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From iPhone 18 Pro to the Foldable Duo: Everything Apple Launched at the Sept 9 Event

Here's everything Apple announced at its latest event, including India prices and availability details.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 10 September 2026 06:00 IST
From iPhone 18 Pro to the Foldable Duo: Everything Apple Launched at the Sept 9 Event

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone Duo has been introduced as Apple's first foldable iPhone

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Highlights
  • Apple unveiled its first foldable, the iPhone Duo, at the event
  • The iPhone 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max debut with the A20 Pro chip
  • Apple Watch Series 12 now offers a ceramic case option
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Apple's 'Surprise and Shine' event finally took place on Wednesday, and it turned out to be a historic one for the Cupertino-based tech giant in many ways. John Ternus hosted his first major keynote as Apple CEO, following his appointment earlier this month. The event also marked a major shift in Apple's product strategy, as the company finally entered the foldable smartphone market with the new iPhone Duo. Alongside its first foldable iPhone, Apple unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4, and AirPods 5.

Here's everything Apple announced at the event.

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iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max

Apple kicked off its new iPhone lineup with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, its latest flagship smartphones. The new models bring Apple's A20 Pro chipset, a new C2 modem, and camera upgrades, along with improved design and display changes.

The iPhone 18 Pro features a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max gets a larger 6.9-inch panel. The phones are powered by the A20 Pro chip, which is built on a 2nm process and includes a six-core CPU, a seven-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Announced: Price in India, Specifications and Features

For optics, both models feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48-megapixel main camera with variable aperture, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 48-megapixel 2x telephoto camera. Apple has also redesigned the vapour chamber to improve thermal management.

In India, the iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs. 1,64,900, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,79,900. Both models will be available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage configurations, in Burgundy, Glacier, Silver, and Black finishes. Here's all you need to know.

iPhone Duo

The biggest announcement of the event was Apple's first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo. The book-style foldable features a 7.76-inch inner display and a 5.49-inch cover display, giving users a larger screen when the device is unfolded while retaining a conventional smartphone-style outer screen.

Apple's First Foldable iPhone Announced: Price in India, Specs and Everything You Need to Know

The iPhone Duo is powered by Apple's A20 Pro chipset. It features a dual rear camera setup with two 48-megapixel sensors, along with front-facing cameras on the inner and outer displays. The foldable also supports Apple Pencil input and MagSafe wireless charging.

Apple has priced the iPhone Duo at Rs. 2,99,900 in India for the 256GB variant. The 512GB, 1TB and 2TB versions are priced at Rs. 3,24,900, Rs. 3,74,900 and Rs. 4,49,900, respectively. Pre-orders will begin on October 16, with sales starting October 23. Read more about the iPhone Duo here.

Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4

Apple also refreshed its smartwatch lineup with the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4. Both models run watchOS 27 and introduce new health and fitness capabilities, including the Readiness app, which provides users with additional insights into their daily health and recovery.

Apple Watch Series 12, Watch Ultra 4 Announced With New Health Sensors, S11 Chip: Price in India, Specifications and New Features

The Apple Watch Series 12 also gets a ceramic case option, while the Watch Ultra 4 focuses on improved battery life and the rugged design associated with Apple's Ultra lineup. The new watches also offer richer strength workout tracking and an upgraded optical sensing system, along with a new S11 SiP.

In India, the Apple Watch Series 12 starts at Rs. 56,900, while the Apple Watch Ultra 4 starts at Rs. 1,09,900. Both models will go on sale from September 18. Here's all you need to know about Apple's latest smartwatches.

AirPods 5

Apple's audio lineup also received a refresh with the launch of AirPods 5. The new earbuds bring Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to the standard AirPods range, along with Transparency mode, Adaptive Audio and Conversation Awareness. AirPods 5 also support hands-free Siri features and Live Translation when paired with compatible Apple devices.

Apple Just Gave the Standard AirPods 5 a Massive 'Pro' Upgrade

Apple claims up to five hours of playback with ANC enabled, while the charging case provides up to 22 hours of total listening time. In India, AirPods 5 are priced at Rs. 14,900, while the AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging Case cost Rs. 17,900. Both models will be available from September 18. Here's more about the AirPods 5.

iOS 27 Availability

Alongside the new hardware, Apple finally announced the release date for iOS 27. The software update, first previewed at WWDC 2026, will be available to compatible iPhone models starting September 14.

Apple Announces iOS 27 Release Date: Here's When It's Arriving on Your iPhone

iOS 27 introduces Apple's new Liquid Glass design, additional Apple Intelligence features, and a redesigned Siri experience. The update also changes the Phone and Messages apps, adds new parental controls, and includes other system-level improvements. The update will be available for a broad range of existing iPhone models. Read more about iOS 27 here.

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Further reading: apple event, Apple Surprise and Shine event, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone Duo, Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4, AirPods 5, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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