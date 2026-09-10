Apple hosted its ‘Surprise and Shine' event in India on Wednesday. During the event, the tech giant launched iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone Duo, Apple Watch Series 12, and the new AirPods 5. The new smartphones have been launched at a significantly higher price. Meanwhile, the tech giant's first book-style foldable, the iPhone Duo, is priced significantly higher than its competitors, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8. The iPhone 18 Pro series and iPhone Duo come in four configurations, with the base model offering 256GB of storage. The foldable will go on sale in India next month.

Here are the prices of all the new devices launched in India during the ‘Surprise and Shine' event on Wednesday, including the iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, AirPods 5, Apple Watch Series 12, and Apple Watch Ultra 4.

iPhone Duo Price in India

iPhone Duo price in India starts at Rs. 2,99,900 for the base variant featuring 256GB of storage. The higher-end 512GB and 1TB configurations cost Rs. 3,24,900 and Rs. 3,74,900, respectively. Lastly, the top-of-the-line model with 2TB of storage is priced at Rs. 4,49,900. The smartphone is offered in Star White and Night Sky colour options.

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Price in India

iPhone 18 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 1,64,900 for the 256GB model, while the 512GB and 1TB variants cost Rs. 1,89,900 and Rs. 2,39,900, respectively. The top-end 2TB storage option is priced in India at Rs. 3,14,900.

On the other hand, the price of the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,79,900 for the base variant. Meanwhile, the 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB configurations are priced at Rs. 2,04,900, Rs. 2,54,900, and Rs. 3,29,900, respectively. Both phones are available in Black, Silver, Glacier, and Burgundy.

AirPods 5 Price in India

AirPods 5 price in India starts at Rs. 14,900. The AirPods 5 with the wireless charging case will be available in the country for Rs. 17,900. The new TWS are currently available for pre-order in India via the Apple online store.

Apple Watch Series 12, Watch Ultra 4 Price in India

Apple Watch Series 12 price in India starts at Rs. 56,900 for the 42mm GPS-only model. Meanwhile, the 42mm version with GPS + Cellular connectivity costs Rs. 68,900. The GPS-only 46mm model costs Rs. 62,900, while the GPS + Cellular option is priced at Rs. 74,900. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Ultra 4 is priced at Rs. 1,09,900.