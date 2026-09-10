Technology News
English Edition

iPhone Duo: 5 Things to Know About Apple's First Foldable

Apple’s first foldable iPhone comes with a few surprises.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 10 September 2026 09:00 IST
iPhone Duo: 5 Things to Know About Apple's First Foldable

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple’s iPhone Duo is priced from Rs. 2,99,900 in India

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Apple’s first foldable is IP68-rated for dust and water
  • The foldable only offers Touch ID authentication
  • It has a tailor-made iOS 27 user interface
Advertisement

Apple has finally announced its first foldable, and it's called the iPhone Duo. The device will be up for pre-order in India starting October 16 and will go on sale on October 23. It starts at Rs. 2,99,900 for the base 256GB variant and will be available in two colours: Star White and Night Sky. The iPhone Duo is packed to the brim, bringing new features to Apple's iPhone segment. If you are looking to buy one, here's a short list of features to consider before you take the leap.

  1. IP68-Rated Design With Apple Pencil Support - Apple's iPhone Duo uses Grade-5 titanium for its frame, Ceramic Shield 2 glass for its display and Ceramic Shield glass for its rear panel. Apple claims the hinge is engineered with more than 100 components to deliver a smooth opening and closing experience. To make the foldable more durable to the elements, Apple has also managed an IP68 rating. This rating makes the iPhone Duo resistant to water splashes, immersion, and dust. Apple claims that it has tested the phone in laboratory conditions to a maximum depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes. Apple Pencil (with USB-C) support will also be available for the iPhone Duo, but will be coming later this year.

  2. Only offers Touch ID - Apple's first foldable will not offer Face ID, but will only offer Touch ID. This also makes it Apple's first premium device without a LiDAR or Structured Light 3D sensor for authentication or imaging. Apple is using a traditional Touch ID system instead, which is currently used on some of its standard iPad, iPad Mini, and iPad Air models. The Touch ID system is integrated into the side button, which also doubles up as the power button.

  3. Supports eSIMs and iPhone Handoff - Apple claims it chose an eSIM design to save internal space and make room for a higher battery capacity. The iPhone Duo can support up to 8 eSIMs but offers dual standby for 2 eSIM cards, which is similar to Apple's iPhone Air smartphone. Apple promises support for over 500 carriers globally, including networks like Airtel, Jio, and Vi in India. It also supports a recently revealed iOS 27 feature called iPhone Handoff. It will let users use two iPhones with the same number, depending on which iPhone is unlocked.

  4. iOS 27 With a Twist - Apple's iPhone Duo also has a slightly different iOS 27 user experience. You can run two apps side by side in split screen mode just like on an iPad, but there is no support for windowed apps available on Android foldables. While apps will appear and function like regular iPhone apps, developers will move the bottom menu bar to the side to make more room for content on the wide, book-style display.

  5. A Hidden Selfie/FaceTime Camera - Unlike the regular Pro models, the iPhone Duo only has two rear-facing cameras, lacking a telephoto sensor. The cover display has a 12-megapixel camera for selfies when the device is folded. When opened, a hidden selfie camera is normally invisible and sits in the second half of the main folding display. It appears as a black Dynamic Island when needed and quickly disappears when the camera isn't in use.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple iPhone Duo, Apple iPhone Duo Features, Apple iPhone Duo Design, Apple iPhone Duo Touch ID, Apple iPhone Duo eSIM
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Apple A20 Pro Announced for iPhone 18 Pro: 2nm Architecture, 32-Core Neural Engine, and More

Related Stories

iPhone Duo: 5 Things to Know About Apple's First Foldable
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Meet the iPhone Duo: Apple's First-Ever Foldable is Finally Here
  2. Apple Event 2026 Highlights: Everything That Was Announced
  3. iOS 27: Top New Features, List of Compatible Devices, and More
  4. iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra May Retain Existing Face Unlock System
  6. iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro Series India Price and Availability Announced
  7. Where is the iPhone Duo Cheapest? US, Dubai, and India Prices Compared
  8. iPhone 18 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Is the Upgrade Worth It?
  9. iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro: What's the Difference
  10. This Oppo Find X10 Series Phone Will Launch in China This Month
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple A20 Pro Announced for iPhone 18 Pro: 2nm Architecture, 32-Core Neural Engine, and More
  2. Apple watchOS 27, iPadOS 27 Get New Health and Fitness Features
  3. iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro Series India Price and Availability Announced: Full Details
  4. iPhone 17 Just Got More Expensive in India: See the New Prices
  5. Apple Announces iOS 27 Release Date: Here’s When It’s Arriving on Your iPhone
  6. Apple’s First Foldable iPhone Announced: Price in India, Specs and Everything You Need to Know
  7. Apple Watch Series 12, Watch Ultra 4 Announced With New Health Sensors, S11 Chip: Price in India, Specifications and New Features
  8. Apple Just Gave the Standard AirPods 5 a Massive 'Pro' Upgrade
  9. Apple iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Announced: Price in India, Specifications and Features
  10. Nothing Phone 2 to Stop at Android 16 as CEO Carl Pei Explains Update Decision
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »