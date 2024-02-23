MWC 2024: Event Start Date, What to Expect, and More

Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 is a few days away. The biggest annual tech event will see some of the world's biggest tech companies showing off their latest and greatest innovations in mobile technology. We know that brands like Xiaomi, Nothing, Sony, HMD Global, and more will showcase their 2024 lineup of devices during the event. And, as always, there will also be some surprises at the show. So, if you are wondering what will unfold during the event, you have come to the right place. In this article, we will look at key information about the MWC 2024 event, important dates for major brands, what to expect, and more. So, without further ado, let's get started.

The annual tech event will occur on February 26 and conclude on February 29. The event will be held at Fira Grand Via in Barcelona, Spain.

MWC 2024: What to Expect

Like every year, the MWC lays the ground for the newest technologies that will be seen throughout the year. And this year, we can expect the same as most of the prominent brands will be showcasing their latest and greatest innovation in the field. So, here's everything you need to know about some of the popular brands.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi has scheduled its event for February 25 at 7:30 pm IST (3 pm CET). The company is expected to unveil the latest Xiaomi 14 Ultra during its press conference. The upcoming smartphone is said to pack some great features like Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, up to 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and more. Besides this, Xiaomi might introduce the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro handsets for the global markets.

Moreover, the company has also teased that it will introduce next-generation smart devices like watches, earbuds, and even a car (yes, you read that right!). The company might show its prowess in automobiles with its Xiaomi SU7 car.

Nothing

Nothing has also teased its presence at the MWC 2024. The company is expected to showcase its new affordable smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2a, during the event. However, the company has already revealed that the phone will be officially unveiled on March 5 in India and select markets.

Honor

Honor is back again at MWC 2024 to showcase its prowess in mobile technology. The brand will hold an event on February 25 at 6:30 pm IST (2 pm CET) to unveil its new range of smartphones with the tagline “Discover the Magic.”

Although there has yet to be an official word on what we might see during the event, the company recently introduced its slimmest foldable smartphone, the Honor Magic V2. So, one could expect it to make a global debut at MWC 2024. Moreover, rumours are also rife about the brand introducing the Honor Magic 6 Pro, though some surprise announcement isn't out of the question as well.

OnePlus

OnePlus might not show any smartphone at this year's MWC event. However, the brand might finally launch the much-awaited second generation of its smartwatch – the OnePlus Watch 2. Interestingly, it is expected to be the first-ever smartwatch from the company to run on Wear OS. The smartwatch might feature a round dial, a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor and more. However, nothing is certain at this point, and we are still waiting for an official announcement from the brand.

Tecno

Tecno made its debut at last year's MWC event with its first-ever foldable device, the Phantom V Fold. However, this year, the company might introduce some new foldable devices, including Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, during the event. Moreover, the company also revealed that it plans to showcase its range of AI and AR devices alongside the AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) range at MWC.

HMD Global

HMD Global has announced that it will hold a press conference at MWC 2024. The event will kickstart on February 25 at 12:30 pm CET (5 pm IST). The company is expected to launch a new range of Nokia-branded smartphones for different price segments.

Motorola/Lenovo

Here's another look at that transparent laptop concept Lenovo's bringing to MWC. pic.twitter.com/uH2g98q64Q — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 15, 2024

Although Motorola is unlikely to announce anything significant during this year's event, we might see some presence of both Motorola and Lenovo. Motorola recently showcased a foldable device that can be worn as a bracelet. Moreover, Lenovo might also bring its transparent laptop concept, which has been the talk in the tech town for a while now.

The Rest

The list does not end here. We might also see some announcements from other brands like Sony, Oppo, Vivo, Realme, Huawei, and more. Moreover, we might see some brands focusing on smart rings, mixed reality headsets, AI, and more during the event. And we will be in person at MWC 2024 to bring exclusive coverage to our readers. So, stay tuned!