How to Use AirDrop to Share Photos and Videos on iOS 17 With Just a Tap

AirDrop and NameDrop work when one iPhone is in proximity to another one
Highlights
AirDrop has received a big upgrade on iOS 17
You can now tap another user's phone to quickly share an image or video
The new AirDrop functionality can be enabled via a setting on iOS 17
Apple recently rolled out iOS 17 to recent iPhone models and the latest update for the company's smartphones comes with several new features and improvements to the operating system. One of these upgrades has made it much easier to share files with other users via AirDrop — Apple's proprietary file, image, and video sharing protocol to share content over a shared network connection. After updating to iOS 17, you will be able to bring your iPhone close to another iPhone to quickly share various types of media with a single touch.
The new proximity-based sharing system for AirDrop is available on all iPhone models that have been updated to iOS 17. However, the ability to share these files with the new tap to share feature is controlled by a toggle on your phone's settings. You will also need to ensure that the AirDrop feature is enabled on your iPhone — you can do this via the Command Centre on your iPhone.
