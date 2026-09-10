Apple's 'Surprise and Shine' event finally took place on Wednesday, and it turned out to be a historic one for the Cupertino-based tech giant in many ways. John Ternus hosted his first major keynote as Apple CEO, following his appointment earlier this month. The event also marked a major shift in Apple's product strategy, as the company finally entered the foldable smartphone market with the new iPhone Duo. Alongside its first foldable iPhone, Apple unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4, and AirPods 5.

Here's everything Apple announced at the event.

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max

Apple kicked off its new iPhone lineup with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, its latest flagship smartphones. The new models bring Apple's A20 Pro chipset, a new C2 modem, and camera upgrades, along with improved design and display changes.

The iPhone 18 Pro features a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max gets a larger 6.9-inch panel. The phones are powered by the A20 Pro chip, which is built on a 2nm process and includes a six-core CPU, a seven-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine.

For optics, both models feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48-megapixel main camera with variable aperture, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 48-megapixel 2x telephoto camera. Apple has also redesigned the vapour chamber to improve thermal management.

In India, the iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs. 1,64,900, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,79,900. Both models will be available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage configurations, in Burgundy, Glacier, Silver, and Black finishes. Here's all you need to know.

iPhone Duo

The biggest announcement of the event was Apple's first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo. The book-style foldable features a 7.76-inch inner display and a 5.49-inch cover display, giving users a larger screen when the device is unfolded while retaining a conventional smartphone-style outer screen.

The iPhone Duo is powered by Apple's A20 Pro chipset. It features a dual rear camera setup with two 48-megapixel sensors, along with front-facing cameras on the inner and outer displays. The foldable also supports Apple Pencil input and MagSafe wireless charging.

Apple has priced the iPhone Duo at Rs. 2,99,900 in India for the 256GB variant. The 512GB, 1TB and 2TB versions are priced at Rs. 3,24,900, Rs. 3,74,900 and Rs. 4,49,900, respectively. Pre-orders will begin on October 16, with sales starting October 23. Read more about the iPhone Duo here.

Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4

Apple also refreshed its smartwatch lineup with the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4. Both models run watchOS 27 and introduce new health and fitness capabilities, including the Readiness app, which provides users with additional insights into their daily health and recovery.

The Apple Watch Series 12 also gets a ceramic case option, while the Watch Ultra 4 focuses on improved battery life and the rugged design associated with Apple's Ultra lineup. The new watches also offer richer strength workout tracking and an upgraded optical sensing system, along with a new S11 SiP.

In India, the Apple Watch Series 12 starts at Rs. 56,900, while the Apple Watch Ultra 4 starts at Rs. 1,09,900. Both models will go on sale from September 18. Here's all you need to know about Apple's latest smartwatches.

AirPods 5

Apple's audio lineup also received a refresh with the launch of AirPods 5. The new earbuds bring Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to the standard AirPods range, along with Transparency mode, Adaptive Audio and Conversation Awareness. AirPods 5 also support hands-free Siri features and Live Translation when paired with compatible Apple devices.

Apple claims up to five hours of playback with ANC enabled, while the charging case provides up to 22 hours of total listening time. In India, AirPods 5 are priced at Rs. 14,900, while the AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging Case cost Rs. 17,900. Both models will be available from September 18. Here's more about the AirPods 5.

iOS 27 Availability

Alongside the new hardware, Apple finally announced the release date for iOS 27. The software update, first previewed at WWDC 2026, will be available to compatible iPhone models starting September 14.

iOS 27 introduces Apple's new Liquid Glass design, additional Apple Intelligence features, and a redesigned Siri experience. The update also changes the Phone and Messages apps, adds new parental controls, and includes other system-level improvements. The update will be available for a broad range of existing iPhone models. Read more about iOS 27 here.