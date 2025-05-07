Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Anthropic Announces AI for Science Programme to Assist Researchers Accelerate Projects

Anthropic Announces AI for Science Programme to Assist Researchers Accelerate Projects

The company said that the selected researchers and teams will get up to $20,000 in Anthropic API credits.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 May 2025 13:54 IST
Anthropic Announces AI for Science Programme to Assist Researchers Accelerate Projects

Photo Credit: Anthropic

Anthropic will conduct biosecurity assessments to ensure that harmful projects are not supported

Highlights
  • Anthropic has shared an application form that researchers can fill out
  • Selection is based on the potential of the research and AI usefulness
  • Researchers across the globe can apply for this initiative
Advertisement

Anthropic announced its AI for Science programme on Monday. The new initiative is aimed at accelerating scientific research and discovery. The artificial intelligence (AI) firm said it wants to support researchers working on “high-impact scientific projects, with a particular focus on biology and life sciences applications” via this initiative. The projects that are selected for this programme will be supported by Anthropic with free application programming interface (API) credits. Notably, the new initiative was announced a month after the company released its agentic feature, Research, in Claude.

Anthropic Details AI for Science Programme

In a newsroom post, the AI firm stated that the AI for Science programme is sponsored by the Anthropic public benefit corporation (PBC). The company highlighted that generative AI technology can help scientists and researchers in analysing complex scientific data, generating hypotheses, designing and simulating experiments, and collating the results to highlight actionable insights.

Researchers who are affiliated with a research institution can apply for the programme. The company has shared a detailed application form that needs to be filled out and submitted to be eligible. Once submitted, the applications will be reviewed by Anthropic's team and subject matter experts in relevant fields. On the first Monday of each month, the company will select winning applicants from all entries.

The eligible researchers shortlisted for the AI for Science programme will be offered “significant API credits” for Anthropic's AI models. This could be up to $20,000 (roughly Rs. 16,91,400) in Anthropic API credits, as per the official page of the initiative. Selection is said to be on the basis of the researcher's contributions to science, the potential impact of the proposed research, and AI's ability to meaningfully accelerate the work.

Notably, each application will undergo a biosecurity assessment to ensure that the research projects do not raise concerns around accelerating harmful applications.

Anthropic said that the programme fits in with the company's vision of using AI to bring value to humanity. In particular, the AI firm is looking for research projects related to understanding complex biological systems, analysing genetic data, accelerating the process of drug discovery, increasing agricultural productivity, and more.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Anthropic, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Research
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
iOS 18.5 Release Candidate Rolls Out to Beta Testers With Satellite Connectivity on iPhone 13
GTA 6 Finally Gets Second Trailer as Rockstar Details Second Protagonist Jason, Story and More

Related Stories

Anthropic Announces AI for Science Programme to Assist Researchers Accelerate Projects
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT Concept Phone With 10,000mAh Battery Unveiled in India
  2. Oppo Reno 14 Series Launch Date Surfaces Online
  3. Vivo X200 FE May Launch in India Soon With Zeiss Cameras, More Features
  4. Honor 400 Pro Price, Key Features Leaked Before Anticipated Global Launch
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE's Price and Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  6. Squid Game Season 3 OTT Release Date Revealed, New Teaser Out Now
  7. Microsoft Surface Laptop 13-Inch, Surface Pro 12-Inch Copilot+ PCs Launched
  8. Jack OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Siddu Jonnalagadda's Film Online?
  9. iOS 18.5 Update Will Add Satellite Connectivity Support on iPhone 13
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel Phones Receiving May 2025 Update With Bug Fixes and Latest Security Patch
  2. OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra With MediaTek Dimensity 9400+  Runs Geekbench; New OnePlus Earbuds Spotted on FCC
  3. Moto G86 5G Key Features Leaked; Could Launch With Up to a 6,720mAh Battery
  4. Anthropic Announces AI for Science Programme to Assist Researchers Accelerate Projects
  5. Samsung Tipped to Bring Phone Calls, Do Not Disturb and More Features to Now Bar With One UI 8
  6. GTA 6 Finally Gets Second Trailer as Rockstar Details Second Protagonist Jason, Story and More
  7. Microsoft Surface Laptop 13-Inch, Surface Pro 12-Inch Copilot+ PCs With Snapdragon X Plus Processor Launched
  8. Honor 400 Pro Price, Key Features Leaked Online Ahead of Anticipated Global Launch
  9. iOS 18.5 Release Candidate Rolls Out to Beta Testers With Satellite Connectivity on iPhone 13
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Price Reportedly Leaks; May Debut With Same Specifications as Galaxy Z Flip 6
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »