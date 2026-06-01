Xiaomi 17T India Launch Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Specifications

Xiaomi 17T is set to launch in India later this week. Ahead of its debut, Xiaomi has confirmed several key details about the handset, including a MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra chipset, Leica-backed camera features, and a 6,500mAh battery with 67W HyperCharge support. The smartphone is also confirmed to feature Leica telephoto photography capabilities and an eye-care display. Globally, Xiaomi introduced the Xiaomi 17T alongside the Xiaomi 17T Pro, and the Indian model is expected to share various specifications with the standard global variant.

Xiaomi has started teasing the Xiaomi 17T through its official India website ahead of launch. The company has revealed several camera, battery and performance details, while the complete specification sheet remains under wraps. The standard model debuted globally alongside the Xiaomi 17T Pro. While Xiaomi has only confirmed the standard model for India so far, the upcoming handset is expected to borrow many of its specifications from its global counterpart.

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Xiaomi 17T will launch in India on June 4. The smartphone is expected to be sold through Xiaomi's official online store and other retail channels following its launch. Xiaomi has not yet announced pricing details for the Indian market.

Xiaomi 17T Specifications (Expected)

Design

Xiaomi has already revealed the rear design of the Xiaomi 17T through official teasers. The handset features a square camera module with Leica branding and a triple-camera setup.

While Xiaomi has not confirmed the dimensions or colour options of the Indian variant, the phone could share the global model's design. The global Xiaomi 17T is offered in Black, White, Blue and Violet colourways. It measures 157.6×75.2×8.17mm and weighs 209g. The global model also carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Display, Software

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Xiaomi 17T will feature an eye-care display and support several TÜV Rheinland certifications. Promotional material also highlights Xiaomi's display technologies and visual enhancements.

The Indian variant could feature specifications similar to the global Xiaomi 17T. If that happens, the handset may sport a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution of 2,756×1,268 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel could offer up to 3,500 nits peak brightness, 12-bit colour depth, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, 3840Hz PWM dimming and DC dimming support.

The smartphone is also expected to run Xiaomi HyperOS 3.

Performance, Camera

The Xiaomi 17T will be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 8500-Ultra chipset. The global variant is available with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage, and similar memory configurations could arrive in India.

The company has also revealed several Leica imaging features ahead of launch. The smartphone will support Leica 5x telephoto photography with focal lengths ranging from 23mm to 115mm. Xiaomi has further confirmed Leica Live Moment imaging, Leica Live Portrait photography and Leica telemacro photography capabilities. Xiaomi has additionally confirmed support for several HyperAI features, including AI Writing, AI Speech Recognition, AI Interpreter, AI Search, AI Dynamic Wallpapers and Google's Gemini integration.

While Xiaomi has not disclosed the complete camera hardware for the Indian variant, the phone could feature the same setup as the global model. The global Xiaomi 17T includes a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Light Fusion 800 sensor and OIS support, a 50-megapixel Leica periscope telephoto camera with OIS and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

The handset is also expected to offer a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Battery

In India, the Xiaomi 17T will pack a 6,500mAh battery and support 67W HyperCharge fast charging.

The Indian model may also inherit additional charging features from the global variant, including 50W PD and PPS charging support, 22.5W wired reverse charging and USB-C charging.

Other expected features include Xiaomi's 3D IceLoop cooling system, an in-display fingerprint sensor, AI Face Unlock, NFC support, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6.0, dual-SIM support and an IR blaster.