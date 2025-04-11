Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M56 5G India Launch Set for April 17; Design, Key Features Revealed

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G will measure 7.2mm in thickness.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 April 2025 17:39 IST
Samsung Galaxy M56 5G India Launch Set for April 17; Design, Key Features Revealed

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G (pictured) will have a redesigned rear camera module

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M56 5G will have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection
  • The handset will come with a 12-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The Galaxy M56 5G will carry a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit
Samsung Galaxy M56 5G will be unveiled in India soon as a successor to the Galaxy M55 5G, which was introduced in the country in April 2024. Samsung has now confirmed the launch date. The company also teased the design and revealed several key features of the upcoming smartphone, which is claimed to be 30 percent slimmer than the preceding handset. The Galaxy M56 5G was previously spotted on a popular benchmarking site, which suggested some of its key features including chipset, RAM and OS details.

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G India Launch: All We Know

The Samsung Galaxy M56 5G will be unveiled in India on April 17 at 12pm IST, according to an X post by the company. The handset is claimed to be 30 percent slimmer than the Galaxy M55 5G, with a 7.2mm profile. The older model measures 7.8mm in thickness and weighs 180g. The upcoming handset is teased to retain the same weight.

A live Amazon microsite for the handset confirms that the Samsung Galaxy M56 5G will be available for purchase in the country via the e-commerce site. It is claimed to be the thinnest phone in its segment. The fine print on a promotional poster suggests that the phone will be priced between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 30,000.

Notably, the 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB options of the Galaxy M55 5G were priced at Rs. 26,999, Rs. 29,999, and Rs. 32,999, respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy M56 5G will come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, which is said to offer 2m fall endurance and 4x better scratch resistance than the older model. It will sport a sAMOLED+ screen with Vision Booster and is claimed to have 36 percent slimmer bezels and a 33 percent brighter display than the older handset.

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G appears to have a new rear camera module design. While the Galaxy M55 5G had three distinct circular slots to house the rear cameras, the upcoming handset will have a vertical, raised pill-shaped island. Within this island, there is a smaller pill-shaped unit to house the main and ultra-wide cameras, while the macro shooter is placed below it in a circular slot.

The redesigned rear camera module of the Samsung Galaxy M56 5G includes a 50-megapixel OIS-supported main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter ,and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It is teased to support enhanced night photography. The 12-megapixel front camera sensor will come with HDR support. The handset will be equipped with AI imaging tools like object eraser, image clipper and more.

The Samsung Galaxy M56 5G recently appeared on Geekbench with the model number SM-M566B. The listing suggested that the handset will be powered by an Exynos 1480 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM. It is expected to run on Android 15 with One UI skin on top.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Four years of OS updates
  • Minimal design
  • Good cameras for daylight photography
  • Good battery life
  • Good performance
  • Bad
  • No Gorilla Glass
  • No charger in box
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M55 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
