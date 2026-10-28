iQOO Pad Pro 8.8 was launched in China on Wednesday. The compact tablet promises to offer flagship performance in a smaller form factor. It sports an 8.8-inch AMOLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate. The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. The iQOO Pad Pro 8.8 packs a 9,020mAh battery with 66W charging support.

iQOO Pad Pro 8.8 Price, Availability

The price of the iQOO Pad Pro 8.8 in China starts at CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 63,000) for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The 16GB RAM and 256GB storage model costs CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 68,500), while the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 5,099 (roughly Rs. 72,800).

The top-end model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is priced at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 78,500). It is offered in three colour options.

iQOO Pad Pro 8.8 Features, Specifications

The iQOO Pad Pro 8.8 sports an 8.8-inch AMOLED screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2,304x1,440 pixels. The screen supports a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, HDR, and 1.07 billion colours. The tablet measures 197.36 x 126.25 x 5.74mm and tips the scales at 298g.

The iQOO compact tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, built on a 3nm process. It is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the iQOO Pad Pro 8.8 comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera that supports video recording at up to 4K resolution, alongside an 8-megapixel front camera. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB 3.2 Gen 2, OTG support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It runs OriginOS 7 HD.

The iQOO Pad Pro 8.8 packs a 9,020mAh battery and supports 66W charging.