Nothing Phone 2a — the company's third smartphone — is set to launch next month. The handset is expected to arrive as a cheaper version of the Nothing Phone 2 that made its debut last year. Over the past few months, several details of the smartphone have leaked online, giving us an idea of what to expect from the next handset from the UK startup led by OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei. It is currently unclear whether the Nothing Phone 2a will be equipped with the Glyph interface on its rear panel.

In a brief video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday, Nothing confirmed the arrival of its next smartphone. The Nothing Phone 2a will be launched on March 5 at 11:30 GMT (5pm IST), according to the company.

Fresh. Eyes.



The official Phone (2a) launch event is happening on 5 March 2024, 11:30 GMT. pic.twitter.com/eE6hPjXOeB — Nothing (@nothing) February 13, 2024

Meanwhile, a post on the company's India-specific X account confirms that the handset will also be launched in India on the same date. A dynamic event page on Nothing's website also reveals that the smartphone will be available for purchase via Flipkart.

While the teaser doesn't mention any other details of the upcoming Nothing Phone 2a, it shows two white dots on a black background that blink. These are replaced with the words "Fresh. Eyes." Five pairs of white dots then blink and look at the words. It might be speculated that the company could be referring to the rear camera setup on its next smartphone.

Previous leaks suggest that the Nothing Phone 2a will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chip and run on Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5 out-of-the-box. The handset is said to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,084 x 2,412 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also tipped to feature a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup. More about the smartphone are likely to be announced in the days leading up to its debut.

