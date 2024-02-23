Technology News

MWC 2024: Event Start Date, What to Expect, and More

Here's what to expect from MWC 2024!

Written by Ravi R | Updated: 23 February 2024 08:00 IST
MWC 2024: Event Start Date, What to Expect, and More

Photo Credit: GSMA

MWC 2024 will be taking place at Fira Grand Via in Barcelona, Spain

Highlights
  • MWC 2024 will kickstart from February 26
  • The event will take place in Barcelona, Spain
  • Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Nothing Phone 2a, OnePlus Watch, and more are expected
Advertisement

Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 is a few days away. The biggest annual tech event will see some of the world's biggest tech companies showing off their latest and greatest innovations in mobile technology. We know that brands like Xiaomi, Nothing, Sony, HMD Global, and more will showcase their 2024 lineup of devices during the event. And, as always, there will also be some surprises at the show. So, if you are wondering what will unfold during the event, you have come to the right place. In this article, we will look at key information about the MWC 2024 event, important dates for major brands, what to expect, and more. So, without further ado, let's get started.

MWC 2024: Event Start Date, Location, and Time

The annual tech event will occur on February 26 and conclude on February 29. The event will be held at Fira Grand Via in Barcelona, Spain.

MWC 2024: What to Expect

Like every year, the MWC lays the ground for the newest technologies that will be seen throughout the year. And this year, we can expect the same as most of the prominent brands will be showcasing their latest and greatest innovation in the field. So, here's everything you need to know about some of the popular brands.

Xiaomi

jpkhmul8 xiaomi 14 ultra 625x300 18 February

Xiaomi has scheduled its event for February 25 at 7:30 pm IST (3 pm CET). The company is expected to unveil the latest Xiaomi 14 Ultra during its press conference. The upcoming smartphone is said to pack some great features like Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, up to 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and more. Besides this, Xiaomi might introduce the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro handsets for the global markets.

Moreover, the company has also teased that it will introduce next-generation smart devices like watches, earbuds, and even a car (yes, you read that right!). The company might show its prowess in automobiles with its Xiaomi SU7 car.

Nothing

k2ntghvo nothing phone 2 625x300 14 February

Nothing has also teased its presence at the MWC 2024. The company is expected to showcase its new affordable smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2a, during the event. However, the company has already revealed that the phone will be officially unveiled on March 5 in India and select markets.

Honor

Honor is back again at MWC 2024 to showcase its prowess in mobile technology. The brand will hold an event on February 25 at 6:30 pm IST (2 pm CET) to unveil its new range of smartphones with the tagline “Discover the Magic.”

Although there has yet to be an official word on what we might see during the event, the company recently introduced its slimmest foldable smartphone, the Honor Magic V2. So, one could expect it to make a global debut at MWC 2024. Moreover, rumours are also rife about the brand introducing the Honor Magic 6 Pro, though some surprise announcement isn't out of the question as well.

OnePlus

OnePlus might not show any smartphone at this year's MWC event. However, the brand might finally launch the much-awaited second generation of its smartwatch – the OnePlus Watch 2. Interestingly, it is expected to be the first-ever smartwatch from the company to run on Wear OS. The smartwatch might feature a round dial, a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor and more. However, nothing is certain at this point, and we are still waiting for an official announcement from the brand.

Tecno

Tecno made its debut at last year's MWC event with its first-ever foldable device, the Phantom V Fold. However, this year, the company might introduce some new foldable devices, including Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, during the event. Moreover, the company also revealed that it plans to showcase its range of AI and AR devices alongside the AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) range at MWC.

HMD Global

HMD Global has announced that it will hold a press conference at MWC 2024. The event will kickstart on February 25 at 12:30 pm CET (5 pm IST). The company is expected to launch a new range of Nokia-branded smartphones for different price segments.

Motorola/Lenovo

 

 

Although Motorola is unlikely to announce anything significant during this year's event, we might see some presence of both Motorola and Lenovo. Motorola recently showcased a foldable device that can be worn as a bracelet. Moreover, Lenovo might also bring its transparent laptop concept, which has been the talk in the tech town for a while now.

The Rest

The list does not end here. We might also see some announcements from other brands like Sony, Oppo, Vivo, Realme, Huawei, and more. Moreover, we might see some brands focusing on smart rings, mixed reality headsets, AI, and more during the event. And we will be in person at MWC 2024 to bring exclusive coverage to our readers. So, stay tuned!

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: MWC 2024, MWC 24, MWC
Google Launches Gemma, a Family of Open-Source Lightweight AI Models for Developers
Reliance-Backed Group Unveils Hanooman, a Series of Indic Language AI Models: Report

Related Stories

MWC 2024: Event Start Date, What to Expect, and More
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Series Launched in India at This Price
  2. iQoo Neo 9 Pro: The Premium Midrange 'Flagship Killer'
  3. Xiaomi 14 Amazon India Microsite Live, Flipkart Availability Also Tipped
  4. iQoo Neo 9 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chip Launched in India: See Price
  5. Huawei Pocket 2 Foldable With Four Rear Cameras Launched: See Price
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Could be Company's Thinnest Foldable Phone Yet
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Adds New Text Formatting Options; Blocks Screenshots of Profile Pictures on Latest Beta
  2. Oppo Reno 11 Series to Get Generative AI Features Soon, AI Center Launched
  3. Intel Signs Microsoft as Foundry Customer; Says Firm on Track to Overtake Biggest Rival TSMC
  4. Huawei Pocket 2 Foldable With 50-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Government Eases Approval Process for Foreign Direct Investment in Space Sector
  6. Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 With Fall Detection and Emergency SOS Launched; See Details
  7. eBay Could Be Considering Exiting NFT Sector, Reportedly Trims Web3 Team
  8. Crypto Firm, Industry Group Sue US SEC for 'Overreach' on Digital Assets
  9. Xiaomi 14 Amazon India Microsite Goes Live, Flipkart Availability Tipped Ahead of March 7 Launch
  10. Google Pixel Phones to Be Manufactured in India by Q2 2024: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »