Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Is Live: Best Offers on Smartphones, Electronics

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is now live with hundreds of deals and offers.

By Harpreet Singh | Updated: 31 July 2025 12:45 IST
Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 sale is now live for everyone
  • SBI Credit Card users can avail an additional 10 percent discount
  • Amazon hasn't revealed an end date for the sale yet
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 sale is now live. The Independence Day-themed sale brings hundreds of deals across a large selection of products. We're scanning through most of these to bring you the best deals that are worth buying. Amazon's Great Freedom Festival 2025 sale includes a 10 percent instant discount (up to Rs. 5,250) for SBI Card users. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can avail 5 percent cashback. In case you're looking to upgrade your smartphone, laptop, or other electronics, this is probably a good time to score a deal before the festive season.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best smartphone deals

Apple iPhone 15 256GB
Apple iPhone 15 256GB is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 69,499 (MRP RS. 79,900) during Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 sale this week. You can swap an older smartphone to receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 47,200 on your purchase. SBI Credit Card users can avail an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 1,000.

Buy now at: Rs. 69,499 (MRP RS. 79,900)

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G
In case you missed the Prime Day sale, Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra is again available at a discounted price. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is down to Rs. 79,999 (MRP Rs. 1,34,999) during Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 sale this week. Amazon is also offering an exchange offer that is capped at Rs. 47,200. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, supported by 12GB of RAM. It comes with a 200-megapixel primary camera and a 5,000mAh battery.

Buy now at: Rs. 79,999 (MRP Rs. 1,34,999)

iQoo Neo 10R 5G
If you're looking for something under Rs. 30,000, the iQoo Neo 10R 5G is selling at an effective price of Rs. 26,999. You need to use the Rs. 2,000 coupon on the product listing page on Amazon during the ongoing Great Freedom Festival sale to avail the offer. The bundled exchange offer can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 27,500.

Buy now at Rs. 26,999 (effective after coupon discount)

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G
Need an affordable smartphone with a bigger battery? The Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G is selling at a price of Rs. 11,499 (MRP Rs. 14,999) during Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 sale this week. The smartphone comes packed with a large 6,000mAh battery, and promises military-grade durability.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 sale: Best deals on electronics

HP 15 Intel Ultra 5 125H
Looking for a 15-inch laptop with a full-HD display? The HP 15 Intel Ultra 5 125H is down to Rs. 60,990 (MRP RS. 86,451) during Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale this week. You can swap an older machine and receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 8,200. The laptop is powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, supported by 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and comes with a 1TB SSD.

Buy now at Rs. 60,990 (MRP RS. 86,451)

LG 55-inch UR75 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
In the market for a big-screen TV under Rs. 50,000? The LG 55-inch UR75 series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is down to Rs. 40,990 (MRP Rs. 71,990) during Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 sale. The TV runs on webOS platform, and supports Apple AirPlay 2. You can get an additional discount worth Rs. 1,000 buy using the coupon available on the product listing page during the sale.

Buy now at Rs. 40,990 (MRP Rs. 71,990)

Sony 55-inch Bravia 2M2 Series 4K Ultra Smart LED Google TV
Sony's 55-inch Bravia 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV is down to Rs. 62,990 (MRP Rs. 99,900) on Amazon during the ongoing Great Freedom Festival 2025 sale. SBI Credit Card users can avail an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 1,500. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI payment options with select payment methods.

Buy now at Rs. 62,990 (MRP Rs. 99,900)

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 sale: Best deals on Amazon devices

Fire TV Stick HD
Amazon's devices are probably one of the best buys during the online e-commerce giant's sale events. Amazon Fire TV Stick HD is a must-buy to convert your existing TV to a smart TV. The Fire TV Stick HD is down to Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 5,499) on Amazon during the ongoing Great Freedom Festival 2025 sale this week.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 5,499)

Kindle Paperwhite 10th Gen
You can grab the 10th Gen Kindle Paperwhite model for as low as Rs. 7,899 (MRP Rs. 14,999) during the Great Freedom Festival sale on Amazon this week. The 10th Gen Kindle Paperwhite comes with a 6-inch glare-free display, with weeks' worth of battery life.

Buy now at: Rs. 7,899 (MRP Rs. 14,999)

Harpreet Singh
Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he is not shopping online. He has written about deals and e-commerce in India for many years, as well as covering social media and breaking technology news. More
