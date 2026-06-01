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Lava Shark 2 5G vs Redmi 15A 5G vs Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Lava Shark 2 5G runs on a Unisoc T8200 chipset, while the Redmi 15A 5G runs on a Unisoc T8300 5G chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 June 2026 19:14 IST
Lava Shark 2 5G vs Redmi 15A 5G vs Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Lava Shark 2 5G features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD panel

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset
  • Lava Shark 2, Redmi 15A and Samsung Galaxy F70e run on Android 16
  • Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G features a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD screen
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The Lava Shark 2 5G was recently announced in India in two colour options. The latest budget-friendly smartphone from Lava runs on a Unisoc processor and packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging. It has a 13-megapixel rear camera unit and an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. This affordable 5G smartphone rivals similarly priced models such as the Redmi 15A 5G and Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G.

Here is a detailed comparison of the Lava Shark 2 5G, Redmi 15A 5G, and Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G across key specifications, features, and pricing.

Lava Shark 2 5G vs Redmi 15A 5G vs Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G: Price in India

Lava Shark 2 5G: The Lava Shark 2 5G is priced at Rs. 11,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It is offered in Arya Blue and Sonar Gold colour options.

Redmi 15A 5G: The Redmi 15A 5G costs Rs. 12,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configurations are priced at Rs. 14,499 and Rs. 16,499, respectively. You can get it in Ace Black, Awesome Blue, and Amaze Purple colourways.

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G: Finally, the Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB onboard storage model. The top-end 6GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs. 14,499. It is released in Limelight Green and Spotlight Blue colourways.

Lava Shark 2 5G vs Redmi 15A 5G vs Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G: Display, OS

Lava Shark 2 5G: The Lava Shark 2 5G features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD panel with up to 120Hz of refresh rate. It runs on Android 16 and is confirmed to get one OS upgrade and two years of security updates. It has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Redmi 15A 5G: The Redmi 15A 5G has a 6.9-inch HD+ LCD panel with up to 120Hz of refresh rate. This model runs on Android 16 with HyperOS 3 skin on top. It is assured to get up to four years of Android updates and six years of security updates. It has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G: Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G features a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 800 nits peak brightness. It ships with Android 16-based One UI 8, and Samsung is providing six years of OS updates and security updates for this model. This phone has an IP54-rated build.

Lava Shark 2 5G vs Redmi 15A 5G vs Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G: Processor, Battery

Lava Shark 2 5G: The Lava Shark 2 5G has a 6nm octa-core Unisoc T8200 chipset alongside 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded up to 8GB. It has a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired fast charging. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 13 hours and 35 minutes of YouTube playback time on a single charge.

Redmi 15A 5G: The Redmi 15A 5G runs on a 6nm octa-core Unisoc T8300 5G chipset paired with a Mali-G57 GPU, up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It has a 6,300mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging and 7.5W wired reverse charging.

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G: Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with a Mali-G57 GPU, coupled with up to 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB storage. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging.

Lava Shark 2 5G vs Redmi 15A 5G vs Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G: Cameras, Dimensions

Lava Shark 2 5G: The Lava Shark 2 5G has a 13-megapixel AI-backed rear camera unit. It has a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. This phone measures 167.35×77.37×8.5 mm and weighs 200g.

Redmi 15A 5G: The Redmi 15A 5G features a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 32-megapixel primary shooter paired with an unspecified secondary camera. It has an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The phone measures 171.56×79.47×8.15 mm and weighs about 210g.

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G: Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G features a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It measures 167.4×77.4×8.2mm and weighs about 199g.

Lava Shark 2 5G vs Redmi 15A 5G vs Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G: Which One Should You Buy?

Lava Shark 2 5G, Redmi 15A 5G and Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G belong to the same price range. The Lava Shark 2 5G is the most affordable option among the three, with a 6,000mAh battery and an IP64-rated build. The Galaxy F70e 5G is the balanced, well-rounded model for performance, cameras, charging speed, and software support. It has an advanced 50-megapixel primary camera and offers a longer software update policy. The Redmi 15A 5G is a strong contender for users seeking a larger 6,300mAh battery and a newer Unisoc T8300 chipset.

FAQs

1. Which chipset is used in the Lava Shark 2 5G?

Lava Shark 2 5G runs on an octa-core Unisoc T8200 chipset.

2. What is the battery capacity of the Lava Shark 2 5G?

Lava Shark 2 5G features a 6,000mAh battery.

3. Which phone has a more advanced rear camera unit?

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G features a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie camera. 

Lava Shark 2 5G vs Redmi 15A 5G vs Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G comparison
  Lava Shark 2 5G
Lava Shark 2 5G
Redmi 15A 5G
Redmi 15A 5G
Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G
Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G
Key Specs
Display6.75-inch6.90-inch6.70-inch
ProcessorUnisoc T8200--
Front Camera5-megapixel8-megapixel8-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel32-megapixel50-megapixel
RAM4GB4GB, 6GB4GB, 6GB
Storage64GB64GB, 128GB128GB
Battery Capacity6000mAh6300mAh6000mAh
OSAndroid 16Android 16Android 16
Resolution--720x1600 pixels
GENERAL
BrandLavaXiaomiSamsung
ModelShark 2 5GRedmi 15A 5GGalaxy F70e 5G
Release dateMay 26, 2026March 27, 2026February 9, 2026
AI EnabledYesYes-
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Body typePolycarbonate--
IP ratingIP64-IP54
Battery capacity (mAh)600063006000
Removable batteryNo-No
Fast chargingProprietary--
Wireless chargingNo-No
ColoursArya Blue, Sonar GoldAwesome Blue, Amaze Purple, Ace BlackLimelite Green, Spotlight Blue
Dimensions (mm)-171.56 x 79.47 x 8.15167.40 x 77.40 x 8.20
Weight (g)-210.00199.00
DISPLAY
Refresh Rate120 Hz60 Hz120 Hz
Resolution StandardHD+-HD+
Screen size (inches)6.756.906.70
Resolution--720x1600 pixels
Pixels per inch (PPI)--260
HARDWARE
Processorocta-core--
Processor makeUnisoc T8200-MediaTek Dimensity 6300
RAM4GB4GB, 6GB4GB, 6GB
Internal storage64GB64GB, 128GB128GB
Expandable storage--Yes
Expandable storage type--microSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)--2048
CAMERA
Rear camera13-megapixel32-megapixel50-megapixel
No. of Rear Cameras122
Rear autofocusYes-Yes
Rear flashYes-Yes
Front camera5-megapixel8-megapixel8-megapixel
No. of Front Cameras111
Pop-Up CameraNo-No
Front autofocusYes--
Front flashNo--
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 16Android 16Android 16
Skin-HyperOS 3.0One UI 8
CONNECTIVITY
BluetoothYesYes, v 5.40Yes, v 5.40
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Number of SIMs222
USB OTG-Yes-
Active 4G on both SIM cards-YesYes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIM-Nano-SIM
4G/ LTEYes-Yes
5GYes-Yes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIM-Nano-SIM
4G/ LTEYes-Yes
5GYes-Yes
SENSORS
Face unlockYes--
Fingerprint sensorYes-Yes
Compass/ MagnetometerYes--
Proximity sensorYes-Yes
AccelerometerYes-Yes
Ambient light sensorYes-Yes
Gyroscope--Yes
Comments

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Further reading: Lava Shark 2 5G, Redmi 15A 5G, Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G, Lava Shark 2 5G vs Redmi 15A 5G vs Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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