Apple's first foldable ever, the iPhone Duo, is finally here, and it brings more surprises than everyone expects. It offers a 5.4-inch outer display and a 7.6-inch inner display, which is the biggest highlight of the new iPhone Duo. During the keynote presentation and in early hands-on images and videos, the iPhone Duo's aspect ratio, proportional content scaling, and visual continuity look stunning. But more on that in our other pieces. Here, we will break down where you can get the latest iPhone Duo and still save some money.

In India, the iPhone Duo starts at Rs. 299,900 for 256GB storage, while the 512GB and 1TB cost Rs. 324,900 and Rs. 374,900. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line 2TB Duo model costs a whopping Rs. 449,900, which is steep in any comparison. These Indian prices also make the iPhone Duo the costliest foldable phone in India, beating the likes of Samsung Galaxy Fold 8 Ultra (priced at Rs. 1,99,999) and Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold (priced at Rs. 186,999), both available in the market.

Which Country Has the Cheapest iPhone Duo? The Price Gap is Massive

We lined up the base 256GB storage model across seven markets, converted roughly into rupees as a common reference point so the numbers actually mean something side by side.

Starting with the US, the iPhone Duo starts at $1,999, which is the most affordable market to buy the phone globally. But that's before sales tax, which most states tack on somewhere between 5-8% at the register. Add that in, and you're closer to $2,150, or roughly Rs. 2.04 lakhs, but still the cheapest entry point on this list.

Market Prices for the 256GB model US $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1.90 lakhs) Canada CAD 2,999 (roughly Rs. 2.06 lakhs) Hong Kong HKD 17,499 (roughly Rs. 2.12 lakhs) UAE AED 8,499 (roughly Rs. 2.20 lakhs) Germany EUR 2,299 (roughly Rs. 2.54 lakhs) Singapore SGD 3,099 (roughly Rs. 2.33 lakhs) India Rs. 299,900 (Almost Rs. 3 lakhs)

Next, we move to the neighbouring country, Canada, which comes in just behind it. At CAD 2,999, which converts to roughly Rs. 2.06 lakhs, that, like the US, excludes GST and sales tax, which can push the real number meaningfully higher depending on where you buy.

Jumping to the Hong Kong market, prices on paper make it a genuinely good option. At HKD 17,499, it works out to roughly Rs. 2.12 lakhs, putting it almost neck-and-neck with Canada, and comfortably cheaper than most of the rest of the world.

Interestingly, the UAE isn't far behind either. At AED 8,499, it converts to roughly Rs. 2.20 lakhs, which still beats India by a margin. One main reason is that the UAE charges just 5% VAT and no import duty, not because of any special pricing from Apple. This means we may see headlines like: "Can a flight to Dubai pay for my iPhone?".

In the EU, represented by Germany, prices for the Duo start at EUR 2,299, working out to roughly Rs. 2.54 lakhs, making it the priciest of the non-Indian market on this list. It's worth noting that the EU market will also miss out on the AI-driven Siri features at launch, as noted during the keynote- a separate regulatory issue but still relevant if you're weighing where to buy.

The list cannot be completed without adding Singapore to the mix. The iPhone Duo 256GB model is priced at SGD 3,099, which translates to roughly Rs. 2.33 lakhs.

And then there's India, still sitting well above everyone else. At Rs. 2,99,900, it's not just the highest number in absolute terms; it's also the most expensive version of this phone anywhere we checked, even once currency differences are accounted for. That's close to Rs. 1.1 lakh more than the US, and still roughly Rs. 80,000 more than Hong Kong or Canada, the two cheapest markets outside the US.

At this point, Apple hasn't given a reason for how it arrived at Rs. 2,99,900 for the 256GB model, and it's probably a mix of factors, including GST, import considerations, and maybe some cushion for currency movement before the October 23 availability.

Long story short, wherever you buy the iPhone Duo, you're paying a premium price. In India, that premium is just considerably steeper.