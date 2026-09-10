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iPhone 17 Just Got More Expensive in India: See the New Prices

iPhone 17 was launched in India in September last year at a starting price of Rs. 83,900.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 10 September 2026 00:31 IST
iPhone 17 Just Got More Expensive in India: See the New Prices

iPhone 17 features an 18-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • iPhone 17 features the A19 chipset
  • iPhone 17 gets a dual rear camera system
  • iPhone Air was launched alongside the iPhone 17 series
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Apple launched the iPhone 18 Pro series and the iPhone Duo, its first foldable smartphone, on Wednesday during the ‘Surprise and Shine' event. Soon after the launch event concluded, the company updated its website to increase the prices of its older smartphones in India, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17e, and iPhone Air. This comes months after the Cupertino-based tech giant raised the prices of multiple devices. Tim Cook, the former Apple CEO, had reportedly hinted that the ongoing RAM and storage crisis has made future price hikes inevitable. The iPhone 17 and iPhone Air were launched alongside last year at significantly lower prices compared to their new cost.

(This is a developing story...)

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Further reading: iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17e, Apple, iPhone 17 Price in India, iPhone Air India, iPhone 17e Price in India
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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