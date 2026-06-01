Technology News
English Edition

Xiaomi 17T India Launch Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Specifications

Xaiomi 17T is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 June 2026 19:35 IST
Xiaomi 17T India Launch Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xaiomi 17T will launch in India with a Leica-tuned 50-megapixel triple rear camera

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Xiaomi 17T will launch in India on June 4
  • The handset will feature a 6,500mAh battery
  • Xiaomi has confirmed Leica 5x telephoto photography on the 17T
Advertisement

Xiaomi 17T is set to launch in India later this week. Ahead of its debut, Xiaomi has confirmed several key details about the handset, including a MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra chipset, Leica-backed camera features, and a 6,500mAh battery with 67W HyperCharge support. The smartphone is also confirmed to feature Leica telephoto photography capabilities and an eye-care display. Globally, Xiaomi introduced the Xiaomi 17T alongside the Xiaomi 17T Pro, and the Indian model is expected to share various specifications with the standard global variant.

Xiaomi has started teasing the Xiaomi 17T through its official India website ahead of launch. The company has revealed several camera, battery and performance details, while the complete specification sheet remains under wraps. The standard model debuted globally alongside the Xiaomi 17T Pro. While Xiaomi has only confirmed the standard model for India so far, the upcoming handset is expected to borrow many of its specifications from its global counterpart.

Xiaomi 17T India Launch Date

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Xiaomi 17T will launch in India on June 4. The smartphone is expected to be sold through Xiaomi's official online store and other retail channels following its launch. Xiaomi has not yet announced pricing details for the Indian market.

Xiaomi 17T Specifications (Expected)

Design

Xiaomi has already revealed the rear design of the Xiaomi 17T through official teasers. The handset features a square camera module with Leica branding and a triple-camera setup.xiaomi 17t xiaomi inline xiaomi 17t

While Xiaomi has not confirmed the dimensions or colour options of the Indian variant, the phone could share the global model's design. The global Xiaomi 17T is offered in Black, White, Blue and Violet colourways. It measures 157.6×75.2×8.17mm and weighs 209g. The global model also carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Display, Software

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Xiaomi 17T will feature an eye-care display and support several TÜV Rheinland certifications. Promotional material also highlights Xiaomi's display technologies and visual enhancements.

The Indian variant could feature specifications similar to the global Xiaomi 17T. If that happens, the handset may sport a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution of 2,756×1,268 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel could offer up to 3,500 nits peak brightness, 12-bit colour depth, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, 3840Hz PWM dimming and DC dimming support.

The smartphone is also expected to run Xiaomi HyperOS 3.

Performance, Camera

The Xiaomi 17T will be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 8500-Ultra chipset. The global variant is available with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage, and similar memory configurations could arrive in India.

The company has also revealed several Leica imaging features ahead of launch. The smartphone will support Leica 5x telephoto photography with focal lengths ranging from 23mm to 115mm. Xiaomi has further confirmed Leica Live Moment imaging, Leica Live Portrait photography and Leica telemacro photography capabilities. Xiaomi has additionally confirmed support for several HyperAI features, including AI Writing, AI Speech Recognition, AI Interpreter, AI Search, AI Dynamic Wallpapers and Google's Gemini integration.

While Xiaomi has not disclosed the complete camera hardware for the Indian variant, the phone could feature the same setup as the global model. The global Xiaomi 17T includes a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Light Fusion 800 sensor and OIS support, a 50-megapixel Leica periscope telephoto camera with OIS and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

The handset is also expected to offer a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Battery

In India, the Xiaomi 17T will pack a 6,500mAh battery and support 67W HyperCharge fast charging.

The Indian model may also inherit additional charging features from the global variant, including 50W PD and PPS charging support, 22.5W wired reverse charging and USB-C charging.

Other expected features include Xiaomi's 3D IceLoop cooling system, an in-display fingerprint sensor, AI Face Unlock, NFC support, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6.0, dual-SIM support and an IR blaster.

Xiaomi 17T

Xiaomi 17T

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1268x2756 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xaiomi 17T, Xaiomi 17T India Launch, Xaiomi 17T Features, Xaiomi 17 Series, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Asus ROG Edition 20 Lineup Unveiled at Computex 2026 to Commemorate 20 Years of ROG Series Products
Xiaomi 17T India Launch Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Dell XPS 13 Refreshed With Intel Panther Lake CPUs to Rival MacBook Neo
  2. Itel Aqua Launched in India With IP67 Rating, 1,200mAh Battery: See Price
  3. Acer Swift Air 14 Launched With Intel Core Series 3 CPU, Lightweight Design
  4. Pawzeeble Is Building a Pet-Focused Social Networking Space for Indian Users
  5. Vivo X Fold 6 Launch Timeline, Key Specifications Leaked Online
  6. Apple TV, HomePod Mini Said to Be Finally Set for an Upgrade This Year
  7. This Is How Samsung's Wide-Folding Handset Might Look Like in Real Life
  8. WWE 2K26 Review: The Show Must Go On
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ROG Edition 20 Lineup Unveiled at Computex 2026 to Commemorate 20 Years of ROG Series Products
  2. Indian Startup Pawzeeble Is Building a Pet-Focused Social Networking Space for Indian Users
  3. Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2026) With 240Hz 4K Mini-LED Display Showcased at Computex 2026
  4. Huawei Nova 16 Pro, Nova 16 Ultra Launched With Kirin 9010S SoC, 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  5. Huawei Nova 16 Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera, Nova 16z Tags Along: Price, Specifications
  6. Computex 2026: AMD Unveils Ryzen 7 7700X3D, Radeon RX 9070 GRE; Extends AM5 Support to 2029
  7. Itel Aqua Launched in India With IP67 Rating, 1,200mAh Battery: Price, Features
  8. Vivo X Fold 6 Launch Timeline Leaked; Tipped to Arrive With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Chip
  9. HP OmniBook Ultra 16 (2026), OmniBook X 14 (2026) Unveiled With Nvidia's RTX Spark 'Superchip'
  10. Acer Swift Air 14 Launched With Intel Core Series 3 CPU, Lightweight Design at Computex 2026
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »