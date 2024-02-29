Technology News

Honor Reportedly Working on a Flip Phone, Planned to Be Launched Later This Year

Honor CEO George Zhao also said in an interview that the company is working on a smart ring.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 February 2024 12:45 IST
Honor Reportedly Working on a Flip Phone, Planned to Be Launched Later This Year

Photo Credit: Honor

The Honor Ring will have a broader focus on health tracking

Highlights
  • Honor CEO said at MWC 2024 that the flip phone is in its final stages
  • The foldable smartphone is reportedly named Honor Magic V Flip
  • Honor’s smart ring will be paired with AI-enabled apps
Advertisement

Honor has made several new announcements at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona. The company launched the Honor Magic 6 series and foldable Honor Magic V2 lineup in international markets, and showcased its on-device artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. The Chinese smartphone maker also revealed that it is working on a clamshell-styled flip phone that will be launched later this year, and that it was looking to further expand its portfolio via a smart ring which was also in works.

In an interview with CNBC at the event, Honor CEO George Zhao was asked if a flip phone is also in works, after the smartphone maker held the global debut of the folding Honor Magic V2 series. In response, Zhao said, “This year we are preparing for the flip phone launch — now that we are internally in the final stage.” He also emphasised that the company felt confident about the future of foldable handsets and wanted to invest in it. “I believe this will create some market gap for newer vendors to enter or expand in the flip segment and test out the market,” he added.

Details about an Honor smartphone with a horizontal hinge and clamshell design have been circulating since August last year. A report highlighted that the phone could be called Honor Magic V Flip but not much in terms of specification has surfaced. Tipster Digital Chat Station (via GSMArena) claimed that the smartphone could be backed by a 4,500mAh battery, which could make it the largest battery capacity on a flip phone. At present, the Oppo Find N3 Flip with 4,300mAh battery takes the crown.

Zhao also teased that the company was working on a smart ring in the interview. He said, “Internally, we have this kind of solution, now we are working on that part, so in the future you can have the Honor ring.” Honor Ring could just be what the wearable is called. The timing of the information was also interesting as it came just days after the Samsung Galaxy Ring was officially showcased for the first time at MWC.

However, Honor is looking at an AI-enabled health focused device with the Honor Ring. Explaining the company's vision with the smart ring, the CEO said that the wearable will be paired with AI-enabled apps that will offer professional training courses based on habits and health data tracked by the device. “I think AI will transform this kind of applications,” he added.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor Magic 6

Honor Magic 6

  • KEY SPECS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 32-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5450mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1264x2800 pixels
Honor Magic V2

Honor Magic V2

  • KEY SPECS
Display (Primary) 7.92-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2344x2156 pixels
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: Honor, Honor Ring, Honor flip phone, MWC 2024
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Bitcoin Price Crosses $61,000, Ether Shows Gradual Rally: Details

Related Stories

Honor Reportedly Working on a Flip Phone, Planned to Be Launched Later This Year
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V30, V30 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Camera Debut: See Specifications
  2. Lava Blaze Curve 5G Key Specifications, Design, Colours Revealed
  3. Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Gets New 6GB RAM 128GB Storage Variant in India
  4. iOS 18 Is Said to Be Compatible With These iPhone Models
  5. Realme 12+ 5G SoC, Display Details, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. PlayStation Plus Monthly Free Games for March Announced: Sifu, F1 23, Hello Neighbor 2 and More
  2. Realme 12+ 5G, Realme 12 5G Preorders Start in India Today: See Offers
  3. Honor Reportedly Working on a Flip Phone, Planned to Be Launched Later This Year
  4. Bitcoin Price Crosses $61,000, Ether Shows Gradual Rally: Details
  5. Itel P55T With 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 Ultra to Debut Alongside Standard Galaxy Fold 6 Model: Report
  7. Lava Blaze Curve 5G Key Specifications, Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of March 5 India Launch
  8. Electronic Arts to Lay Off 5 Percent of Workforce, Reduce Office Space
  9. Tecno Camon 30 5G Series With MediaTek SoCs, 70W Fast Charging Debut at MWC 2024
  10. LG, Meta Announce Collaboration to Develop Next-Generation XR Technologies
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »