Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Reportedly Receiving Stable One UI 7 Update in India

Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets will reportedly get access to the Now Bar feature with the One UI 7 update.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 April 2025 17:01 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Reportedly Receiving Stable One UI 7 Update in India

Samsung Galaxy S23 (pictured) ships with Android 13-based OneUI 5.1 out-of-the-box

Highlights
  • One UI 7 update improves camera layout on the Galaxy S23 series phones
  • The update comes with the April 2025 security patch
  • The One UI 7 update also stops support for Edge Panels
Samsung Galaxy S23 series of smartphones is reportedly receiving the Android 15-based One UI 7 update. The lineup comprises the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra models. The update is rolling out to users in India and certain global markets. The handsets initially shipped with Android 13 with Samsung's One UI 5 skin. The updated user interface comes with improved design, quick access and media features. The smartphones are now equipped with integrated Gemini AI features. 

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Stable One UI 7 Update Available in India

The stable One UI 7 update, which is based on Android 15, has started rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra models in India and select global regions, according to a 91Mobiles report. The over the air (OTA) update reportedly comes with the April 2025 security patches.

To download the stable One UI 7 update, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series users need to access the Settings menu on their respective handsets, then scroll down and select the Software Update option. Lastly, they need to click on the Download and Install option. To complete the installation process, users must restart their phones.

The build size of the update is around 5GB on the base Galaxy S23 handset. If you have not yet received the update, the report affirms that it will likely be available soon, since it is rolling out gradually to users worldwide.

Notably, Samsung previously delayed the One UI 7 rollout owing to a lock screen-related bug. The report suggests that Galaxy S23 series users could remove the lock screen security to prevent any issues. They can also clear the cache partition after the update is complete.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series One UI 7 Update Changelog

The stable One UI 7 update brings revamped buttons, icons, widgets, menus, notification tray, and control bars to the Samsung Galaxy S23 series handsets. The improved home screen grid layout now appears with symmetrical widget placement. Users can now change icon sizes and widget transparency, as well as customise the lock screen clock alongside other lock screen widget options.

The One UI 7 update also removes support for Edge Panels, which are replaced by the Now Bar feature. These handsets will also get Live Notifications support for real-time updates.

The update integrates Google's Gemini AI features with Samsung apps like Calendar, Clock, Notes, and Reminders. Among other AI-backed features are support for Drawing Assist, as well as transcription and summarisation of recorded calls.

The report adds that the stable One UI 7 update improves the camera layout on the Galaxy S23 series smartphones with enhanced mode selection and improved zoom controls. The refreshed Pro modes allow users to save exposure settings per mode. The update introduces the “Best Face” feature and the ability for users to record videos while simultaneously playing audio.

Further, the One UI 7 update for the Galaxy S23 lineup allows users to view separate calendars on widgets. They can access additional levels for battery protection and set different performance settings for particular games.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design that?s hard to beat
  • Long-term software update commitment
  • Good performance, effective heat management
  • All-day battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Only minor design changes
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,900mAh
OS Android 13
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Bright and accurate display
  • Good gaming performance
  • Excellent cameras, quality video recording
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still too large for most hands
  • Loaded with bloatware
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S23 series, Samsung, One UI 7, Android 15
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OpenAI Upgrades ChatGPT Search With Shopping Feature, Support for Multiple Citation

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Reportedly Receiving Stable One UI 7 Update in India
