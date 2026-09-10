Technology News
English Edition

iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro Series India Price and Availability Announced: Full Details

iPhone Duo will be available for purchase in India in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage configurations.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 10 September 2026 06:30 IST
iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro Series India Price and Availability Announced: Full Details

Photo Credit: Apple

Here are the prices of the iPhone 18 Pro series and iPhone Duo in India

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • iPhone Duo is powered by the new A20 Pro chipset
  • iPhone 18 Pro series features a triple rear camera unit
  • AirPods 5 now ship with a wireless charging case
Advertisement

Apple hosted its ‘Surprise and Shine' event in India on Wednesday. During the event, the tech giant launched iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone Duo, Apple Watch Series 12, and the new AirPods 5. The new smartphones have been launched at a significantly higher price. Meanwhile, the tech giant's first book-style foldable, the iPhone Duo, is priced significantly higher than its competitors, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8. The iPhone 18 Pro series and iPhone Duo come in four configurations, with the base model offering 256GB of storage. The foldable will go on sale in India next month.

Here are the prices of all the new devices launched in India during the ‘Surprise and Shine' event on Wednesday, including the iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, AirPods 5, Apple Watch Series 12, and Apple Watch Ultra 4.

iPhone Duo Price in India

iPhone Duo price in India starts at Rs. 2,99,900 for the base variant featuring 256GB of storage. The higher-end 512GB and 1TB configurations cost Rs. 3,24,900 and Rs. 3,74,900, respectively. Lastly, the top-of-the-line model with 2TB of storage is priced at Rs. 4,49,900. The smartphone is offered in Star White and Night Sky colour options.

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Price in India

iPhone 18 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 1,64,900 for the 256GB model, while the 512GB and 1TB variants cost Rs. 1,89,900 and Rs. 2,39,900, respectively. The top-end 2TB storage option is priced in India at Rs. 3,14,900.

On the other hand, the price of the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,79,900 for the base variant. Meanwhile, the 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB configurations are priced at Rs. 2,04,900, Rs. 2,54,900, and Rs. 3,29,900, respectively. Both phones are available in Black, Silver, Glacier, and Burgundy.

AirPods 5 Price in India

AirPods 5 price in India starts at Rs. 14,900. The AirPods 5 with the wireless charging case will be available in the country for Rs. 17,900. The new TWS are currently available for pre-order in India via the Apple online store.

Apple Watch Series 12, Watch Ultra 4 Price in India

Apple Watch Series 12 price in India starts at Rs. 56,900 for the 42mm GPS-only model. Meanwhile, the 42mm version with GPS + Cellular connectivity costs Rs. 68,900. The GPS-only 46mm model costs Rs. 62,900, while the GPS + Cellular option is priced at Rs. 74,900. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Ultra 4 is priced at Rs. 1,09,900.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, AirPods 5, Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4, Apple, iPhone Duo Price in India, iPhone 18 Pro Price in India, iPhone 18 Pro Max Price in India, AirPods 5 Price in India, Apple Watch Series 12 Price in India, Apple Watch Ultra 4 Price in India
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
iPhone Duo vs Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: Price in India, Features and Specifications Compared
Apple watchOS 27, iPadOS 27 Get New Health and Fitness Features

Related Stories

iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro Series India Price and Availability Announced: Full Details
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro Series India Price and Availability Announced
  2. Where is the iPhone Duo Cheapest? US, Dubai, and India Prices Compared
  3. From iPhone 18 Pro to the Foldable Duo: Everything Apple Launched
  4. Here's How the Vivo X500 Pro Max Will Look: See Expected Specs
  5. Apple Just Gave the Standard AirPods 5 a Massive 'Pro' Upgrade
  6. Apple Watch Series 12, Watch Ultra 4 Announced: Price, Features
  7. Meet the iPhone Duo: Apple's First-Ever Foldable is Finally Here
  8. Apple Event 2026 Highlights: Everything That Was Announced
  9. iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. iOS 27 Release Date Announced: Here's When It Arrives on Your iPhone
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple watchOS 27, iPadOS 27 Get New Health and Fitness Features
  2. iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro Series India Price and Availability Announced: Full Details
  3. iPhone 17 Just Got More Expensive in India: See the New Prices
  4. Apple Announces iOS 27 Release Date: Here’s When It’s Arriving on Your iPhone
  5. Apple’s First Foldable iPhone Announced: Price in India, Specs and Everything You Need to Know
  6. Apple Watch Series 12, Watch Ultra 4 Announced With New Health Sensors, S11 Chip: Price in India, Specifications and New Features
  7. Apple Just Gave the Standard AirPods 5 a Massive 'Pro' Upgrade
  8. Apple iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Announced: Price in India, Specifications and Features
  9. Nothing Phone 2 to Stop at Android 16 as CEO Carl Pei Explains Update Decision
  10. BGMI Redeem Codes (September 2026): How to Claim Bloodline Awakening Redeem Codes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »