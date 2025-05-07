Moto G86 5G may launch in select global markets soon. The company has yet to officially confirm any details about the handset, but leaks and reports have hinted at its expected price and colour options. Recently, a new leak has suggested the key specifications of the purported smartphone. It is tipped to be offered in two battery size options — 5,200mAh and 6,720mAh. The availability of either variant will likely vary by region. The phone is expected to succeed the Moto G85 5G, which was launched in India in July 2024 with a 5,000mAh cell.

Moto G86 5G Key Features (Expected)

The Moto G86 5G is tipped to come with a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixels) 10-bit curved pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate according to an X post by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks). The phone's display is also said to offer up to 4,500 nits peak brightness level and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection,

An alleged promotional image for the phone shared by the tipster suggests that the Moto G86 5G will be powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC paired with a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. It could offer up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It will likely run on Android 15 with Hello UI on top. According to the tipster, the handset may get two years of major OS upgrades. However, users in the EMEA region are said to get four years of bi-monthly security updates.

In the camera department, the Moto G86 5G may get a 50-megapixel 1/1.95-inch Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS support, an 8-megapixel 118-degree ultra-wide shooter with macro and an f/2.2 aperture alongside an LED flash unit. At the front, it could get a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture.

The Moto G86 5G is tipped to carry stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support as well as dual microphones. The handset may come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and a military grade MIL-STD 810H drop-resistance certification.

The tipster suggests that the Moto G86 5G could come with either a 5,200mAh cell or a 6,720mAh battery. The availability of the battery variants will likely vary by region. Both options will likely support 33W wired TurboCharging. The handset with the smaller battery is said to measure 161.21 x 74.74 x 7.87mm in size and weigh 185g. The larger 6,720mAh version could have an 8.65mm profile and weigh 198g.

Connectivity options for all variants of the handset will likely include 5G, 4G VoLTE, dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. For security, it is expected to get an in-display fingerprint sensor.

An older leak had claimed that the Moto G86 5G could be priced at EUR 330 (roughly Rs. 31,200) for the 8GB + 256GB option. It is said be offered in Golden, Cosmic (Light Purple), Red, and Spellbound (Blue) colour options.