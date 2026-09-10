Technology News
English Edition

Where is the iPhone Duo Cheapest? US, Dubai, Hong Kong, and India Prices Compared

iPhone Duo prices have been announced, and we compared India prices with prices in the US, Hong Kong, Dubai, Canada, and Europe to see which country is cheapest.

Written by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 10 September 2026 02:21 IST
Where is the iPhone Duo Cheapest? US, Dubai, Hong Kong, and India Prices Compared

The iPhone Duo comes in multiple storage options

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • iPhone Duo is Apple's first foldable phone ever
  • It will be available in 4 storage models
  • It comes in Night Sky and Star White colours
Advertisement

Apple's first foldable ever, the iPhone Duo, is finally here, and it brings more surprises than everyone expects. It offers a 5.4-inch outer display and a 7.6-inch inner display, which is the biggest highlight of the new iPhone Duo. During the keynote presentation and in early hands-on images and videos, the iPhone Duo's aspect ratio, proportional content scaling, and visual continuity look stunning. But more on that in our other pieces. Here, we will break down where you can get the latest iPhone Duo and still save some money.

In India, the iPhone Duo starts at Rs. 299,900 for 256GB storage, while the 512GB and 1TB cost Rs. 324,900 and Rs. 374,900. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line 2TB Duo model costs a whopping Rs. 449,900, which is steep in any comparison. These Indian prices also make the iPhone Duo the costliest foldable phone in India, beating the likes of Samsung Galaxy Fold 8 Ultra (priced at Rs. 1,99,999) and Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold (priced at Rs. 186,999), both available in the market.

Which Country Has the Cheapest iPhone Duo? The Price Gap is Massive

We lined up the base 256GB storage model across seven markets, converted roughly into rupees as a common reference point so the numbers actually mean something side by side.

Starting with the US, the iPhone Duo starts at $1,999, which is the most affordable market to buy the phone globally. But that's before sales tax, which most states tack on somewhere between 5-8% at the register. Add that in, and you're closer to $2,150, or roughly Rs. 2.04 lakhs, but still the cheapest entry point on this list.

Market Prices for the 256GB model 
US $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1.90 lakhs)
Canada CAD 2,999 (roughly Rs. 2.06 lakhs)
Hong Kong HKD 17,499 (roughly Rs. 2.12 lakhs)
UAE AED 8,499 (roughly Rs. 2.20 lakhs)
Germany EUR 2,299 (roughly Rs. 2.54 lakhs)
Singapore SGD 3,099 (roughly Rs. 2.33 lakhs)
India Rs. 299,900 (Almost Rs. 3 lakhs)

Next, we move to the neighbouring country, Canada, which comes in just behind it. At CAD 2,999, which converts to roughly Rs. 2.06 lakhs, that, like the US, excludes GST and sales tax, which can push the real number meaningfully higher depending on where you buy.

Jumping to the Hong Kong market, prices on paper make it a genuinely good option. At HKD 17,499, it works out to roughly Rs. 2.12 lakhs, putting it almost neck-and-neck with Canada, and comfortably cheaper than most of the rest of the world.

Interestingly, the UAE isn't far behind either. At AED 8,499, it converts to roughly Rs. 2.20 lakhs, which still beats India by a margin. One main reason is that the UAE charges just 5% VAT and no import duty, not because of any special pricing from Apple. This means we may see headlines like: "Can a flight to Dubai pay for my iPhone?".

In the EU, represented by Germany, prices for the Duo start at EUR 2,299, working out to roughly Rs. 2.54 lakhs, making it the priciest of the non-Indian market on this list. It's worth noting that the EU market will also miss out on the AI-driven Siri features at launch, as noted during the keynote- a separate regulatory issue but still relevant if you're weighing where to buy.

The list cannot be completed without adding Singapore to the mix. The iPhone Duo 256GB model is priced at SGD 3,099, which translates to roughly Rs. 2.33 lakhs.

And then there's India, still sitting well above everyone else. At Rs. 2,99,900, it's not just the highest number in absolute terms; it's also the most expensive version of this phone anywhere we checked, even once currency differences are accounted for. That's close to Rs. 1.1 lakh more than the US, and still roughly Rs. 80,000 more than Hong Kong or Canada, the two cheapest markets outside the US.

At this point, Apple hasn't given a reason for how it arrived at Rs. 2,99,900 for the 256GB model, and it's probably a mix of factors, including GST, import considerations, and maybe some cushion for currency movement before the October 23 availability.

Long story short, wherever you buy the iPhone Duo, you're paying a premium price. In India, that premium is just considerably steeper.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple iPhone Duo, iPhone Duo, iPhone Duo Price
Ketan Pratap
Ketan Pratap
Ketan Pratap is the Editor at Gadgets 360. His primary role - debugging the tech hype, benchmarking the future, and compiling it all into precise news, features or reviews. He has spent over 14 years calling out vaporware and identifying the best tech. He’s your guide for everything from chipsets to smart-home meltdowns. When his own batteries are low, he heads for the hills—literally. He’s someone who prefers a remote mountain pass, appreciating a 12,000-foot view that no VR ...More

Related Stories

Where is the iPhone Duo Cheapest? US, Dubai, Hong Kong, and India Prices Compared
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Meet the iPhone Duo: Apple's First-Ever Foldable is Finally Here
  2. Samsung Galaxy A55 Gets One UI 9 Beta Update
  3. OpenAI Claims Solution to NavierâStokes Problem
  4. Here's How the Vivo X500 Pro Max Will Look: See Expected Specs
  5. Apple Just Gave the Standard AirPods 5 a Massive 'Pro' Upgrade
  6. Apple Event 2026 Highlights: Everything That Was Announced
  7. Apple Watch Series 12, Watch Ultra 4 Announced: Price, Features
  8. iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. iOS 27 Release Date Announced: Here's When It Arrives on Your iPhone
  10. Where is the iPhone Duo Cheapest? US, Dubai, and India Prices Compared
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 17 Just Got More Expensive in India: See the New Prices
  2. Apple Announces iOS 27 Release Date: Here’s When It’s Arriving on Your iPhone
  3. Apple’s First Foldable iPhone Announced: Price in India, Specs and Everything You Need to Know
  4. Apple Watch Series 12, Watch Ultra 4 Announced With New Health Sensors, S11 Chip: Price in India, Specifications and New Features
  5. Apple Just Gave the Standard AirPods 5 a Massive 'Pro' Upgrade
  6. Apple iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Announced: Price in India, Specifications and Features
  7. Nothing Phone 2 to Stop at Android 16 as CEO Carl Pei Explains Update Decision
  8. BGMI Redeem Codes (September 2026): How to Claim Bloodline Awakening Redeem Codes
  9. Logitech MX Keypad Launched in India as a Customisable AI Control Centre With LCD Keys: Price, Features
  10. Germany Considers 25 Percent Tax on Previously Untaxed Crypto Gains
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »