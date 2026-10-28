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Ai+ Smartphone Prices Hiked by Up to Rs 3,000 in India From November 15: Check New Prices

The Ai+ NovaFlip 5G will retain its current price of Rs. 49,999.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 28 October 2026 19:49 IST
Ai+ Smartphone Prices Hiked by Up to Rs 3,000 in India From November 15: Check New Prices

Photo Credit: AI+

The revised prices affect select Pulse 2 and Nova 2 series models

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Highlights
  • The Ai+ Pulse 2 FE will cost Rs. 10,999 after the price hike
  • The Ai+ Nova 2 Neo 5G will see hikes of up to Rs. 3,000
  • Some Nova 2 series prices currently include bank offers
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Ai+ is revising the prices of several smartphones in India, with the changes set to take effect next month. The revision affects multiple models across its budget and mid-range lineups, with the extent of the increase varying by device and configuration. The company has cited rising costs as the reason for the changes. The revised prices will apply to select models, while one smartphone in its current portfolio will retain its existing price.

Ai+ Smartphone Price Hike Details

The company announced the price hike in a press release on October 28, saying that rising component costs and other expenses have prompted the change. The new prices will kick in on November 15, 2026.

Notably, Ai+ is not the only smartphone maker revising its prices. Samsung, Oppo and Realme have also increased prices on select models amid rising memory and component costs. These revisions point to a broader trend across the smartphone industry, with manufacturers passing at least some of the higher costs on to buyers.

The price hike affects select models from the Pulse 2 and Nova 2 series, including the AI+ Pulse 2 FE, AI+ Nova 2 Neo 5G and AI+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G. Depending on which model and variant you choose, you will have to pay between Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 3,000 more. If you are planning to buy one of these phones, you can still get it at its current price until November 14.

The current prices of the Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G, Nova 2 Pro 5G and Nova 2 Ultra 5G variants include bank offers. Buyers should keep this in mind when comparing them with the revised prices, which take effect next month. The Ai+ NovaFlip 5G is exempt from the price hike, with its 8GB + 256GB configuration continuing to sell for Rs. 49,999.

Smartphone RAM and Storage Variants Current Price Until November 14 Price Increase Revised Price From November 15
Ai+ Pulse 2 FE 4GB + 64GB Rs. 8,999 Rs. 2,000 Rs. 10,999
Ai+ Pulse 2 4GB + 64GB Rs. 8,999 Rs. 2,000 Rs. 10,999
Ai+ Pulse 2 4GB + 128GB Rs. 9,999 Rs. 2,000 Rs. 11,999
Ai+ Pulse 2 6GB + 128GB Rs. 10,999 Rs. 2,000 Rs. 12,999
Ai+ Nova 2 5G 4GB + 64GB Rs. 11,999 Rs. 2,000 Rs. 13,999
Ai+ Nova 2 5G 4GB + 128GB Rs. 12,999 Rs. 2,000 Rs. 14,999
Ai+ Nova 2 5G 6GB + 128GB Rs. 13,999 Rs. 2,000 Rs. 15,999
Ai+ Nova 2 Neo 5G 4GB + 64GB Rs. 12,499 Rs. 2,500 Rs. 14,999
Ai+ Nova 2 Neo 5G 4GB + 128GB Rs. 12,999 Rs. 3,000 Rs. 15,999
Ai+ Nova 2 Neo 5G 6GB + 128GB Rs. 14,999 Rs. 2,000 Rs. 16,999
Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G 6GB + 128GB Rs. 15,999, including bank offers Rs. 2,000 Rs. 17,999
Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G 8GB + 128GB Rs. 16,999, including bank offers Rs. 3,000 Rs. 19,999
Ai+ Nova 2 Pro 5G 6GB + 128GB Rs. 16,999, including bank offers Rs. 1,000 Rs. 17,999
Ai+ Nova 2 Pro 5G 8GB + 128GB Rs. 17,999, including bank offers Rs. 2,000 Rs. 19,999
Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G 6GB + 128GB Rs. 18,999, including bank offers Rs. 2,000 Rs. 20,999
Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G 8GB + 128GB Rs. 19,999, including bank offers Rs. 3,000 Rs. 22,999
Ai+ NovaFlip 5G 8GB + 256GB Rs. 49,999 No change Rs. 49,999
AI+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G

AI+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G

Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7100
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
Ai+ Nova Flip 5G

Ai+ Nova Flip 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 3.10-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4325mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1188x2790 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Ai Plus Smartphone, Ai Plus Pulse 2 FE, Ai Plus Pulse 2, Ai Plus Nova 2 5G, Ai Plus Nova 2 Neo 5G, Ai Plus Nova 2 Power 5G, Ai Plus Nova 2 Pro 5G, Ai Plus Nova 2 Ultra 5G, Ai Plus NovaFlip 5G, Ai Plus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Ai+ Smartphone Prices Hiked by Up to Rs 3,000 in India From November 15: Check New Prices
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