720mAh Battery
  7. Anthropic Announces AI for Science Programme to Assist Researchers Accelerate Projects
  8. Samsung Tipped to Bring Phone Calls, Do Not Disturb and More Features to Now Bar With One UI 8
  9. GTA 6 Finally Gets Second Trailer as Rockstar Details Second Protagonist Jason, Story and More
  10. Microsoft Surface Laptop 13-Inch, Surface Pro 12-Inch Copilot+ PCs With Snapdragon X Plus Processor Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »