Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Android 16 Beta 4.1 With Fixes for 4K Video Recording, Battery Drain Issues Rolling Out for Pixel

Android 16 Beta 4.1 With Fixes for 4K Video Recording, Battery Drain Issues Rolling Out for Pixel

Android 16 is speculated to be rolled out in June 2025.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 May 2025 10:14 IST
Android 16 Beta 4.1 With Fixes for 4K Video Recording, Battery Drain Issues Rolling Out for Pixel

Google Pixel devices will likely be the first devices in the market to receive Android 16

Highlights
  • The update fixes 4K video recording, haptics, and weather maps bugs
  • Google says it resolves a battery drain issue affecting Pixel devices
  • Eligible devices include Pixel 6 to Pixel 9 series and more
Advertisement

Google on Wednesday rolled out the Android 16 Beta 4.1 to developers and testers. Initially available on Pixel devices, it arrives as the latest testing version of Google's operating system with fixes for several bugs that have impacted users in previous versions. This includes rectifications for issues related to 4K video recording, haptics, weather map, and Google app. The Mountain View-based tech giant says it also improves constant battery drain issues that have been reported on Pixel phones.

Android 16 Beta 4.1 Update: What's New

Android 16 Beta 4.1 builds upon the previous release of the second major platform stability release, which meant developer APIs and all app-facing behaviours in this version are final and will be released in the public version as is. Google's release notes state that the latest beta fixes an issue which caused poor haptic performance when using the app drawer, typing, or using the back gesture.

The update also fixes a bug that impacted 4K video recording when using 4x telephoto zoom. As per Google's issue tracker, the camera stopped after a few seconds when recording at 4K 30 fps. The radar map was also reported to disappear in the Pixel weather app. Other fixes are for known issues related to black navigation bar appearing on transitions and the Google app crashing when loading a website.

Meanwhile, a battery drain issue was also reported with a “high” effect. It was reported to occur simultaneously and has been fixed following the Android 16 Beta 4.1 update.

As per Google, the following Pixel devices are eligible to receive the Android 16 Beta 4.1 update:

  1. Google Pixel 9 Series
  2. Google Pixel 9a
  3. Google Pixel 8 Series
  4. Google Pixel Tablet
  5. Google Pixel Fold
  6. Google Pixel 7 Series
  7. Google Pixel 6 Series

You should automatically receive an over-the-air (OTA) update if you've enrolled your handsets in the lineup in the company's beta programme. Notably, updates are usually released in a phased approach and thus, may take a couple of days to be available to all beta testers. You can navigate to the Settings app > System > Software update > System update > Check for updates to check for the latest Android 16 Beta update,

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Android 16 Beta, Android 16 Beta 4.1, Android 16 Beta 4.1 Features, Android 15, Google, Pixel
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
VisionOS 3 to Reportedly Bring Eye-Scrolling Capability to Apple Vision Pro

Related Stories

Android 16 Beta 4.1 With Fixes for 4K Video Recording, Battery Drain Issues Rolling Out for Pixel
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition, Ace 5 Ultra Confirmed to Launch Next Week
  2. Oppo Reno 14 Pro Display, Battery Details Teased Ahead of Debut
  3. Moto Book 60 Review: Premium Design Meets Practicality
  4. Infinix GT 30 Pro Launch Date Announced; Expected Specifications
  5. Nothing Phone 3 Price, Launch Timeline Teased
  6. Valve Says Steam Systems Were Not Breached After Reported Data Leak
  7. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ to Arrive With LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, UFS 4.1 Storage
  8. Huawei Teases Upcoming 'Ultimate Design' Laptop Running HarmonyOS 5
  9. Google Rolls Out Android 16 Beta 4.1 Update for Pixel With These Fixes
#Latest Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 10 Display, Camera Details Confirmed Ahead of May 26 India Launch; to Get 50-Megapixel Main Camera
  2. OnePlus 15 Rear Camera Details Leaked; May Use Same Triple Rear Camera Unit as OnePlus 13
  3. Ethereum Unveils 'Trillion Dollar Security' Initiative: Here's What It Is 
  4. Taiwan's Computex to Showcase AI Advances, Nvidia's Huang to Take Centre Stage
  5. Netflix Says Ad-Supported Service Has 94 Million Subscribers
  6. Stability AI and Arm Release Lightweight Tex-to-Audio Model Optimised for Fast On-Device Generation
  7. Huawei Teases Upcoming ‘Ultimate Design’ Laptop Running HarmonyOS 5; Launch Set for May 19
  8. Infinix GT 30 Pro Confirmed to Launch on May 21: Expected Specifications
  9. Valve Investigating Reported Leak of 89 Million Steam Accounts, Says Its Systems Were Not Breached
  10. OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition, Ace 5 Ultra Confirmed to Launch Next Week; Chipset Details Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »