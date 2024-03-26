Technology News
  Android 15 Could Raise Minimum Requirement for Apps and Block Outdated Apps: Report

Android 15 Could Raise Minimum Requirement for Apps and Block Outdated Apps: Report

Reportedly, Android 15 is raising the minimum OS requirement for apps from Android 6.0 to Android 7.1.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 March 2024 17:29 IST
Android 15 Could Raise Minimum Requirement for Apps and Block Outdated Apps: Report

Photo Credit: Google

Android 15 is said to be pushing the minimum requirement for apps to improve user security and privacy

Highlights
  • Android 15 is said to push the SDK requirement to version 24 or higher
  • Apps with a lower SDK cannot even be sideloaded on Android 15
  • Android 15 is expected to arrive in the second half of 2024
Android 15 could block some of the apps that are currently on the Google Play Store or available in third-party marketplaces, as per a report. Google is rumoured to bring the next generation of its operating system for Android devices in the latter half of 2024. With the release of the Android 15 Developer Preview 2 on March 21, several new features were showcased. Now, a report suggests that Google could raise the minimum requirement for apps with the upcoming OS update.

A report by Android Police highlighted that the software development kit (SDK) requirement was changed and now supported a higher version. With every new OS update, Google adds new features and security parameters to the Android ecosystem. However, it gives developers enough time to catch up to the latest requirements. For instance, currently, on Android 14, developers are asked to target Android 6.0 or Marshmallow, which was released in 2015.

That OS was significant as it required apps to obtain consent from users for sensitive permissions separately such as access to camera, address book, call logs, and more. But now, the report found that the Android 15 DP2 build is not allowing apps that target Android 6.0-based SDK 23 to be installed on devices. Instead, it is now asking for SDK version 24 which is Android 7.1.

Running a test of trying to install an app that was not brought up to SDK 24, the report found that a smartphone running Android 14 was able to easily install and run it. However, when the experiment was conducted on the Android 15 DP2-powered Google Pixel 8 Pro, an error popped up which stated “INSTALL_FAILED_DEPRECATED_SDK_VERSION”. Even when attempting to sideload the app, the OS popped up a message saying the app was unsafe to install.

The message is not new and sideloading apps generally prompt that alert. However, the surprising part was that the Install anyway button that shows up afterwards did not do anything and the app was not able to be installed. Based on the findings, it appears that apps that are still targeting Android 6.0 are likely to stop working after Android 15 is released globally. However, it is noted that not many apps today target SDK 23 as developers try to increase the app version to the latest Android standard.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Android 15, Android, Google, Android 15 features

Further reading: Android 15, Android, Google, Android 15 features
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
