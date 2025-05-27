Samsung recently released a software update for the Galaxy A56 5G which brought quick access to Gemini — Google artificial intelligence (AI) assistant — via the side button. While this functionality was aimed at enhancing productivity, it is said to have left many devices unable to be used at all. Samsung Galaxy A56 5G users have reported bootloop issues after updating to the latest One UI 7 version with the handset getting stuck on the boot-up screen, although a quick fix seems to resolve the issue.

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Bootloop Issues

Earlier this month, Samsung rolled out an Android 15-based update with the build number A566BXXU3AYDK for the Galaxy A56 5G. But soon after, the South Korean technology conglomerate's community forum was flooded with users reporting problems with their handsets.

In one of the posts (via Dutch publication GalaxyClub), a user mentioned that their device got stuck at the boot up screen which shows the gears turning around, leaving them unable to use it. Even carrying out a soft reset did not seem to solve the issue. While they aimed to carry out a hard reset, the recovery menu couldn't be brought up.

However, there seems to be a quick fix for the problem. As per the forum post, removing the SIM card tray and then restarting the Galaxy A56 5G does bring a resolution. For this, the phone needs to be powered off before removing the tray. While this fix is for those users who have a physical SIM card, eSIM users can also get their handset back in a working condition by simply skipping the step when asked for a SIM password.

That said, it is just a workaround and not a permanent fix for the bootloop issue on the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G.

Samsung says the update brings a new way for users to access Google's Gemini and other digital assistants. Instead of the corner swipe, they can invoke the AI assistant by pressing and holding the side button. It is customisable and its functionality can be changed in Settings, as per the company.

Gemini is also said to be better integrated with Samsung apps like Calendar, Clock, Notes, and Reminder. Users can carry out various in-app actions via voice commands through Gemini. For example, you can ask the AI assistant about a YouTube video, save something in the Notes app, or find more information about your favourite sports team's schedule and add it to your calendar.