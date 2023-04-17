Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Android Malware Infecting 60 Apps With Over 100 Million Downloads Discovered on Google Play Store: Details

Android Malware Infecting 60 Apps With Over 100 Million Downloads Discovered on Google Play Store: Details

The newly discovered Goldoson malware can commit ad fraud by clicking advertisements in the background without user consent.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 April 2023 17:12 IST
Android Malware Infecting 60 Apps With Over 100 Million Downloads Discovered on Google Play Store: Details

Photo Credit: Pixabay

McAfee confirmed that the discovered apps were reported to Google

Highlights
  • Google and developers were informed about the malware
  • Applications from Korea's ONE store are also affected by the malware
  • Users are advised to avoid installing unknown apps on their handsets

A new Android malware has been discovered by a team of security researchers at McAfee. The malware, dubbed 'Goldoson', has infected 60 apps that have a total of over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store. It can collect data on installed apps, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth-connected devices, and track location. Also, it can perform ad fraud by clicking ads in the background without the consent of users. Android users in South Korea are said to have been affected by the latest malware. Apps like Swipe Brick Breaker, Money Manager, and GOM Player have been affected by the malware.

Researchers at security software firm McAfee have identified the Android-based Goldoson malware. Once installed, it collects sensitive data including lists of applications installed, details about the devices paired through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and nearby GPS locations. McAfee also claims that the malware can perform ad fraud by clicking advertisements in the background without the user's consent.

The infected apps on the Google Play Store have a total of over 100 million downloads. Applications from South Korea's ONE store are also affected by the malware and they have been installed around 8 million times. These include L.POINT with L.PAY, Swipe Brick Breaker, and Money Manager Expense & Budget which have 10 million downloads on Android app stores.

GOM Player, Live Score, Real-Time Score, Pikicast, Compass 9: Smart Compass, GOM Audio, Lotte Word Magicpass, Bounce Brick Breaker, Infinite Slice, SomNote, Korea Subway Info: Metroid are some of the other apps impacted by Goldoson.

McAfee has also confirmed that the discovered apps were reported to Google, and the tech giant notified the developers that their apps affected by the malware. Many of the affected apps were said to be cleaned up by the developers while some were removed from Google Play for violating the company's app store policies.

Android users with any of these apps on their phones should update them to the latest version. Users are also advised to avoid installing any unknown or suspicious apps on their smartphones. They should also re-check app permissions to limit access of third parties to their device hardware.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite launched in India with a sub-Rs.20,000 price tag. How does it perform against the competition. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Goldoson, Android Malware, Android, Google Play Store, Malware, McAfee
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
JioCinema to Charge Subscription Fee After IPL 2023, Will Add Over 100 Films and Web Series to Platform
Netflix Expected to Report 2 Million New Subscribers Following Price Cuts and Ad-Supported Plan: Details
Android Malware Infecting 60 Apps With Over 100 Million Downloads Discovered on Google Play Store: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X90 Series Will Launch in India on This Date
  2. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Launched in India at This Price
  3. Zomato's Blinkit High-Speed Grocery Deliveries Halted by Wage Protests
  4. JioCinema to Charge Subscription Fee After IPL 2023
  5. Here's How Many Subscribers Netflix May Have Added After Price Cuts
  6. Realme 11 Pro Spotted on BIS Website, May Launch in India Soon
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
  8. Xiaomi 13 Ultra Design Revealed: Here's What It Looks Like
  9. Realme C55 First Impressions: Dynamic Island Comes to Android
  10. These 60 Apps on the Play Store Contain a New Android Malware: How it Works
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Nova 11, Nova 11 Pro, Nova 11 Ultra With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Netflix Expected to Report 2 Million New Subscribers Following Price Cuts and Ad-Supported Plan: Details
  3. Android Malware Infecting 60 Apps With Over 100 Million Downloads Discovered on Google Play Store: Details
  4. JioCinema to Charge Subscription Fee After IPL 2023, Will Add Over 100 Films and Web Series to Platform
  5. Samsung Considers Replacing Google With Microsoft's Bing as Devices' Default Search Service: Report
  6. Vivo X90 Series India Launch Date Set for April 26: Expected Specifications, Features
  7. HTC Wildfire E2 Play With Quad Rear Cameras, 4,600mAh Battery Unveiled: Price, Specifications
  8. Bitcoin Usage in El Salvador Down from Last Year, Crypto Remittances Drop by 18 Percent
  9. Zomato's Blinkit High-Speed Grocery Deliveries Halted, 50 Stores Shut by Bike Riders' Wage Protests
  10. Xiaomi 13 Ultra Design With Leather-Like Finish Revealed Ahead of Launch; Confirmed to Offer IP68 Rating
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.