Nothing Phone 2a India Launch Date Set for March 5: Expected Specifications, Features

Nothing Phone 2a will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 13 February 2024 15:57 IST
Photo Credit: Smartprix/ @OnLeaks

A recently leaked render of the purported Nothing Phone 2a

  • Nothing Phone 2a is scheduled to launch on March 5
  • The handset will also be launched in India on the same date
  • The company is yet to announce specifications of the Nothing Phone 2a
Nothing Phone 2a — the company's third smartphone — is set to launch next month. The handset is expected to arrive as a cheaper version of the Nothing Phone 2 that made its debut last year. Over the past few months, several details of the smartphone have leaked online, giving us an idea of what to expect from the next handset from the UK startup led by OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei. It is currently unclear whether the Nothing Phone 2a will be equipped with the Glyph interface on its rear panel.

In a brief video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday, Nothing confirmed the arrival of its next smartphone. The Nothing Phone 2a will be launched on March 5 at 11:30 GMT (5pm IST), according to the company.

 

Meanwhile, a post on the company's India-specific X account confirms that the handset will also be launched in India on the same date. A dynamic event page on Nothing's website also reveals that the smartphone will be available for purchase via Flipkart.

While the teaser doesn't mention any other details of the upcoming Nothing Phone 2a, it shows two white dots on a black background that blink. These are replaced with the words "Fresh. Eyes." Five pairs of white dots then blink and look at the words. It might be speculated that the company could be referring to the rear camera setup on its next smartphone.

Previous leaks suggest that the Nothing Phone 2a will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chip and run on Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5 out-of-the-box. The handset is said to sport a  6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,084 x 2,412 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also tipped to feature a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup. More about the smartphone are likely to be announced in the days leading up to its debut.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Nothing Phone 2a, Nothing Phone 2a specifications, Nothing
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
