Apple has finally entered the foldable smartphone market with the launch of its first-ever foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo. The book-style foldable joins an increasingly competitive segment that includes Google's recently launched Pixel 11 Pro Fold. Both smartphones feature large inner foldable displays and are designed to offer more screen space for multitasking, but they take different approaches to cameras, software, performance, and battery life.

If you are planning to buy either of the two premium foldables, here is how the iPhone Duo and Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold compare in terms of price, specifications, and features.

iPhone Duo vs Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: Price in India

iPhone Duo: The iPhone Duo is priced at Rs. 2,99,900 in India for the 256GB storage variant. The 512GB model costs Rs. 3,24,900, while the 1TB and 2TB variants are priced at Rs. 3,74,900 and Rs. 4,49,900, respectively. The foldable is available in Star White and Night Sky.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is priced at Rs. 1,86,999 in India for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration. It is available in Moonstone and Jade.

iPhone Duo vs Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: Display and Design

iPhone Duo: The iPhone Duo features a 7.76-inch Super Retina XDR inner foldable display with a 2,713x1,920-pixel resolution, while the 5.49-inch cover display has a 2,088x1,422-pixel resolution. The inner panel uses a custom polymer with a high-strength glass layer on top and features a Nano Texture finish. The outer display and rear panel are protected by Ceramic Shield, and the handset gets an IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: The Pixel 11 Pro Fold features an 8-inch OLED Super Actua Flex inner display with a 2,076x2,152-pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 3,600 nits of peak brightness. Its 6.5-inch cover display has a 2,342x1,080-pixel resolution, a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone measures 155.2x150.4x5mm when unfolded and 155.2x76x10.1mm when folded. It weighs 239 grams and carries an IP68 rating.

iPhone Duo vs Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: Processor, RAM and Storage

iPhone Duo: The iPhone Duo is powered by Apple's A20 Pro chipset. The chip features a six-core CPU, a seven-core GPU, and a dual Neural Engine setup. Apple claims the A20 Pro delivers 20 percent faster CPU performance and 40 percent faster graphics performance than the previous generation. The foldable comes with 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2 TB storage options. It runs on iOS 27.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: The Pixel 11 Pro Fold runs on Google's Tensor G6 chipset, paired with the Titan M3 security coprocessor. It comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The phone runs Android 17 and is promised seven years of OS and security updates.

iPhone Duo vs Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: Cameras

iPhone Duo: The iPhone Duo features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 48-megapixel Fusion Camera and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. The rear camera system supports video recording at up to 4K resolution at 120fps. For selfies and video calls, the foldable features a Centre Stage camera on the cover display, while the inner screen gets an under-display FaceTime camera.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: The Pixel 11 Pro Fold has a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 10.5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 10.8-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. It also supports up to 30x Super Res Zoom. There are 10-megapixel selfie cameras on both the cover and inner displays.

iPhone Duo vs Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: Battery and Charging

iPhone Duo: Apple does not disclose the battery capacity of its iPhone models. The company claims the iPhone Duo can deliver up to 31 hours of video playback when using the inner display, up to 44 hours when using the outer display, and up to 22 hours with combined display usage. The foldable supports 60W wired charging and 35W MagSafe charging.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: The Pixel 11 Pro Fold packs a 4,806mAh battery. Google claims more than 24 hours of battery life on a single charge. The phone supports 30W wired charging and up to 25W wireless charging.