Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is underway and the company recently announced that its annual sale event saw its “strongest-ever” start this year, with over 38 crore Indians visiting the e-commerce platform just in the first two days. While it began on September 23 for all customers, the sale is now in a 'Diwali Special' phase. Customers can get discounts on various electronics like phones, smartwatches, true wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, home appliances, washing machines, refrigerators, PCs, laptops, and smart TVs as part of the sale event.

If you're looking to buy a new mid-range smartphone from Samsung, then you're in luck, as the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is offering several handsets at discounted prices, bringing their effective prices under Rs. 35,000. Customers can save up to Rs. 28,000 on their next Galaxy phone while the sale event is live.

Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: How to Get a 10 Percent Instant Discount

Customers can also take advantage of an additional 10 percent discount on transactions made using Axis Bank, Bobcard, IDFC First Bank, and RBL Bank credit and debit cards. They can also avail of cashback offers, exchange bonuses, and interest-free EMI options.

We have put together the list of the best deals on Samsung handsets under Rs. 35,000, including Galaxy S series, Galaxy A series, and Galaxy M series phones, that buyers can grab during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. The discounted prices mentioned below do not include the additional offers that the e-commerce giant is offering with credit and debit cards of select banks.

Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Best Offers on Samsung Phones Under Rs 35,000

