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ChatGPT Can Now Access iCloud Mail and Calendar as OpenAI Introduces New Plugins

OpenAI has announced that the iCloud Mail and Calendar plugins for ChatGPT are now available to all users.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 28 October 2026 16:45 IST
ChatGPT Can Now Access iCloud Mail and Calendar as OpenAI Introduces New Plugins

Photo Credit: Reuters

iCloud Mail and iCloud Calendar plugins can be accessed via the ChatGPT iOS app

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Highlights
  • iCloud Mail plugin is available via the ChatGPT desktop app
  • ChatGPT users can access iCloud Mail calendar via web version
  • ChatGPT can retrieve information from particular emails
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OpenAI has introduced new plugins for users in the Apple ecosystem. The Sam Altman-led AI giant has released dedicated plugins for iCloud Mail and iCloud Calendar, allowing ChatGPT to access the mailing service. OpenAI's AI-powered chatbot already offers plugins for multiple mailing services from Google, Microsoft, and other third-party developers. The addition of iCloud Mail and iCloud Calendar plugins allows more users to search for emails and get information directly from OpenAI's ChatGPT, without leaving the chat window. The company has also announced the availability details for the two new plugins. Apart from the iCloud plugins, the company recently introduced plugins for four new apps.

OpenAI Brings iCloud Mail, iCloud Calendar Plugins for ChatGPT

On Tuesday, in a post on X, the Sam Altman-led tech giant announced the launch of two new plugins for ChatGPT. The company said that iCloud Mail and iCloud Calendar plugins are now available for ChatGPT users. OpenAI said that the new plugins for Apple users can be accessed via the ChatGPT web version. Alternatively, users can use the ChatGPT desktop or ChatGPT iOS apps to access them. Moreover, the iCloud Mail and iCloud Calendar plugins are available for all ChatGPT plans, including Free, Go, Plus, and Pro.

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This adds to the list of mailing services plugins that ChatGPT users can add. OpenAI already offers plugins for Gmail, Outlook Email, Mailopoly, Superhuman Mail, and Hostinger Mail. By adding these plugins to their ChatGPT account, users allow OpenAI's AI-powered chatbot to access their emails and calendar schedule. With a text prompt, users can ask ChatGPT to look for a particular email and retrieve specific information from it.

Moreover, users can ask ChatGPT to provide summaries of unread emails from iCloud Mail, Gmail, and other mailing services. Apart from this, ChatGPT will be able to access your iCloud Calendar to help you check your schedule and send alerts when a particular event draws near. Users can check the list of available plugins on the ChatGPT web version. The list is also available in the desktop and iOS apps. Users can directly add the plugins for these platforms.

Recently, OpenAI also introduced new plugins for different apps. The Sonos plugin for ChatGPT allows users to control their Sonos music system directly from the AI chatbot. Similarly, the Canva plugin helps users access the visual communication platform from ChatGPT. The company has also added Hevy and Tripsy plugins for ChatGPT users.

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Further reading: ChatGPT, OpenAI, iCloud Mail, iCloud Calendar
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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