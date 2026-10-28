Ai+ is revising the prices of several smartphones in India, with the changes set to take effect next month. The revision affects multiple models across its budget and mid-range lineups, with the extent of the increase varying by device and configuration. The company has cited rising costs as the reason for the changes. The revised prices will apply to select models, while one smartphone in its current portfolio will retain its existing price.

Ai+ Smartphone Price Hike Details

The company announced the price hike in a press release on October 28, saying that rising component costs and other expenses have prompted the change. The new prices will kick in on November 15, 2026.

Notably, Ai+ is not the only smartphone maker revising its prices. Samsung, Oppo and Realme have also increased prices on select models amid rising memory and component costs. These revisions point to a broader trend across the smartphone industry, with manufacturers passing at least some of the higher costs on to buyers.

The price hike affects select models from the Pulse 2 and Nova 2 series, including the AI+ Pulse 2 FE, AI+ Nova 2 Neo 5G and AI+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G. Depending on which model and variant you choose, you will have to pay between Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 3,000 more. If you are planning to buy one of these phones, you can still get it at its current price until November 14.

The current prices of the Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G, Nova 2 Pro 5G and Nova 2 Ultra 5G variants include bank offers. Buyers should keep this in mind when comparing them with the revised prices, which take effect next month. The Ai+ NovaFlip 5G is exempt from the price hike, with its 8GB + 256GB configuration continuing to sell for Rs. 49,999.