Google has started accepting applications for its Registered App Stores programme. The latest initiative is designed to simplify app installations from third-party Android app marketplaces. The programme will allow eligible app stores to offer one-tap installations. The Registered App Store is a third-party app store and enables automatic updates and download progress indicators. Google has confirmed that the support will roll out to some Android devices later this year. Developers have to pay an annual registration fee to participate in the programme.

Google's Registered App Store

Third-party app store developers can now enrol in the Registered App Store programme. App marketplaces that register will get access to the new installation process. The Registered App Store status is available in select regions. Google confirmed that starting December 1, 2026, the programme will be available on devices running Android 17 QPR2 and higher.

Google first announced the Registered App Stores programme in March. The initiative is designed to make third-party app installations convenient without Android's security measures. The company said eligible app marketplaces outside the US can now apply to join the programme.

The programme is designed to reduce the number of steps required to install applications through third-party app stores. Registered marketplaces can offer your users One-tap installs, letting users download and install apps directly from the store without secondary system confirmation screens. The programme allows registered marketplaces to keep users informed of important updates and status changes efficiently. It will enable automatic updates and show progress indicators.

Google's Registered App Stores programme involves a few steps, such as submitting an interest form, completing Google's pre-qualification checks, paying the annual registration fee, technical evaluation, and receiving approval. Developers must provide their store APK for malware scanning, declare mandatory policy URLs, and continuously share the complete app catalogue and ongoing app updates with Google for malware review. After approval, the store receives Registered App Store (RAS) status, activating the programme's features.