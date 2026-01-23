Motorola Signature Review: The Dark Horse?

The premium segment has now become quite predictable. We see smartphones with a slightly thicker profile and a similar design philosophy. While there is nothing wrong with this, what if we told you that a premium smartphone does not need to be heavy or bulky to deliver flagship-grade performance? Well, Motorola surely believes that, which is why it introduced the Motorola Signature. The new Signature lineup from the brand aims to break tradition and introduce something new in this premium segment. The latest smartphone comes equipped with all the bells and whistles you want in a flagship device, whether it be a flagship processor, cameras, a premium design, and more.

The latest handset from the brand comes with a price tag of Rs. 59,999 for the base variant with 12GB + 256GB. The 16GB + 512GB model costs Rs. 64,999, and the 16GB + 1TB model costs Rs. 69,999. That being said, does it make sense to go with this smartphone and ditch the rest of the competition? I got the chance to spend some time with the device, and this is what you need to know.

Motorola Signature Design: Sleek, Light, and Premium

Dimensions - 162.1 x 76.4 x 6.99mm

Weight - 186g

Colours - Pantone Martini Olive (Gold) and Pantone Carbon (Dark Blue)

What sets the Motorola Signature apart from the rest of the competition is its distinctive design language. The smartphone has an ultrathin profile, measuring just 6.99mm. The chassis is made using aircraft-grade aluminium, while the front panel offers a quad-curved display.

Moreover, the handset is also one of the lightest smartphones in this price segment, with just 186 grams. For your reference, flagships like the OnePlus 15R and the iQOO 15 weigh over 200 grams. That being said, there is a slight learning curve when you hold it, especially if you have used a flat-edged device.

The smartphone is available in two Pantone-curated colour options, including Martini Olive and Carbon. The Olive colour option features a twill-like weave, while the Carbon option features a linen-inspired texture finish. Both of them look and feel different from each other in terms of texture. The rear panel also comes with a metal camera module that houses all the sensors. This is one thing that looks eerily similar to other Motorola smartphones, but a bit more premium.

The handset comes with aluminium frame and is available in Olive and Carbon colour options.

That said, the slim design definitely raises durability concerns. This is why the brand has made use of the fact that the smartphone comes with all the certifications for it. You get Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front. Moreover, you get IP68 and IP69 ratings, which ensure it is water-resistant to 1.2 metres for 30 minutes. Furthermore, the handset also comes with MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification, which provides a sense of peace of mind, but let not intrusive thoughts prevail.

Motorola Signature Display: Vibrant and Colourful

Display - 6.8-inch 1.5K Extreme LTPO AMOLED display

Refresh Rate - 165Hz adaptive screen refresh rate

Other Features - Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 100 percent DCI-P3, 6200nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Motorola has also made sure that the Motorola Signature offers a good viewing experience. The latest handset from the brand is loaded with a 6.8-inch 1.5K LTPO Extreme AMOLED display that offers up to 165Hz of screen refresh rate, Dolby Vision, 6,200nits of peak brightness, and more.

The handset comes with a large 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 165Hz screen refresh rate.

The display, in fact, is one of the best I used for a while now. The colours are punchy, and the blacks run deep. There are various display mode options available in the Settings, allowing you to customise them to your liking. I liked the Vivid mode, which delivers punchy colours, making it a delight for binge-watching. Moreover, you also get Dolby Vision and HDR10+, meaning that you can easily view HDR content on platforms like Netflix and YouTube without much hassle.

The handset is also one of the few that come with a screen refresh rate of up to 165Hz. However, it only does that during gameplay and not in daily scenarios. In most cases, you will get a 120Hz screen refresh rate while scrolling through the UI, watching Reels, or more.

The smartphone comes with a vibrant display with crisp visuals.

You can select three options from the Settings menu: Smart and Balanced (Up to 120Hz), Hyper Smooth (120Hz), or Efficiency First (60Hz). The good thing here is that it comes with LTPO technology, meaning that it can shift from 1Hz to 120Hz without much hassle, making it easier to save some battery while showing static content. Moving on, the brightness is on point here, and you will have no trouble using the handset in outdoor conditions, all thanks to up to 6,200 nits of peak brightness.

Coming to the audio, the smartphone also makes a mark here. The handset comes with stereo speakers, with Sound by Bose and Dolby Atmos branding. There are speaker outputs on both the top and bottom of the device, which offer a good experience. The bass feels a bit more wanting, but the mids and highs are decent enough for a smartphone speaker. The loudness is enough to fill a small room, which is rare in a smartphone these days.

Motorola Signature Software: Clean and Stable

Software - Hello UI

Version - Android 16

Updates Promised - 7 Years of OS updates and 7 years of security patches

The Motorola Signature runs on Hello UI, which is based on Android 16. The company claims that the latest handset from the brand will come with seven years of Android OS upgrades and seven years of security patches, which is something that only a few brands like Samsung and Google offer.

The Motorola Signature comes with Hello UI, which is based on Android 16 operating sytem.

I must say that Hello UI is one of the most sought-after user interfaces, offering a clean, bloatware-free experience. The UI also comes with some interesting features. You get Moto Secure 5.0 with ThinkShield for added protection, while Moto Unplugged brings digital wellbeing tools. Apart from this, there are many customisation options, which make it a fun experience.

The handset also comes with a plethora of AI features with Moto AI 2.0. You get the updated Catch Me Up 2.0, which uses LLMs to summarise missed notifications, messages, and more. You get a summary of all the notifications, which is quite handy, to be honest.

Then you Pay Attention and Remember This. The Pay Attention offers real-time transcription and summarisation. Remember This tags screenshots, photos, and notes, and one can easily retrieve the information with simple queries. Then there is a Creative Suite, which has Style Sync and Magic Canvas. The former generates wallpapers, while the latter offers tex-to-image generation.

It also comes with a special Signature Club application that offers interesting set of services.

However, there is one application that completes the whole Signature experience: The Signature Club. It is a digital concierge service that offers several privileges, including travel booking assistance, airport meet-and-greet services, golf course reservations, and access to exclusive events. Basically, consider this a one-stop destination for 24/7 concierge services. However, you still need to pay for these services. Currently, the brand is also offering a welcome benefit of up to Rs. 6,000.

Motorola Signature Performance: Gets the Job Done

Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

Memory - Up to 16GB LPDDR5X

Storage - Up to 1TB UFS 4.1

The Motorola Signature is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, which was first introduced with the OnePlus 15R. I have compiled a table of synthetic benchmarks to help you better understand its performance compared to the rest of the smartphones:

Benchmarks Motorola Signature Samsung Galaxy S25 FE OnePlus 15R Display resolution 1.5K FHD+ 1.5K Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 (3nm) Exynos 2400 (3nm) Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 (3nm) AnTuTu v10 30,47,230 FTR 29,85,657 PCMark Work 3.0 20265 14,406 13,782 Geekbench 6 Single 2913 2,002 2,813 Geekbench 6 Multi 9257 6,494 9,375 Geekbench AI CPU (Quantized) FTR NA FTR Geekbench AI GPU (Quantized) 2955 NA 3,182 3DM Wild Life Maxed Out Maxed Out Maxed Out 3DM Wild Life Unlimited 21,717 14,143 21,253 3DM Steel Nomad Light 2069 NA 2,032

In real-world use, you will not encounter any issues with the device. The phone feels smooth and responsive for everyday usage. The apps launch right away, and the system stays responsive even when you are multitasking. So, whether you're doomscrolling Instagram Reels or listening to music while reading something online, you won't notice a lag or stutter.

The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor.

The phone can also handle most graphics-heavy games, such as Call of Duty: Mobile or BGMI. In BGMI, the phone was capable of running the game at up to 120 frames per second, even for long periods of time. And during the gameplay, there weren't any substantial frame drops or stutters. The touch response was also good.

However, thermal performance is not the smartphone's strongest suit. The phone gets noticeably hot when you play games for an extended period. Even when you run benchmark tests like Antutu or 3DMark, the temperature still goes up.

Motorola Signature Cameras: Impressive

Rear - 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.6 aperture + 50-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor + 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens

Front - 50-megapixel sensor

The handset comes loaded with a triple-camera setup on the rear panel with a periscope telephoto lens.

Coming to the cameras, this is probably one of the biggest highlights of the Motorola Signature. The smartphone comes equipped with a triple-camera setup on the rear panel, with most of the sensors from the Sony LYT series.

Motorola Signature daylight camera samples taken with primary sensor. (Top to Open)

Let's start with the primary sensor. The phone captured good images in daylight conditions. The dynamic range is good, and the colours are punchy. However, I did notice that the phone was slightly oversaturating the reds and yellows in the images. But apart from that, the photos came out well.

Motorola Signature low-light camera samples taken using primary sensor. (Tap to Open)

In low-light conditions, the primary camera also does a good job. The colours are nice and balanced, while noise reduction is not that aggressive. The dynamic range is good, and it can capture the right balance between shadows and light.

Motorola Signature daylight camera samples clicked using the telephoto sensor. (Tap to Open)

Moving on, the telephoto sensor also delivered good results in daylight. The colours are natural and vibrant. The dynamic range is on point, and most of the photos came out well-detailed. You can shoot up to 100x zoom, though it is mainly refined by AI, and the details are not as great as we have seen in the likes of Vivo X300 and more.

Motorola Signature camera samples clicked using telephoto sensor. (Tap to Open)

The telephoto also does a good job of capturing low-light images. The colours are natural, and details are present in the photos. Moreover, noise is present in darker backgrounds, but it is not that prominent.

Motorola Signature daylight camera samples clicked using ultra-wide-angle sensor. (Tap to Open)

Coming to the ultra-wide-angle lens performance, it does a decent job, but it is a bit of a step down from the two sensors. The colour shift is minimal, and the distortion is minimal. The dynamic range is also maintained effectively.

Motorola Signature low-light camera samples clicked using the utlra-wide-angle sensor. (Tap to Open)

Coming to the low-light performance, the sensor can handle the colours, though the details go for a slight toss. There is a certain drop in details, especially in foliage and grass. Noise reduction is more on the aggressive front. Ultra-wide photos look good at screen size but won't hold up to close inspection.

Motorola Signature daylight (above) and low-light (below) camera samples. (Tap to Open)

The selfie performance is decent as well. The handset can capture fine skin details, though its edge detection clearly fumbles in complex conditions. The low-light performance is also decent, and you can get doable photos with the selfie camera.

The Motorola Signature also offers decent video recording capabilities. One can shoot 8K Dolby Vision videos at 30 fps, while all sensors can shoot 4K videos at 60 fps. The stabilisation is good, and the colours are punchy, though in some cases, it may oversaturate.

Motorola Signature Battery: Surprisingly Good

Battery Capacity - 5,200mAh

Wired Charging - 90W

Charger - 90W (Included in Box)

The Motorola Signature packs a 5,200mAh battery. The latest handset comes equipped with a silicon-carbon battery, which is a good thing. Although you might feel that the 5,200mAh juice is a bit underwhelming compared to the likes of 7,000mAh and more, you will find it in similarly priced smartphones, but the backup is decent overall. In the PC Mark 3.0 Battery Life Test, the phone lasted 15 hours and 57 minutes.

The smartphone is loaded with a 5,200mAh battery.

The phone lasted almost a full day with normal to moderate usage, which included clicking photos, answering calls, checking emails, and listening to music. The handset also comes with 90W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The charging is fast, to be honest. You can get 0 to 100 percent of a full charge in approximately 55 minutes.

Motorola Signature Verdict

To conclude, the Motorola Signature tries to stand out from the crowd among the premium flagships. The company has made sure to pack every latest tech that is available in this segment. The handset comes with a sleek and premium design language, which surely stands out, but still gives a Motorola vibe.

The Motorola Signature offers a good mix of premium design, vibrant display, and powerful performance.

The display looks good and offers crisp visuals, while the speakers are probably the best you can have in a smartphone. The performance is flagship-grade, and you won't face many issues in everyday use or during gaming. However, it does get hot after prolonged usage. The cameras are surely a strong suit, though with a little more refinement, I am sure they will improve further.

The battery life is decent, if not great. So, if you are looking for a sleek flagship smartphone that gives you flagship-grade performance and offers a good set of cameras, then you can surely consider the Motorola Signature. That said, you still have some competition in this segment, including OnePlus 15R (Review), Vivo X200 FE (Review), Samsung Galaxy S25 FE (Review), and more.