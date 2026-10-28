Technology News
English Edition

Avalanche Allows Tokenised Treasury Holdings to Secure Loans and Trades

ZeroBeta and Lynq enable institutions to pledge tokenised US Treasuries without giving up the interest earned on their holdings.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 28 October 2026 19:49 IST
Avalanche Allows Tokenised Treasury Holdings to Secure Loans and Trades

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Shubham Dhage

Lynq uses Avalanche infrastructure to manage the pledging and release of tokenised Treasury assets

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Tokenised Treasuries can support loans and crypto trading
  • Lynq locks pledged assets while they continue earning interest
  • BlueShift monitors collateral requirements and margin levels
Advertisement

ZeroBeta and Lynq have brought together their institutional systems on the Avalanche blockchain to enable tokenised US Treasuries to be used as collateral for secured lending and crypto asset trading purposes while earning interest. A report dated October 27 said that the tie-up links Lynq's settlement system with ZeroBeta's BlueShift risk management software, which enables banks to make collateralisable asset pledges without moving such assets out of the system. The integration will utilise Lynq's collateral lock function, which keeps assets under escrow as they earn interest.

ZeroBeta and Lynq Combine Risk Management With Blockchain-Based Collateral Settlement 

As per the announcement, BlueShift manages collateral requirements and monitors margin, while Lynq handles the actual pledging and release of assets. The companies said the arrangement would allow institutions to access financing and support trading positions using assets they already hold, without having to give up the interest those holdings generate. 

VoltCrypto Loans Discussion
Explore More...

Under this new arrangement, tokenised Treasury holdings can be used for both secured borrowing and margin trading through the same collateral management system. Secured borrowings will see BlueShift instruct Lynq to lock in the Treasury collateral on behalf of the lender. The collateral value is then monitored by the platform against predetermined levels and can make a call to either add more collateral or unlock some of the existing pledge.

The same principle applies to trading of digital assets, whereby BlueShift determines the margin needed for the existing positions and the new orders. Treasury assets that qualify can be used as collateral for the margin needs, and Lynq executes the instruction directly on its settlement network. These transactions are executed via Lynq's Avalanche infrastructure, thereby ensuring that the pledged assets remain on the same network throughout the transaction. 

According to Jerald David, CEO of Lynq, it should not be hard for institutions to either make their asset holdings serve as collateral or continue earning from them at the same time. David indicated that through the collaboration, institutional clients who qualify for holding can hold their assets within Lynq while also utilising them for loan or trading purposes. Varuna Wijesundera, CEO of ZeroBeta, stated that collateral management is among the many real-world uses of tokenised assets for financial institutions. 

In April, the US-based crypto exchange, Coinbase, also introduced crypto-backed USDC loans for users in the UK, which allow users to borrow USDC stablecoin against Bitcoin, Ether, and Coinbase Wrapped Staked Ether (cbETH) with up to 3.5 percent APY in USDC rewards automatically integrated for Coinbase One members. Coinbase added that borrowing costs can change frequently, which is why interest rates are variable and are set by Morpho based on market conditions on Base. 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Crypto Loans, tokenisation Service, Blockchain technology
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
iQOO Neo 12 Launched With 9,000mAh Battery, 185Hz Super AMOLED Display: Price, Specifications
iQOO Pad Pro 8.8 Launched With 165Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Avalanche Allows Tokenised Treasury Holdings to Secure Loans and Trades
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. LG 115-Inch QNED Evo AI Mini LED TV Launched in India With 4K Display, 165Hz VRR
  2. Redmi K100 With a 10,000mAh Battery Debuts at This Price
  3. Vivo X500, X500 Pro, X500 Pro Max Launched Globally
  4. OnePlus Ace 7 Chipset, Battery, Charging Details Teased Ahead of Launch
  5. iQOO Neo 12 With a 9,000mAh Battery Debuts at This Price
  6. MacBook Pro With PROLED XDR Touchscreen Debuts in India at This Price
  7. Redmi Book 2027 Series With Up to Intel Core 7 Processor Debuts: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. MacBook Pro With PROLED XDR Display Launched in India as Apple’s First Touchscreen Laptop: Price, Specifications
  2. Lava Diwali Sale Offers Announced on Smartphones and Feature Phones in India
  3. Coinbase, Bithumb and South Korean Financial Firms Report Data Leaks
  4. Third-Party Android App Stores Can Now Enrol in Google's Registered App Stores Programme
  5. Ai+ Smartphone Prices Hiked by Up to Rs 3,000 in India From November 15: Check New Prices
  6. Avalanche Allows Tokenised Treasury Holdings to Secure Loans and Trades
  7. iQOO Pad Pro 8.8 Launched With 165Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip: Price, Specifications
  8. iQOO Neo 12 Launched With 9,000mAh Battery, 185Hz Super AMOLED Display: Price, Specifications
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 Plus or Galaxy Z Fold 9 FE Could Launch in 2027
  10. Samsung W27 Leaked Renders Show Foldable Phone From Multiple Angles Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »