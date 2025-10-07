Technology News
Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Top Discounts on Samsung Smartphones Under Rs. 35,000

Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 saw more than 38 crore visits from Indian customers in the first two days.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 October 2025 19:02 IST
Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Top Discounts on Samsung Smartphones Under Rs. 35,000

Photo Credit: Samsung

Amazon Sale 2025 is offering Samsung Galaxy S24 FE (pictured) under Rs. 35,000

Highlights
  • Amazon Sale 2025 lists fresh top 100 deals every evening
  • Customers can save up to Rs. 28,000
  • Amazon Sale 2025 commenced two weeks ago
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is underway and the company recently announced that its annual sale event saw its “strongest-ever” start this year, with over 38 crore Indians visiting the e-commerce platform just in the first two days. While it began on September 23 for all customers, the sale is now in a 'Diwali Special' phase. Customers can get discounts on various electronics like phones, smartwatches, true wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, home appliances, washing machines, refrigerators, PCs, laptops, and smart TVs as part of the sale event.

If you're looking to buy a new mid-range smartphone from Samsung, then you're in luck, as the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is offering several handsets at discounted prices, bringing their effective prices under Rs. 35,000. Customers can save up to Rs. 28,000 on their next Galaxy phone while the sale event is live.

Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: How to Get a 10 Percent Instant Discount

Customers can also take advantage of an additional 10 percent discount on transactions made using Axis Bank, Bobcard, IDFC First Bank, and RBL Bank credit and debit cards. They can also avail of cashback offers, exchange bonuses, and interest-free EMI options.

We have put together the list of the best deals on Samsung handsets under Rs. 35,000, including Galaxy S series, Galaxy A series, and Galaxy M series phones, that buyers can grab during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. The discounted prices mentioned below do not include the additional offers that the e-commerce giant is offering with credit and debit cards of select banks.

If you're looking for audio products to go with your next Samsung Galaxy smartphone, check out the best deals on over-the-ear headphones from Sony, Sennheiser, and Bose here. Additionally, to compare the prices with mid-range phones from other brands, you can also see the list of deals on smartphones under Rs. 25,000, here.

Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Best Offers on Samsung Phones Under Rs 35,000

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Rs. 59,999 Rs. 31,699 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Rs. 42,999 Rs. 23,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M56 5G Rs. 30,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Rs. 26,499 Rs. 23,499 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Rs. 35,999 Rs. 28,499 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy A26 5G Rs. 30,999 Rs. 26,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M56 5G

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.73-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 1480
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern design
  • Good display
  • Feature-packed software
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide angle camera
  • CPU performance lags behind the competition
  • Opts you in to Glance with every update
  • Software updates add unsolicited apps
  • Very pricey
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A55 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A36 5G

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good design and build quality
  • 6 years of software support
  • Decent performance
  • Bright screen
  • Speakers are loud
  • Bad
  • No HDR support
  • Average battery life
  • No microSD card support
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A36 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A26 5G

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP67-rated design
  • 6-year software update commitment
  • MicroSD card expansion
  • Useful Galaxy AI features
  • Bad
  • Notched OLED display isn't bright outdoors
  • Poor camera performance
  • Sub-par battery life
  • Slow charging
  • Charger not included in box
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A26 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Amazon Sale, Amazon offers, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Samsung Galaxy M56 5G, Samsung Galaxy A17 5G, Samsung Galaxy A36 5G, Samsung Galaxy A26 5G, Samsung
Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Top Discounts on Samsung Smartphones Under Rs. 35,000
