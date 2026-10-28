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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 Plus or Galaxy Z Fold 9 FE Could Launch in 2027

Samsung is said to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 9 FE as a more budget-friendly option.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 28 October 2026 17:27 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 Plus or Galaxy Z Fold 9 FE Could Launch in 2027

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 FE may feature a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera

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Highlights
  • Samsung is said to be testing two new variations of the Galaxy Z Fold 9
  • The two models are expected to target different price segments
  • Galaxy Z Fold 9 Plus could come with a wider design and a larger battery
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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 with a wider form factor launched earlier this year alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip 8. Now, rumours about next year's foldable phones are appearing online. A new leak suggests that Samsung is evaluating an additional wide-format foldable smartphone for 2027. The company is said to be considering two possible options for different budget segments. 

Samsung Testing Two New Variations of the Galaxy Z Fold 9

Tipster Anthony (@TheGalox_) on X claimed that Samsung is testing a wide foldable model for 2027. This purported device could launch as either the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 Plus or the Galaxy Z Fold 9 FE. The two models are expected to target different price segments.

VoltSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 Discussion
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The Galaxy Z Fold 9 Plus is tipped to retain the key specifications of the standard Galaxy Z Fold 9. It could come with a wider design and a larger battery

Samsung could introduce the Galaxy Z Fold 9 FE as an affordable watered-down version. It is tipped to feature a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera instead of a high-resolution sensor. It is said to run on Samsung's Exynos 2600 chipset rather than the processor used in the standard flagship model.

The tipster states that the hardware compromise could help Samsung to keep the price of Galaxy Z Fold FE around $1,699 (roughly Rs.).

Samsung has yet to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 9 series or confirm plans for either rumoured model. Therefore, these details have to be considered with a pinch of salt.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, the new wide-format Galaxy Z Fold 8, and the Galaxy Z Flip 8 at its Galaxy Unpacked event in July. The book-style foldables run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset, while the flip-style phone follows a dual-chip strategy by using the Samsung Exynos 2600 chip in some regions.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slimmer and lighter design
  • Excellent cover display and FlexWindow
  • Polished One UI 9 experience
  • Seven years of software support
  • Bad
  • Very little changed compared to Flip 7
  • Indian model gets Exynos 2600, not Snapdragon
  • Battery life, charging are weak point
  • Expensive for an incremental upgrade
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 review
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 4.10-inch
Cover Resolution 948x1048 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New passport-style form factor is very likeable
  • Useful cover screen which is bright enough and the aspect ratio is great for social media
  • 4:3 main display is excellent
  • Lightweight and solid design
  • IP48 rating
  • Decent cameras
  • Battery life is good enough
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • No telephoto sensor at this price
  • Loudspeakers could have been better
  • Still needs better app optimisation
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Cover Display 5.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1248x1972 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2448x1848 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Refined hinge and in-hand feel
  • Much improved crease
  • Anti-reflective coating
  • Flagship-level performance
  • 45W wired fast charging support
  • 7 years of OS updates and security patches
  • Solid primary sensor and upgraded ultrawide sensor
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Telephoto sensor could have been better
  • Doesn't feel Ultra compared to Fold 7
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Not the best loudspeakers in the segment
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2520 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2256x2504 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 FE, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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