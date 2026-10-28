Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 with a wider form factor launched earlier this year alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip 8. Now, rumours about next year's foldable phones are appearing online. A new leak suggests that Samsung is evaluating an additional wide-format foldable smartphone for 2027. The company is said to be considering two possible options for different budget segments.

Samsung Testing Two New Variations of the Galaxy Z Fold 9

Tipster Anthony (@TheGalox_) on X claimed that Samsung is testing a wide foldable model for 2027. This purported device could launch as either the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 Plus or the Galaxy Z Fold 9 FE. The two models are expected to target different price segments.

Galaxy Z Fold9 Plus or Z Fold9 FE Samsung is currently testing an additional wide model for 2027, and the decision has come down to a bigger model or a cheaper model Z Fold9 Plus would maintain the core specs of the Z Fold9 in a bigger wide design with a larger battery Z Fold9 FE would likely downgrade the Ultrawide to 12mp and the chip to an Exynos 2600 in order to lower the price to ~$1699 — Anthony (@TheGalox_) October 28, 2026

The Galaxy Z Fold 9 Plus is tipped to retain the key specifications of the standard Galaxy Z Fold 9. It could come with a wider design and a larger battery

Samsung could introduce the Galaxy Z Fold 9 FE as an affordable watered-down version. It is tipped to feature a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera instead of a high-resolution sensor. It is said to run on Samsung's Exynos 2600 chipset rather than the processor used in the standard flagship model.

The tipster states that the hardware compromise could help Samsung to keep the price of Galaxy Z Fold FE around $1,699 (roughly Rs.).

Samsung has yet to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 9 series or confirm plans for either rumoured model. Therefore, these details have to be considered with a pinch of salt.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, the new wide-format Galaxy Z Fold 8, and the Galaxy Z Flip 8 at its Galaxy Unpacked event in July. The book-style foldables run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset, while the flip-style phone follows a dual-chip strategy by using the Samsung Exynos 2600 chip in some regions.