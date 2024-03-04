Technology News
Samsung Galaxy F15 5G With Dimensity 6100+ SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G is confirmed to receive four generations of Android upgrades and five years of security updates.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 March 2024 13:22 IST
Samsung Galaxy F15 5G With Dimensity 6100+ SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G comes in Ash Black, Groovy Violet, and Jazzy Green colourways

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F15 5G runs on Android 14
  • Galaxy A15 5G was introduced in December last year
  • It has a triple rear camera setup
Samsung Galaxy F15 5G was launched in India on Monday (March 4) as the latest F-series smartphone from the brand. The new handset comes with a 90Hz AMOLED screen and runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC. The Galaxy F15 5G is offered in three different colour options and is backed by a large battery that is claimed to offer up to two days of usage. The Galaxy F15 5G seems like a rebranded version of the Galaxy A15 5G that was released in India in December last year.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G price in India, availability

The Galaxy F15 5G is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. It is also available with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, which costs Rs. 14,499. The handset comes in Ash Black, Groovy Violet, and Jazzy Green colourways and is currently listed on Flipkart and Samsung India website. It is confirmed to go on early sale today at 7:00pm IST.

To recall, the Galaxy A15 5G was introduced in December last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 19,499 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy F15 5G runs on Android 14-based One UI 5. Samsung is promising up to five years of security updates and four years of OS upgrades for the new handset. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The display has a waterdrop-style notch in the centre. The handset has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset under the hood, along with up to 6GB of RAM.

For optics, the Galaxy F15 5G has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel shooter. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel selfie camera. It packs 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 1TB.

The Galaxy F15 5G has 5G, Wi-Fi 02.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, and virtual proximity sensor. It carries a fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Samsung has packed a large 6,000mAh battery on the Galaxy F15 5G. The battery unit is claimed to deliver up to two days of battery life and up to 25 hours of video playback time on a single charge. The handset measures 160.1x76.8x8.4mm and weighs 217 grams.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Maintains Value Above $63,000 Over the Weekend, Loss Strikes SOL, USDT

