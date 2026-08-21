Lava Virat V1 Pro 5G India Launch Date Confirmed, Key Specifications Leaked

Lava Virat V1 Pro 5G will launch in India later this month, expanding the company's recently introduced Virat smartphone lineup. The smartphone will be available through Flipkart, with the company yet to reveal its price. The company launched the Virat V1 4G and Virat V1 5G handsets in the country last month. Ahead of the upcoming launch, a new report has revealed some details about the V1 Pro 5G, while another Virat-series model is also reportedly in development.

Lava Mobiles confirmed the Virat V1 Pro 5G launch date and Flipkart availability in an X post. The smartphone will be unveiled at 12pm IST on August 24. The company has not yet revealed its price or complete specifications.

Meanwhile, a PassionateGeekz report claims that the Virat V1 Pro 5G is tipped to feature a 6.75-inch HD+ (1600x720 pixels) LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to use a Unisoc T8200 chipset with an octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.3GHz and a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The report claims that Lava could offer the phone with 6GB and 8GB of RAM, while storage may be limited to 128GB. A microSD card could expand the available storage by up to 1TB.

For photography, the Virat V1 Pro 5G is expected to have a 50-megapixel AI dual rear camera setup. Details about the front camera have not been revealed. The report also does not specify the phone's battery capacity, although it lists support for up to 18W charging. The smartphone is expected to run Android 16 and support 5G connectivity. Other reported connectivity features include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 and a USB Type-C port. It is also expected to include a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Lava Virat V1 Pro 5G may reportedly weigh 196g and measure 8.2mm in thickness. It is also expected to have an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Virat V1 Pro 5G is expected to sit above the existing Virat V1 5G in Lava's lineup. The Virat V1 5G launched with a Unisoc T8200 chipset, a 6,000mAh battery and a 90Hz display, while the 4G model features a 5,000mAh battery and a 90Hz display.

According to the aforementioned report, Lava is also preparing the Virat Curve 5G. The smartphone has reportedly appeared in the GSMA IMEI Database with the model number LXX529. Its name suggests that it could use a curved display, although the company has not confirmed the design, specifications or launch date yet.

The Lava Virat Curve 5G is expected to support 5G and could target the affordable mid-range segment. The IMEI listing indicates that Lava is working on the device, but there is currently no official information about its hardware or availability.

The Virat series currently includes the launched Virat V1 4G and Virat V1 5G, alongside the upcoming Virat V1 Pro 5G and Virat Curve 5G.