Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Users Report Bootloop Issues After Latest One UI 7 Update

Samsung introduced a new quick shortcut for Gemini access with latest One UI 7 update on the Galaxy A56 5G.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 May 2025 12:24 IST
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Users Report Bootloop Issues After Latest One UI 7 Update

Samsung Galaxy A56 is available in Awesome Lightgray, Awesome Graphite, and Awesome Olive colourways

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A56 users report getting stuck on the boot up screen
  • The issue is said to be related to a new One UI 7 update for the handset
  • A workaround involves removing the SIM tray before restarting the phone
Advertisement

Samsung recently released a software update for the Galaxy A56 5G which brought quick access to Gemini — Google artificial intelligence (AI) assistant — via the side button. While this functionality was aimed at enhancing productivity, it is said to have left many devices unable to be used at all. Samsung Galaxy A56 5G users have reported bootloop issues after updating to the latest One UI 7 version with the handset getting stuck on the boot-up screen, although a quick fix seems to resolve the issue.

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Bootloop Issues

Earlier this month, Samsung rolled out an Android 15-based update with the build number A566BXXU3AYDK for the Galaxy A56 5G. But soon after, the South Korean technology conglomerate's community forum was flooded with users reporting problems with their handsets.

In one of the posts (via Dutch publication GalaxyClub), a user mentioned that their device got stuck at the boot up screen which shows the gears turning around, leaving them unable to use it. Even carrying out a soft reset did not seem to solve the issue. While they aimed to carry out a hard reset, the recovery menu couldn't be brought up.

However, there seems to be a quick fix for the problem. As per the forum post, removing the SIM card tray and then restarting the Galaxy A56 5G does bring a resolution. For this, the phone needs to be powered off before removing the tray. While this fix is for those users who have a physical SIM card, eSIM users can also get their handset back in a working condition by simply skipping the step when asked for a SIM password.

That said, it is just a workaround and not a permanent fix for the bootloop issue on the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G.

About the One UI 7 Update

Samsung says the update brings a new way for users to access Google's Gemini and other digital assistants. Instead of the corner swipe, they can invoke the AI assistant by pressing and holding the side button. It is customisable and its functionality can be changed in Settings, as per the company.

Gemini is also said to be better integrated with Samsung apps like Calendar, Clock, Notes, and Reminder. Users can carry out various in-app actions via voice commands through Gemini. For example, you can ask the AI assistant about a YouTube video, save something in the Notes app, or find more information about your favourite sports team's schedule and add it to your calendar.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A56, Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, One UI 7, One UI, Android 15, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Galaxy A57 Will Reportedly Be Powered by New Exynos Chipset
Apple Planning Extensive iPhone Redesigns Over Next Three Years, Tipster Claims

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Users Report Bootloop Issues After Latest One UI 7 Update
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mozilla's Pocket Shuts Down in July: Try These Four Pocket Alternatives
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Users Report Bootloop Issues After Latest One UI 7 Update
  2. Google Gemini to Reportedly Add Simpler Reply Selection and Sharing Feature
  3. Apple Planning Extensive iPhone Redesigns Over Next Three Years, Tipster Claims
  4. Samsung Galaxy A57 Will Reportedly Be Powered by New Exynos Chipset
  5. Moto G96 5G Price, Colour Options Leaked; Key Features Surface Online
  6. Hisense E7Q Pro QLED TV With 144Hz Refresh Rate to Launch in India This Week: Report
  7. Samsung's One UI 8 Update Tipped to Get Revamped Reminder App With New UI Elements
  8. Acer Super ZX Now Available for Purchase in India; Super ZX Pro Still Unavailable
  9. Motorola Edge 2025 Leaked Design Renders Surface Online; Shows New Rear Camera Setup
  10. Google’s Sergey Brin Made Surprise Appearance at Google I/O 2025, Reveals Reason Behind His Return
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »