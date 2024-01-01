iPhone 16 series is expected to succeed the iPhone 15 lineup which was launched in September 2023. The series included four models - the base iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The upcoming series has previously been suggested to feature larger displays, alongside other improved specifications. Complete dimensions of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models have been earlier suggested. A new report reiterates that the iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to carry larger screens than preceding models.

A MacRumors report suggests that the purported iPhone 16 Pro‌‌ model is likely to sport a 6.27-inch (159.31 mm) display, while the ‌‌iPhone 16 Pro‌‌ Max is likely to get a 6.85-inch (174.06 mm) panel. This is bigger than the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch panels of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, respectively.

The report states that the iPhone 16 Pro model may measure 149.6mm x 71.45mm x 8.25mm in size and weigh 194g. The older iPhone 15 Pro model measures 146.6mm x 70.6mm x 8.25mm and weighs 187g. The iPhone 16 Pro Max, on the other hand, is tipped to measure 163mm x 77.58mm x 8.25mm and it is said to weigh 225g, whereas the preceding iPhone 15 Pro Max weighs 221g and measures 159.9mm x 76.7mm x 8.25mm. Previously, leaked CAD files of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max as well as DSCC analyst Ross Young also suggested larger screens.

An earlier report also suggested that the iPhone 16 Pro Max model may launch with an 'Ultra' branding for the first time in the lineup's history. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max are tipped to be equipped with tetraprism telephoto lenses, similar to the one featured in the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

All iPhone 16 models have also been previously tipped to get in-house A18 chipsets and ship with the iOS 18 operating system. Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman has also suggested that a new dedicated button for taking a video, called a 'Capture Button,' will be featured in the upcoming iPhone 16 models. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models have also been tipped to get the Action Button, which is now available exclusively on iPhone 15 Pro models.

