Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Chinese Institute Claims It Cracked Apple's AirDrop to Uncover Sender Email Addresses, Phone Numbers

Chinese Institute Claims It Cracked Apple's AirDrop to Uncover Sender Email Addresses, Phone Numbers

China has been looking for ways to monitor Apple's AirDrop wireless sharing protocol that has been used by activists to share messages privately.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 January 2024 14:41 IST
Chinese Institute Claims It Cracked Apple's AirDrop to Uncover Sender Email Addresses, Phone Numbers

Apple limited the functionality of AirDrop on iOS 16.1.1 in November 2021

Highlights
  • AirDrop lets users share messages, files privately without the Internet
  • The Chinese government can now identify AirDrop message senders
  • AirDrop was previously limited after its use by Hong Kong protestors
Advertisement

China's government has announced that it can now uncover the identities of Apple device owners who send messages and content using AirDrop, the company's wireless sharing protocol. A Chinese institute has found a way to decrypt the device log of an iPhone to reveal both the email address and phone numbers of users who send content via AirDrop. In the past, activists and dissidents have relied on AirDrop to anonymously send messages to other users in a manner that cannot be easily monitored.

According to a post shared on a Chinese government website (via Bloomberg) an institute in Beijing found that Apple stores the phone numbers and email addresses of users who have shared content via AirDrop on an iPhone's log files, which are encrypted. The Chinese institution was able to extract and analyse records from phones provided by law enforcement, according to the post.

Apple stores details such as an AirDrop sender's device name, their email address, and phone number in the form of hash values, according to the Chinese government. The institute used a detailed rainbow table — a table of reversed hashes — to access the encrypted data, which would then reveal the identity of the sender via their email address and their phone number.

airdrop cracked beijing municipal justice bureau airdrop cracked

Images shared by the Chinese government show details captured from an iPhone
Photo Credit: Beijing Municipal Bureau of Justice

 

The Chinese government also says that law enforcement has managed to identify "multiple suspects" in a case. The institute managed to achieve this by analysing both the sender's device and the receiver's device. It is currently unclear whether Apple plans to issue a patch that fixes the flaw identified by the government.

Bloomberg reported in 2022 that Apple limited the capability of its AirDrop wireless sharing feature as part of the iOS 16.1.1 update in China. While the US firm previously allowed users to receive files from all users, their contacts, or no one, the first option was reduced from an always-on mode to a limited 10-minute window. This limitation was later expanded to all iPhone models globally.

The detection method listed by the Chinese government suggest that both the sender's and receiver's smartphones are required in order to confirm the user identities. AirDrop wirelessly transfers data between Apple devices without requiring an Internet connection, while both devices do not need to be on the same Wi-Fi network. As a result, the cracking of AirDrop would allow the government monitor transfers that are difficult to track as they work without access to the Internet.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2024 hub.

Further reading: AirDrop, China, AirDrop cracked, Surveillance
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
The Last of Us Season 2 Casts Kaitlyn Dever as Abby
The Curious Case of Binance, Kraken Disappearing from Apple India’s App Store: Details

Related Stories

Chinese Institute Claims It Cracked Apple's AirDrop to Uncover Sender Email Addresses, Phone Numbers
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With Periscope Camera to Launch in India Soon
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra Full Specifications Leak
  3. Poco X6 Pro Camera, Display Details Teased Ahead of January 11 Launch
  4. Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2024 Dates Announced: Offers on iPhone, Pixel
  5. iQoo Z9 Series Alleged Renders Have Leaked Online
  6. Google's Call Screening Feature for Pixel Phones May Arrive in India Soon
  7. Lenovo Tab M11 With 7,040mAh Battery Launched at This Price
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series India Delivery and Sales Dates Tipped
  9. Lenovo's Concept Keyboard, Mouse Require You to Crank the Dial for Charging
  10. Moto G34 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazfit Helio Ring With 10ATM Water Resistance, EDA Emotional Monitoring Introduced at CES 2024
  2. Google Announces Unified Quick Share, Fast Pair for TVs, Other Android Updates at CES 2024
  3. Infinix Showcases E-Color Shift, AirCharge, and Extreme-Temp Battery Technologies at CES 2024
  4. Chinese Institute Claims It Cracked Apple's AirDrop to Uncover Sender Email Addresses, Phone Numbers
  5. Samsung Galaxy Book 4 With Microsoft to Allow Using Galaxy Phones as Webcam and More
  6. The Curious Case of Binance, Kraken Disappearing from Apple India’s App Store: Details
  7. The Last of Us Season 2 Casts Kaitlyn Dever as Abby
  8. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With Periscope Camera Teased to Launch in India in January
  9. CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils Concept Keyboard, Mouse That Harvest Mechanical Energy for Charging
  10. Google Pixel Call Screening Feature Said to Arrive in India and Other Countries Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »