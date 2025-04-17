Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M56 5G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 7.2mm Thin Profile Launched in India: Price, Features

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G is claimed to be 30 percent slimmer than the Galaxy M55 5G.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 April 2025 12:19 IST
Samsung Galaxy M56 5G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 7.2mm Thin Profile Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M56 5G display supports Vision Booster technology
  • The handset carries a 12-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The Samsung Galaxy M56 5G smartphone weighs 180g
Samsung Galaxy M56 5G was launched in India on Thursday. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 12-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset comes with a 7.2mm thin profile, which is said to be 30 percent slimmer than the 7.8mm thickness of the preceding Galaxy M55 5G, which was unveiled in the country in April 2024. The new Galaxy M56 5G is claimed to have 36 percent slimmer bezels and a 33 percent brighter display than the older handset.

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G Price in India, Availability

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G price in India starts at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. The handset will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon and the Samsung India website starting April 23 at 12pm IST. HDFC Bank cardholders can avail of a Rs. 3,000 instant discount. It is offered in Black and Light Green colourways.

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G Features, Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M56 5G sports a 6.73-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) sAMOLED+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster support. The handset is powered by an octa-core CPU paired with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It ships with Android 15 with One UI 7 skin on top. The handset will get six years of major OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy M56 5G carries a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone has a 12-megapixel front camera with HDR video support. The phone also offers AI imaging features like object eraser, image clipper, and edit suggestions.

Samsung has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the Galaxy M56 5G with 45W wired charging support. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C connectivity. The handset measures 7.2mm in thickness and weighs 180g.

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.73-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple Vision Air Could Debut as Thin and Light Mixed Reality Headset, Tipster Claims
Samsung Galaxy M56 5G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 7.2mm Thin Profile Launched in India: Price, Features
