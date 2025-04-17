Samsung Galaxy M56 5G was launched in India on Thursday. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 12-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset comes with a 7.2mm thin profile, which is said to be 30 percent slimmer than the 7.8mm thickness of the preceding Galaxy M55 5G, which was unveiled in the country in April 2024. The new Galaxy M56 5G is claimed to have 36 percent slimmer bezels and a 33 percent brighter display than the older handset.

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G Price in India, Availability

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G price in India starts at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. The handset will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon and the Samsung India website starting April 23 at 12pm IST. HDFC Bank cardholders can avail of a Rs. 3,000 instant discount. It is offered in Black and Light Green colourways.

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G Features, Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M56 5G sports a 6.73-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) sAMOLED+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster support. The handset is powered by an octa-core CPU paired with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It ships with Android 15 with One UI 7 skin on top. The handset will get six years of major OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy M56 5G carries a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone has a 12-megapixel front camera with HDR video support. The phone also offers AI imaging features like object eraser, image clipper, and edit suggestions.

Samsung has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the Galaxy M56 5G with 45W wired charging support. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C connectivity. The handset measures 7.2mm in thickness and weighs 180g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.