Apple watchOS 27, iPadOS 27 Get New Health and Fitness Features

Apple has confirmed new health and fitness features for watchOS 27 and iPadOS 27 at its ‘Surprise and Shine' event, where it also unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro models, iPhone Duo, Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4 and AirPods 5. The watchOS update expands Workout Buddy with more fitness data and lets it work without an iPhone nearby. iPadOS 27 brings the redesigned Health app to iPad, adding Apple Intelligence-powered insights and new ways to understand long-term health and fitness data.

watchOS 27 will roll out from September 14 for Apple Watch Series 9 and later, Apple Watch SE 3 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 and later. The update requires an iPhone 11 or later, or an iPhone SE 2 (2020) with iOS 27. The redesigned Health app will also arrive on compatible iPhone and iPad models running the latest software, although Apple says some features will remain exclusive to iPhone.

watchOS 27 Adds More Workout Data to Workout Buddy

Apple is adding several health and fitness changes to watchOS 27. Workout Buddy can now run without an iPhone nearby, giving users access to the feature directly from their Apple Watch during a workout. It can also draw on more workout data to tailor its feedback, while Apple is adding Spanish support alongside English.

Users can run Workout Buddy without an iPhone when their Apple Watch has a Wi-Fi or cellular connection. Apple says users still need compatible headphones or speakers, while the initial setup requires an Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone.

Treadmill tracking should also become more accurate with watchOS 27. Apple says new machine learning models can improve distance measurements during indoor walks and runs, including from the beginning of a workout.

For menstrual health, watchOS 27 adds tracking for perimenopause and menopause. Apple says Cycle Tracking can notify users when their recorded cycle history shows patterns that could indicate perimenopause.

The update also lets users connect AirPods Pro 3 heart rate data to compatible gym equipment through an iPhone. Supported machines include treadmills and indoor cycling equipment, so users can check their heart rate on the equipment while they work out.

iPadOS 27 Gets Apple Intelligence-Powered Health App

The redesigned Health app will come to iPad with iPadOS 27, using Apple Intelligence to turn health and fitness data into personalised insights. A new Insights section brings together information on sleep, heart health, readiness, fitness, vitals and cycle tracking.

A new Longevity section will focus on longer-term health data and includes Health Age, which compares selected metrics with the user's chronological age. Apple says it can use Apple Watch data such as VO2 max, resting heart rate, sleep and HRV, along with lab results such as A1c and LDL.