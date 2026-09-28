Ai+ Pulse 2 FE smartphone launched in India on Monday alongside the new NovaTab and Nova LapTab 5G tablets. The Ai+ Pulse 2 FE features a 6.67-inch display and runs on a MediaTek Helio G81 processor. The Ai+ NovaTab features a 11.97-inch display and has an 8,000mAh battery. The Nova LapTab, on the other hand, sports a 13.2-inch display with 2.4K resolution. It has a MediaTek MT8755 processor and includes a 10,000mAh battery. Both tablets run Android 16 with Ai+'s nxtQ OS interface.

Ai+ Pulse 2 FE, Ai+ NovaTab, Nova LapTab 5G Price in India

The Ai+ Pulse 2 FE is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It is offered in Black, Blue, Green, and Purple colours.

The price of Ai+ NovaTab starts at Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, including bank offers. The 8GB + 128GB version is priced at Rs. 20,999.

The Ai+ Nova LapTab is priced at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, including bank offers.

The smartphone and tablets are confirmed to go on sale through Flipkart from October 7. The NovaTab comes in Dark Blue and Cinnamon Brown colours. The Nova LapTab comes in Teal Green and Dark Blue colours.

Ai+ Pulse 2 FE Specifications

The dual SIM Ai+ Pulse 2 FE runs on Android 16 with nxtQ OS and features a 6.67-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) screen. It runs on an octa-core MediaTek Helio G81 processor, paired with a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. It carries 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

For photography, the Ai+ Pulse 2 FE has an AI-backed dual rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel primary rear camera. It has an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

The Ai+ Pulse 2 FE has an IP64-rated build for dust and water resistance. It features a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer (G sensor), proximity sensor, and light sensor. The Ai+ Pulse 2 FE has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging. It weighs 199 grams.

Ai+ NovaTab, Nova LapTab 5G Specifications

Both new Ai+ tablets run Android 16 with the company's nxtQ OS software. The Ai+ NovaTab features an 11.97-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on an octa-core T760 chipset with an Arm Mali-G57 MC4 GPU. It carries up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage.

For optics, the Ai+ NovaTab has a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. Connectivity options include 5G and Wi-Fi. It has dual stereo speakers. The NovaTab packs an 8,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging.

The Ai+ Nova LapTab features a 13.2-inch display with 2.4K resolution, a 3:2 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen is claimed to deliver 450 nits of peak brightness. It runs on an octa-core MediaTek MT8755 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Ai+ Nova LapTab has a 16-megapixel rear sensor and an 8-megapixel front camera. It also features a quad-speaker setup and 5G connectivity. The tablet supports stylus input and can be paired with a physical keyboard.

The Nova LapTab has a 10,000mAh battery with support for 33W charging.